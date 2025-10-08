Moon Mining May Solve The EU’s Energy Resource Problems—But Not Today

The EU's Commissioner for Space and Defense, warns of the bloc losing influence in space as it expresses ambition to mine the moon and asteroids for resources. EPA Faltering energy security and unstable rare earths supply chains have prompted Europe to think creatively about securing its energy and strategic mineral supply. Brussels has decided to aim for the stars, literally, by putting its sights on the moon. In a European Commission report published on September 9th, the EU noted that to meet its energy needs, there may be a growing emphasis on advanced mining technologies, including space mining, which could start with the Moon. While this may sound like sci-fi to many, space mining is not an entirely new concept to Europeans. In June of 2025, the EC unveiled its "Vision for the European Space Economy." This document outlines Europe's strategy to become a leader in space industrialization by 2050, with a significant focus on mining and extracting resources. While European leaders look to mining the moon and asteroids to meet energy and mineral needs, these issues are pressing, and require solutions in the near term NASA As Europe works toward a green energy transition, innovative approaches such as extracting resources from space – if profitable – could provide the EU with a much-needed supply of critical minerals. If successful, Brussels could completely change the nature of energy security, and its program would also have profound geopolitical implications. A second space race is sure to be as contentious as the first. Moreover, plans for tomorrow cannot necessarily solve today's problems, and overly ambitious and expensive technological programs cannot provide an escape hatch or serve as a cover for poor policy. Europe's current woes are of urgent concern and should be addressed through coordination and practical energy policies, including domestic mining…