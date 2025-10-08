Tether Gold XAUT Surpasses $1.5 Billion Market Cap
The post Tether Gold XAUT Surpasses $1.5 Billion Market Cap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: XAUT market cap hits $1.5 billion amid gold price rise. Gold price surge boosts XAUT demand. Institutional investments shift to tokenized gold. ChainCatcher reports that Tether Gold (XAUT) has achieved a market cap of $1.5 billion USD, setting a new high amid rising gold prices, according to Coingecko data. This milestone highlights increased demand for digital gold as investors seek alternatives, impacting institutional strategies and echoing historic trends during economic uncertainties. Tokenized Gold Gains Momentum: Investor Attention Intensifies As gold prices surge, Tether Gold (XAUT) attained a market capitalization of $1.5 billion, setting an all-time high. This milestone highlights strong investor confidence and a shift towards tokenized gold as a secure digital asset. The rising market cap of XAUT reflects an uptrend in demand, indicating an increase in its perceived value as a hedge against inflation. This event coincides with a repositioning of assets within the broader financial market. The market capitalization of tokenized gold Tether Gold (XAUT) has surpassed 1.5 billion USD, currently reported at 1,501,095,477 USD, setting a new historical high. (ChainCatcher Official News Portal) Market Data and Insights Did you know? The surge of tokenized gold like XAUT can often correlate with “risk-off” investor sentiment, similar in past periods of macroeconomic uncertainty. According to CoinMarketCap, Tether Gold’s (XAUT) current price is $3,983.24, with a circulating supply of 246,524 XAUT. Market data shows a 20.27% rise over the last 90 days, demonstrating strong momentum. Trading volume over the past 24 hours was $116.38 million, reflecting significant attention from investors. Tether Gold(XAUt), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 19:24 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu research indicates that tokenized gold, such as XAUT, could become a preferred choice for investors looking for stable digital assets. As the crypto market evolves, XAUT’s role as a digital…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:11