Gold’s Record High Implies Bitcoin Could Reach $644K, VanEck Predicts
TLDR VanEck suggests Bitcoin could hit $644K if it reaches half of gold’s market cap. Bitcoin’s price might surge after 2024 halving, potentially hitting $644K. Gold’s all-time high suggests Bitcoin could reflect a similar value increase. VanEck forecasts Bitcoin’s market value rising alongside gold’s strong performance. Gold’s recent rally, reaching an all-time high of nearly [...] The post Gold’s Record High Implies Bitcoin Could Reach $644K, VanEck Predicts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 05:36
Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans
The post Index giant, crypto ETP issuer push diversification in latest product plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This is a segment from the Forward Guidance newsletter. To read full editions, subscribe. Firms continue responding to investor calls for diversified exposure to a crypto space becoming more entwined with the traditional financial system. S&P Global is a few weeks from offering a Digital Markets 50 Index that would blend 15 tokens with 35 crypto-linked equities involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure, financial services, blockchain applications, etc. This mix of crypto stocks and tokens is a first for the index giant. The company did not reveal the index’s specific holdings, but noted tokens would be selected from the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index (a benchmark with BTC, ETH, XRP, BNB and SOL as its top five holdings). Here’s that index’s track record: This comes as the crypto segment has moved “from the margins into a more established role in global markets,” S&P Dow Jones Indices chief product/ops officer Cameron Drinkwater said. Market participants are gravitating to crypto for diversification, growth or innovation strategies, he added. This isn’t some crypto-focused firm building an index like this. It’s the financial goliath who brought you the S&P 500. Ever heard of it? Dinari helped design the index and plans to create a token that tracks the benchmark by the end of 2025. The company offers what it calls dShares — 150 or so tokenized stocks and ETFs that are backed 1:1 by off-chain assets. “It was clear to us that there’s a need for the ‘S&P 500’ of the space,” Dinari chief business officer Anna Wroblewska told me. “Who better to build it with than the incredible S&P team.” Wroblewska told me in May that the company was focused on bringing the entire stock market onchain. Its subsidiary, Dinari Securities, received a broker-dealer registration with the SEC and FINRA the following…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 05:26
ChainLink’s Missed ICO Regret? MoonBull Could Be the Viral Meme Coin Redemption Story
Viral meme coin fever is back, and this time, MoonBull might be your second chance. Many crypto enthusiasts still regret missing out on tokens like Chainlink when they were still relatively inexpensive. But now that MoonBull’s presale is live, there’s a shot to enter early before the hype explodes. In a sea of meme coins, MoonBull […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:15
KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal
TLDR KindlyMD to issue $250 million in secured convertible notes to Antalpha. The partnership aims to expand Bitcoin holdings in Nakamoto’s treasury. Antalpha’s loan will support KindlyMD’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. The move replaces a $203 million Bitcoin-backed credit facility. KindlyMD, a healthcare services provider and Bitcoin treasury manager, has announced a strategic partnership with fintech [...] The post KindlyMD Partners with Antalpha and Plans $250 Million Bitcoin Debt Deal appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 05:15
Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions
Will the expected explosive rally in Solana (SOL), which has been lackluster compared to other altcoins recently, come true? Here's the analysis firm's opinion. Continue Reading: Is a Explosive Rally Expected in Solana (SOL)? Analysis Firm Lists the Conditions
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:14
Dubai’s VARA Cracks Down on Unlicensed Crypto Operators
The post Dubai’s VARA Cracks Down on Unlicensed Crypto Operators appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VARA penalized 19 unlicensed digital assets firms in Dubai. All penalized firms are to cease operations immediately, in addition to fines. VARA warned stakeholders against patronizing unlicensed virtual asset companies. Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) has sanctioned 19 firms for operating without due licenses within its region. Following an investigation, VARA confirmed breaches of its Marketing and Promotion Regulations and issued cease-and-desist orders alongside financial penalties. Each violation carried fines between AED 100,000 and AED 600,000, depending on the scope of activity and level of non-compliance. Cease-and-Desist Orders and Investor Warning The regulator directed the affected companies to halt operations immediately and warned investors to avoid engaging with any unlicensed virtual-asset service providers. Meanwhile, VARA has informed the public that its activities toward scrutinizing the operations of digital asset firms are an ongoing concern. The agency’s enforcement division has promised to be proactive in identifying defaulters of its regulatory conditions and follow up with immediate actions. Beware of illegal Virtual Asset Operators in Dubai It is worth noting that, besides informing the public about developments within its ecosystem, VARA considers announcing the outcome of the latest investigation and the decision taken as a warning to operators in Dubai. It also serves as a reminder to consumers, investors, and institutions engaging with unlicensed operators, highlighting the significant financial, legal, and reputational risks associated with the process. Related: Dubai’s VARA Fines Morpheus for AML and Internal Compliance Failures In the meantime, VARA has informed the public that only entities holding its license can provide virtual asset services in and from Dubai. According to the agency, enforcing its standards is a critical component of maintaining trust and stability in Dubai’s Virtual Asset ecosystem. It is a move that aligns with its mandate, which is to ensure that only firms meeting the highest…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 05:05
IREN verstevigt positie met nieuwe contracten met NVIDIA: koersstijging en ambities in de wereld van AI
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Nasdaq-genoteerde bitcoin-miner IREN Limited (voorheen Iris Energy) heeft opnieuw meerjarige cloud-servicecontracten afgesloten om zijn transitie naar kunstmatige intelligentie (AI) verder te versnellen. De nieuwe overeenkomsten draaien om de inzet van NVIDIA Blackwell GPU’s en markeren een volgende stap in IREN’s strategie om zich te ontwikkelen tot aanbieder van grootschalige rekenkracht. Bitcoin minen is het niet enige wat veel miners zoals IREN doen. Ze willen meer doen met hun infrastructuur. Groei in de AI-cloudtak van IREN IREN maakte op 7 oktober 2025 bekend dat het extra contracten heeft afgesloten met klanten die gebruik gaan maken van zijn high-performance cloudinfrastructuur. Daarmee wil het bedrijf de jaarlijkse omzet (run-rate) van zijn AI-activiteiten verhogen tot meer dan 500 miljoen dollar. De onderneming heeft inmiddels klantcontracten afgesloten voor ongeveer 11.000 van de geplande 23.000 GPU’s die eind 2025 operationeel moeten zijn. Dat vertaalt zich naar een geschatte jaaromzet van zo’n 225 miljoen dollar zodra deze systemen volledig draaien. De contracten hebben gemiddeld een looptijd van twee jaar en zijn geprijsd op een niveau waarbij de investering in GPU-infrastructuur binnen ongeveer dezelfde periode kan worden terugverdiend. IREN ziet de resterende 12.000 GPU’s als een pipeline voor verdere groei. Het bedrijf voert actief gesprekken met potentiële klanten, onder meer partijen die grootschalige rekenkracht nodig hebben voor machine-learning en generatieve AI-toepassingen. Bitcoin minen is nog steeds groot. Maar er wordt ook gewerkt aan (alternatieve) plannen. Dat biedt kansen voor kleinere miners. Sterke infrastructuur in Canada en Texas De AI-cloudcapaciteit van IREN wordt verdeeld over meerdere locaties. In British Columbia in Canada staan al operationele datacenters, terwijl in Childress (Texas) twee grote faciliteiten, Horizon 1 en Horizon 2, in aanbouw zijn. Deze datacenters bieden ruimte voor in totaal meer dan 100.000 GPU’s, waardoor het bedrijf de mogelijkheid heeft om op termijn fors op te schalen. IREN beschikt daarnaast over 2.910 megawatt aan gecontracteerde stroomcapaciteit en een uitgebreide landportefeuille. Dat stelt het bedrijf in staat om snel nieuwe datacenters te ontwikkelen of bestaande faciliteiten uit te breiden. Deze combinatie van infrastructuur, stroomtoegang en ervaring met datacenterbeheer is een belangrijk concurrentievoordeel in de snelgroeiende markt voor AI-rekenkracht. Een ander strategisch voordeel is dat IREN de overstap van ASIC-hardware (die specifiek is ontworpen voor bitcoinmining) naar GPU’s relatief eenvoudig kan maken. De technische kennis, de koelinstallaties en de energiecontracten die nodig zijn voor bitcoinmining, zijn grotendeels ook toepasbaar op AI-workloads. Partnerschap met NVIDIA In augustus 2025 werd IREN door NVIDIA benoemd tot “preferred partner”. Dat geeft het bedrijf prioriteit bij de levering van de nieuwste generatie GPU’s, waaronder de krachtige Blackwell-chips. Deze status helpt IREN om de bouw en levering van AI-datacenters te versnellen in een periode waarin GPU’s wereldwijd schaars zijn. Volgens mede-CEO Daniel Roberts laat de snelheid waarmee IREN zijn ASIC-installaties ombouwt naar GPU-datacenters zien dat het bedrijf uniek gepositioneerd is om te profiteren van de toenemende vraag naar AI-rekenkracht. Roberts benadrukte dat de bouw van Horizon 1 en 2 volgens planning verloopt en dat de eerste fasen nog voor het einde van het jaar operationeel moeten zijn. Bitcoinmining blijft belangrijke pijler Ondanks de focus op AI blijft IREN actief in de bitcoinsector. Het bedrijf beschikt over een zelfminingcapaciteit van ongeveer 50 exahash per seconde (EH/s) en behoort daarmee tot de grotere miners wereldwijd. Deze activiteiten zorgen voor stabiele inkomsten en benutten infrastructuur die ook bruikbaar is voor de AI-cloudtak. De inkomsten uit bitcoinmining worden deels gebruikt om de investeringen in de AI-divisie te financieren. Zo ontstaat een hybride bedrijfsmodel waarin traditionele miningopbrengsten worden gecombineerd met groei uit de AI-cloudmarkt. Beleggers en marktontwikkelingen Na de aankondiging van de nieuwe contracten steeg de koers van IREN op de Nasdaq met ruim één procent tot ongeveer 58 dollar per aandeel. Daarmee komt de marktkapitalisatie uit op zo’n 13,7 miljard dollar. De markt reageert positief op de strategische koers, die aansluit bij een bredere trend: steeds meer bitcoinminers stappen over op AI-infrastructuur om hun inkomsten te diversifiëren. Analisten wijzen erop dat de ambitie van IREN groot is, maar dat succes afhangt van de tijdige levering van GPU’s en de snelle ingebruikname van de datacenters. Ook concurrenten zoals Core Scientific, Hut 8 en Riot Platforms investeren in vergelijkbare projecten. Risico’s en vooruitzichten IREN’s prognose van meer dan 500 miljoen dollar aan jaarlijkse omzet is gebaseerd op interne modellen en deels nog niet volledig onderbouwd door vaste contracten. De bouw van datacenters kan vertraging oplopen door leveringsproblemen of vertraging in de stroominfrastructuur. Bovendien vereist de overstap naar AI-hosting aanzienlijke investeringen in hardware, netwerkcapaciteit en onderhoud. Toch zien analisten ook kansen. Dankzij zijn ervaring in grootschalige energie-intensieve operaties, zijn sterke balans en het partnerschap met NVIDIA heeft IREN een stevige uitgangspositie. Als het bedrijf erin slaagt de planning te realiseren, kan het uitgroeien tot een toonaangevende speler op het snijvlak van crypto-mining en AI-cloud. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht IREN verstevigt positie met nieuwe contracten met NVIDIA: koersstijging en ambities in de wereld van AI is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:01
NYSE Parent Invests $2 Billion in Polymarket at $9 Billion Valuation
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange, announced a $2 billion investment in Polymarket on Tuesday.
Brave Newcoin
2025/10/08 04:55
Vietnam Limits Crypto Pilot to Five Licensed Exchanges
The post Vietnam Limits Crypto Pilot to Five Licensed Exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Vietnam limits crypto pilot to five exchanges, ensuring strict regulatory oversight. Vietnam’s crypto adoption ranks high, but legal protection remains unregulated. Vietnam’s cautious approach contrasts with stronger crypto regulations in Singapore, Japan. Vietnam’s Ministry of Finance confirmed plans to start a cryptocurrency-exchange pilot program that will include no more than five licensed operators. Deputy Finance Minister Nguyen Duc Chi said the move is part of a controlled rollout to evaluate market risks and investor protection before full legalization. He noted that no official proposals have been submitted yet but stressed that participants must meet capital, compliance, and consumer-protection requirements to qualify. Framework Focuses on AML and Investor Safety Officials plan to issue rules covering anti-money-laundering (AML) checks, capital adequacy, and consumer disclosure obligations. Those rules will serve as a template for how future licensed exchanges operate once Vietnam moves beyond the test phase. Chi described the pilot as a necessary step to balance innovation with supervision while integrating digital-asset trading into Vietnam’s formal economy. Vietnam’s Crypto Adoption Ranks Among World’s Highest Vietnam continues to show one of the world’s highest crypto-adoption rates, ranking in the top ten globally, according to Chainalysis. Yet trading remains legally unrecognized, leaving investors without protection under national financial law. Related: UAE Dominates Global Crypto Adoption, Vietnam Surges to Second Analysts believe the pilot could mark the first major step toward regulated crypto trading and pave the way for licensed platforms that meet tax and reporting standards. Experts Call It a Measured Path to Legitimacy Local economists said the cap of five exchanges demonstrates Vietnam’s cautious but deliberate approach. Financial analyst Phan Dung Khanh told state media that the program would help “offer safe and legal trading platforms for retail investors” once compliance rules are clear. Observers say a tightly supervised sandbox could help Vietnam avoid…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 04:50
5 Best Crypto Presales That Could Explode in Q4 2025 – Analysts Tip One for the Highest ROI
The final quarter of 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most profitable periods in recent crypto history. Bitcoin has reclaimed record highs, Ethereum is surging on network upgrades, and liquidity across the market has hit new peaks. But while major assets consolidate, presales , the early-stage launches that often produce the biggest
Coinstats
2025/10/08 04:45
