The HackerNoon Newsletter: Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go? (10/7/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 7, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, First Photograph of the Moon’s Far Side Was Taken in 1959, The U.S. Invaded Afghanistan in 2001, Edgar Allan Poe Died in 1849, and we present you with these top quality stories. From The Seven-Step Hostage Situation You Call Onboarding to Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go?, let’s dive right in. CBDCs + Open Credit: A Three-Layer Model for Privacy, Inclusion, and Audit By @hukanmpe [ 9 Min read ] By separating settlement, credit, and privacy layers, this architectural model for CBDCs aims to prevent surveillance while enabling financial access. Read More. Blockchain Cities and Liners: Where Did They Go? By @chayka [ 4 Min read ] Out of dozens of projects, only a few made it to the start of construction. And only one made it to the final implementation. Read More. How Weak Social Media Passwords Can Be Cracked with SocialBox in Termux By @terminal [ 4 Min read ] Learn how weak social media passwords can be cracked and why social media cybersecurity matters. Stay safe online. Read More. The Seven-Step Hostage Situation You Call Onboarding By @hackercm8riv27c00002e6mhctmxnpn [ 4 Min read ] Users clicking Next so fast the cursor blurred. One opened the console to force-skip. What I learned about interfaces that teach themselves. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️