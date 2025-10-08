Bitcoin and Ethereum To Outlast Corporate Blockchain Hype

The post Bitcoin and Ethereum To Outlast Corporate Blockchain Hype appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. JP Morgan, Circle, and Stripe are proliferating corporate blockchains to leverage their existing customer bases and overcome public networks’ technical limitations. This trend is expected to surge over the next couple of years. Expert analysis suggests these non-neutral networks will fail long-term because they do not embrace core blockchain values like disintermediation and independence. This structural flaw ensures public networks like Bitcoin and Ethereum will ultimately outcompete them. Why Are Corporations Building Their Own Blockchains? The growing institutional adoption of crypto has driven the proliferation of corporate-native blockchains. Established crypto players like Circle and Tether, as well as traditional heavyweights such as JPMorgan and FIFA, are fueling this surge. Sponsored Sponsored The surge in these blockchains represents the rising number of established companies launching their own Layer-1 or Layer-2 blockchain infrastructures. A key feature of these networks is their ability to leverage existing, large customer bases from their traditional business operations. This capacity allows them to bypass the typical difficulty of bootstrapping first-time users. They achieve this by hiding the technical details of the blockchain from users. By doing so, companies can onboard customers more easily, who can then use the technology without needing extensive knowledge of cryptocurrency. According to Omid Malekan, a crypto industry veteran and a professor at Columbia Business School, corporations are also pivoting toward creating proprietary blockchains to adapt to technological disruption. “[Factors include] a desire to make more performative blockchains with unique features for payments, combined with corporations trying to preserve power and profitability in the face of disruption,” Malekan told BeInCrypto. Recognizing the limitations of public blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum, many corporations are choosing to build their dedicated networks. The Limitations of Public Infrastructure The existing public blockchain infrastructure often doesn’t meet corporate requirements. Today’s networks face significant challenges, including slow speeds and…