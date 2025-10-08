Tesla launches a $39,990 Model Y and a $37,000 Model 3 to offset fading demand
The post Tesla launches a $39,990 Model Y and a $37,000 Model 3 to offset fading demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After years of hype, teasers, and fan speculation, Tesla finally dropped its long-awaited $39,990 Model Y today, Tuesday. The cheaper version of the company’s best-selling SUV quietly showed up on the automaker’s website this morning, delivering what Tesla-watchers have been expecting for months: a no-frills Model Y designed to claw back slipping demand in a brutal EV market that’s getting tighter by the day. The base Model Y skips fancy extras like a glass roof, light bars, and premium seating, but still delivers a 321-mile range on a full charge. That’s only 36 miles less than the Long Range version. The price undercuts the previous entry-level Model Y by about $5,000, giving buyers a cheaper way into the Tesla ecosystem just as the $7,500 federal tax credit disappears, thanks to President Donald Trump’s new spending bill. The new standard Model 3 also dropped, now listed at $37,000. The announcement, as Cryptopolitan reported, follows days of buildup. Over the weekend, Elon Musk’s company dropped a mysterious teaser clip on social media showing a spinning, logo-branded part. Nobody knew if it was a fan, a turbine, or a new wheel design, but the clip ended with the numbers “10/7.” On Sunday, Tesla followed that with another clip showing headlights glowing in the dark. Shares rose 5% Monday as excitement grew, with many investors hoping for big updates on the Roadster or Cybercab. But after today’s reveal, Tesla stock slid by 3%, closing Tuesday 4.45% lower overall. Tesla cuts prices as it struggles to hold attention Elon’s company has been bleeding momentum all year. No new mass-market model has come out since the Cybertruck launched in late 2023, and that vehicle never really caught fire. From the infamous 2019 unveiling, where Elon smashed the truck’s window during a live demo, to eight voluntary…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:36