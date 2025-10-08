MEXC Exchange
Three Ways For CMOs To Take Advantage Of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon prime boxes and envelopes delivered to a front door of residential building. getty Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the retail giant's October shopping event, is Prime Day's scrappy younger sibling. Launched in 2022, this fall sales event mirrors July's Prime Day with steep discounts and limited time deals to kick off Q4. It's Christmas in July meets Christmas in October, with October's version designed to capture early holiday budgets before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I asked several brands how they're approaching Amazon's October moment. Their responses split into three camps: enthusiastic participants, strategic players, and principled rebels preferring their own controlled jungle to Amazon's. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days True Believers Shiki Wrap produces beautiful, high-quality reusable fabric gift wrap and bags made from sustainable materials and sees Amazon Prime Big Deal Days as critical to Q4 planning. Homer Horowitz for Shiki Wrap For Air Wick, Prime Big Deal Days is the appetizer before the holiday feast. "We know Amazon Prime Day is the best time for our consumers to stock up on their favorite fragrances before the holidays," said Tarun Gupta, senior brand manager at the home fragrance brand. "We are happy to provide special offers for the sale." Beauty tech brand Ulike takes a more aggressive approach with steep discounts on its Air 10 device and ReGlow product, throwing in three free gifts with purchase. Prime Big Deal Days creates "the top 2 peaks of our revenue," justifying the hefty concessions. For SportIQ's ceo Erik Anderson, Amazon's major sales events are their most consequential. "My team has new content ready, our calendar is circled around the event, and we test pricing in the months leading up to it. Prime Day always brings a big spike in traffic and sales, so we go into it prepared." SportIQ's…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 06:39
Grayscale Stakes 32,000 ETH in ETFs But Faces Slow Inflows Despite Launch
TLDR Grayscale staked 32,000 ETH worth $150M in its Ethereum ETFs on October 6. BlackRock's Ethereum ETF saw $92M in inflows while Grayscale's ETFs fell short. Grayscale offers staking rewards as cash or reinvests for compounded growth. Ethereum price rises 4% to $4,707, fueling hopes for fresh all-time highs. Grayscale has marked a significant milestone [...] The post Grayscale Stakes 32,000 ETH in ETFs But Faces Slow Inflows Despite Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/08 06:39
How A CPA-Turned-Detective Solved One Of Arizona’s Most Grisly Cold Cases
Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas separately rode their bikes along a path near a Phoenix canal less than a year apart in 1992 and 1993, and neither ever returned home. Both were brutally murdered, and the Phoenix canal murders haunted Arizona for years, leaving the community without answers. Matching DNA linked the two horrific crimes, but the killer was able to hide in plain sight for decades, according to Sergeant Troy Hillman, who took up this cold case years later. He assembled an all-star cold case team, and together, they were able to track down the killer. Hillman joins "Forbes True Crime" to discuss his new book, "Chasing Down the Zombie Hunter," which details his investigation into this cold case. Watch the video above for the full conversation.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 06:36
XRP Is Already Penetrating SWIFT’s Network Through Multiple Entry Points, Expert Highlights How
Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 06:34
Wirecutter’s Path To $1 Billion In Commerce, One Product Review At A Time
Outside The New York Times building in New York City. The New York Times When The New York Times bought Wirecutter back in 2016, the deal was about more than a simple acquisition of a product review site. The site would go on to become one of the first additions to the Times' lifestyle portfolio that today stretches across cooking, games, and other fast-growing subscriber offerings. The Wirecutter deal, in other words, was just the beginning. In the years that followed, the Times snapped up Serial Productions, The Athletic, and the viral word game Wordle, expanding its reach beyond traditional news. Nearly a decade later, Wirecutter itself has become a trusted authority on what and what not to buy — as well as a billion-dollar commerce engine within the Times portfolio. The site drove more than $1 billion in gross merchandise value in both 2023 and 2024, underscoring the scale of its influence in online shopping. And days like today, with the kickoff of Amazon's two-day fall shopping event Prime Big Deal Days, arguably put that influence on full display. Wirecutter's value to The New York Times For shoppers on the hunt for bargains and early holiday deals, Wirecutter's deals expert Nathan Burrow curated a roundup of the best deals, helping readers quickly zero in on the discounts they're looking for. "Wirecutter contributes significantly to the journalistic mission at the Times," Wirecutter deputy publisher Cliff Levy told me in an interview. "It's a different kind of journalism than hard news, but the mission is the same – to be the best in the business in every area we cover." The site, which reaches 15 million visitors each month, has a newsroom that now numbers 160 journalists who cover everything from outdoor gear to sustainability. After years of operating solely on…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 06:12
Happy Birthday, Litecoin: LTC Genesis Block Marks 14 Years
Litecoin, often referred to as the "silver" to Bitcoin's "gold" is marking its 14th anniversary today. October 7 marks Litecoin's official birthday as on Oct. 7, 2011, the first block of the Litecoin blockchain, the Genesis Block, was mined by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee. This marked the official beginning of the Litecoin network. On October 7, 2011, the first block of the Litecoin blockchain — the Genesis Block — was mined, by @SatoshiLite, marking the official beginning of the Litecoin network. The Genesis Hash for Litecoin was notably and intentionally generated using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Over… pic.twitter.com/WL5NTIaUra — Litecoin Foundation ⚡️ (@LTCFoundation) October 7, 2025 Litecoin's Genesis Hash for Litecoin was generated using the Scrypt hashing algorithm and has stood the test of time, remaining the foundational pillar of the blockchain. The Genesis hash also plays a crucial role in ensuring Litecoin network's security, consensus mechanism and overall integrity. At the start of October, Litecoin reported a new high in its mining difficulty, surpassing the 100 million mark for the first time. As more hashing power is added to the Litecoin mining network, the difficulty must increase to ensure blocks are not being generated too quickly. Litecoin news The SEC missed the deadline on Canary Capital's spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund. The U.S. regulator took no action on Oct. 2, the original deadline for it to make a decision. It remains unknown whether SEC's silence on Canary's spot Litecoin ETF was due to the government shutdown or also a result of the new generic listing standards, which might render the 19b-4 deadline irrelevant. At the beginning of October, REX-Osprey filed for an LTC ETF under the "1940 act," not falling under the new Generic Listing Standards. At press time, LTC was down 2.86% in the last 24 hours to $116…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/08 06:10
Aptos (APT) Surge Continues Post-ETF Filing — Investors Rotate Toward MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 50x Returns
Aptos (APT) has delivered one of the strongest performances in the altcoin market this month, soaring nearly 30 percent in a single week to reach $5.50. The rally follows growing optimism around a newly propose blockchain. APT's resurgence comes at a time when the broader market is recovering from short-term volatility, with Bitcoin consolidating near […] Continue Reading: Aptos (APT) Surge Continues Post-ETF Filing — Investors Rotate Toward MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 50x Returns
Coinstats
2025/10/08 06:00
Here’s Why Solana (SOL) Price Could Be on the Verge of Its Biggest Breakout Yet
Solana price action is drawing eyes across the market, and this time, it means business. The price is climbing steadily, and traders across X are talking about what could be the start of a massive move. Analyst Ali shared a chart that's now doing the rounds in the crypto community, and it paints a very
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:30
Water150 Wins the Global Financial Innovation Award at JFEX 2025 for Bridging Blockchain Innovation with Institutional Finance and Sustainability
Water150 took a giant leap toward its goal of becoming the world's most trusted source of premium spring water, secured via a blockchain-powered ecosystem designed to reserve water for at least 150 years, when it won over the crowd and clinched the Global Financial Innovation Award 2025 at this year's JFEX event in Amman, Jordan. […]
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:23
Bitcoin Bounces Back as Markets Face Mixed Signals
As Bitcoin recovers, climbing above $122,000 following a recent dip, the landscape remains unpredictable for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Market turmoil has stirred unease among altcoin holders, leading to some sell-offs.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Bounces Back as Markets Face Mixed Signals
Coinstats
2025/10/08 05:23
