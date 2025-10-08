2025-10-13 Monday

Solana Hits $2.85B as ETFs and Treasuries Drive Institutional Demand

As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, Solana has emerged as a significant revenue-generating blockchain platform, with recent reports highlighting its impressive financial performance over the past year. Driven largely by activity on trading platforms and various ecosystem applications, Solana’s revenue showcases its growing influence within the broader crypto markets. Solana earned approximately $2.85 billion [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/08 06:45
BMX Expands Presence with Acquisition of Onchain Media and New Appointment

TLDR BMX has acquired Onchain Media to boost content and community engagement. Rachel Brissenden, Onchain Media founder, appointed BMX director of content. BMX aims for sustainable DeFi growth through Onchain Media acquisition. BMX expands community-focused initiatives with live interview content from Onchain Media. BMX, a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol on the Base network, has announced [...] The post BMX Expands Presence with Acquisition of Onchain Media and New Appointment appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 06:30
GraniteShares Files 3X Leveraged Crypto ETFs for XRP and Bitcoin

TL;DR  GraniteShares files for 3X leveraged ETFs covering XRP, Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin with long and short positions. New filings escalate beyond existing 2X leveraged products that attracted over $300 million in XRP ETF flows. SEC’s Generic Listing Standards approved September 17 streamline crypto ETF approvals without individual reviews. Federal government shutdown freezes routine SEC [...] The post GraniteShares Files 3X Leveraged Crypto ETFs for XRP and Bitcoin appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 06:21
Market Frenzy Ignites: Can Dogecoin and Dogwifhat Withstand the Surge While BullZilla Presale Offers 3881% ROI?

Top new meme coins to invest in right now are redefining the intersection of culture and finance, as narratives in the crypto market move faster than price charts. Meme coins have evolved from playful internet jokes into a trillion-dollar sub-sector that’s reshaping investor psychology. As we head into 2025, three standout projects, BullZilla ($BZIL), Dogwifhat (WIF), […]
Coinstats2025/10/08 06:15
S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Index with Dinari Collaboration

The post S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Index with Dinari Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: S&P Global and Dinari introduce the Digital Markets 50 Index Integrates 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 digital-focused equities Offers hybrid exposure for diverse investment strategies S&P Global, in partnership with Dinari, launched the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index on October 7, 2025, to facilitate diversified investments across leading cryptocurrencies and blockchain-focused public companies. This launch marks a significant step in merging traditional and digital finance, potentially influencing market dynamics and increasing institutional engagement in the cryptocurrency sector. S&P and Dinari’s New Digital Asset Benchmark The introduction of this index represents a notable shift for institutional investors, focusing on hybrid exposure to digital and equity markets. Dinari’s tokenized version, called ‘dShare’, aims to improve accessibility and transparency, allowing both retail and institutional investors to engage easily. Industry leaders, including Cameron Drinkwater from S&P and Anna Wroblewska of Dinari, emphasized the importance of independent benchmarks and the potential of blockchain technology to enhance financial systems. “From North America to Europe to Asia, market participants are beginning to treat digital assets as part of their investment toolkit – whether for diversification, growth, or innovation strategies.” — Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Bitcoin’s Market Performance Amid New Financial Index Did you know? The integration of digital assets with traditional finance is not new; indices like S&P’s previous initiatives have historically brought enhanced market attention and liquidity to featured cryptocurrencies, suggesting potential outcomes post-launch. As of October 7, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $122,082.14, with a market cap of $2.43 trillion and a dominance of 58.18%. The trading volume in the last 24 hours was $78.77 billion, rising by 11.85%. Its 24-hour price dropped by 2.45% but gained 6.66% over the week, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:24 UTC on October 7,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:11
XRP Logs 4,335% Surge in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance, What’s Next?

XRP drops over 4% as bulls lose nearly $8 million in one hour
Coinstats2025/10/08 06:00
Japanese Real Estate Firm Invests $3.3 Million in Bitcoin to Diversify

TLDR Lib Work acquired 29.6431 BTC for $3.3 million in September 2025. The firm plans to integrate cryptocurrency into property transactions and projects. Lib Work’s stock rose 28% following its Bitcoin acquisition announcement. The company may expand its digital asset portfolio with stablecoins and other crypto. Lib Work, a Tokyo-based real estate technology company, has [...] The post Japanese Real Estate Firm Invests $3.3 Million in Bitcoin to Diversify appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/08 05:47
Uptober in Full Swing as Crypto Market Tops $4.3 Trillion: Here's What to Expect

The crypto market hit an all-time high this week as Bitcoin again shattered records. But can bulls sustain the momentum throughout the entire month of Uptober?
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:21
INE Security Releases "Wired Together: The Case For Cross-Training In Net working And Cybersecurity"

INE Security, a leading provider of cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced the results of a global study examining the convergence of networking and cybersecurity disciplines. The report documents operational challenges created by this convergence and presents cross-training as the strategic solution. Only 33% feel well-prepared to handle networking-cybersecurity intersection, creating operational vulnerabilities and increased costs.
Hackernoon2025/10/08 03:53
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go? (10/7/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 7, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Photograph of the Moon’s Far Side Was Taken in 1959, The U.S. Invaded Afghanistan in 2001, Edgar Allan Poe Died in 1849, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Seven-Step Hostage Situation You Call Onboarding to Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go?, let’s dive right in. CBDCs + Open Credit: A Three-Layer Model for Privacy, Inclusion, and Audit By @hukanmpe [ 9 Min read ] By separating settlement, credit, and privacy layers, this architectural model for CBDCs aims to prevent surveillance while enabling financial access. Read More. Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go? By @chayka [ 4 Min read ] Out of dozens of projects, only a few made it to the start of construction. And only one made it to the final implementation. Read More. How Weak Social Media Passwords Can Be Cracked with SocialBox in Termux By @terminal [ 4 Min read ] Learn how weak social media passwords can be cracked and why social media cybersecurity matters. Stay safe online. Read More. The Seven-Step Hostage Situation You Call Onboarding By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] Users clicking Next so fast the cursor blurred. One opened the console to force-skip. What I learned about interfaces that teach themselves. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/10/08 00:03
