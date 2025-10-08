2025-10-13 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’

Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’

The post Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Netflix has ordered reality series “Clue” that will mix elements of the famous board game with unscripted competition. Netflix/Hasbro Netflix has greenlit a reality competition series inspired by the Hasbro board game Clue. The new unscripted series, produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), and B17 Entertainment, will, per the logline, “bring the classic murder mystery game to life as contestants navigate a series of physical and mental challenges to uncover who committed the crime, where it happened, and with what weapon.” Clue is far from the first board game adapted for television. Previous non-scripted series include Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Pictionary, and Battleship, among others — and it’s unlikely to be the last. The scoop on Clue: Familiar characters from the game — including Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, and Mrs. White — will play into the show’s immersive setting, as players gather clues and make strategic deductions to avoid elimination. Correct guesses will increase the prize pot, while wrong turns could prove costly. “Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it – making Clue a source of nostalgia that everyone shares,” said Jeff Gaspin, VP of Unscripted Series, Netflix in a statement. “Thanks to the incredible vision of our partners at Hasbro Entertainment, IPC, and B17, we’re delivering a fresh, imaginative whodunit competition that will invite today’s audiences into that iconic world.” Netflix’s Clue marks the latest adaptation of the long-running franchise, which has previously inspired feature films, stage plays, and a number of television projects. No host has been announced at press time. Nor has an expected date to debut. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/10/07/netflix-orders-reality-competition-series-clue/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.2705-4.90%
Mystery
MYSTERY$0.0000000008918+0.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:42
Share
Kite AI Secures Spot on RootData List 2025

Kite AI Secures Spot on RootData List 2025

The post Kite AI Secures Spot on RootData List 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Kite AI recognized by RootData as a top project in 2025. Boosts visibility and potential investments. Spotlights decentralized AI’s evolving importance. At the Silicon Valley 101 x RootData annual summit, Kite AI was honored as a “Top 100 Project” on the 2025 RootData List, showcasing innovative Web3 projects. The recognition positions Kite AI as a leader in decentralized AI, potentially boosting its investment appeal and influencing market interest in related projects. Kite AI’s Strategic Positioning at RootData Summit Kite AI’s selection for the RootData List 2025 was announced at the annual Silicon Valley 101 x RootData summit. This recognition highlights Kite AI’s innovative approach in building decentralized networks that allow autonomous agents to operate without intermediaries. The accolade is expected to boost Kite AI’s visibility and market presence. It may encourage further investments and partnerships, reinforcing its strategic initiatives in decentralized AI ecosystems. “We believe decentralized agent networks are the next paradigm shift for AI and Web3, and RootData’s recognition enables real business value and sustainable network growth.” – Chi Zhang, Co-founder & CEO, Kite AI Bitcoin Trends Amid Kite AI’s Recognition Did you know? RootData’s “Top 100 Projects” list, launched in 2023, has served as a significant benchmark for technological innovation in Web3, continuously highlighting transformative projects like Kite AI that drive critical industry shifts. As of October 7, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $122,173.64 with a market cap of $2.44 trillion. BTC experienced a 2.02% drop over the last day and a 6.72% increase over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 21:24 UTC on October 7, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts project Kite AI’s recognition to trigger potential shifts in financial interactions within decentralized AI networks. Historical patterns suggest increased engagement with projects spotlighted by RootData. DISCLAIMER: The information on…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0848+10.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:41
Share
Three Ways For CMOs To Take Advantage Of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Three Ways For CMOs To Take Advantage Of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

The post Three Ways For CMOs To Take Advantage Of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon prime boxes and envelopes delivered to a front door of residential building. getty Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, the retail giant’s October shopping event, is Prime Day’s scrappy younger sibling. Launched in 2022, this fall sales event mirrors July’s Prime Day with steep discounts and limited time deals to kick off Q4. It’s Christmas in July meets Christmas in October, with October’s version designed to capture early holiday budgets before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. I asked several brands how they’re approaching Amazon’s October moment. Their responses split into three camps: enthusiastic participants, strategic players, and principled rebels preferring their own controlled jungle to Amazon’s. Amazon Prime Big Deal Days True Believers Shiki Wrap produces beautiful, high-quality reusable fabric gift wrap and bags made from sustainable materials and sees Amazon Prime Big Deal Days as critical to Q4 planning. Homer Horowitz for Shiki Wrap For Air Wick, Prime Big Deal Days is the appetizer before the holiday feast. “We know Amazon Prime Day is the best time for our consumers to stock up on their favorite fragrances before the holidays,” said Tarun Gupta, senior brand manager at the home fragrance brand. “We are happy to provide special offers for the sale.” Beauty tech brand Ulike takes a more aggressive approach with steep discounts on its Air 10 device and ReGlow product, throwing in three free gifts with purchase. Prime Big Deal Days creates “the top 2 peaks of our revenue,” justifying the hefty concessions. For SportIQ’s ceo Erik Anderson, Amazon’s major sales events are their most consequential. “My team has new content ready, our calendar is circled around the event, and we test pricing in the months leading up to it. Prime Day always brings a big spike in traffic and sales, so we go into it prepared.” SportIQ’s…
Overtake
TAKE$0.31272+23.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.1883-2.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:39
Share
How A CPA-Turned-Detective Solved One Of Arizona’s Most Grisly Cold Cases

How A CPA-Turned-Detective Solved One Of Arizona’s Most Grisly Cold Cases

The post How A CPA-Turned-Detective Solved One Of Arizona’s Most Grisly Cold Cases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Angela Brosso and Melanie Bernas separately rode their bikes along a path near a Phoenix canal less than a year apart in 1992 and 1993, and neither ever returned home. Both were brutally murdered, and the Phoenix canal murders haunted Arizona for years, leaving the community without answers. Matching DNA linked the two horrific crimes, but the killer was able to hide in plain sight for decades, according to Sergeant Troy Hillman, who took up this cold case years later. He assembled an all-star cold case team, and together, they were able to track down the killer. Hillman joins “Forbes True Crime” to discuss his new book, “Chasing Down the Zombie Hunter,” which details his investigation into this cold case. Watch the video above for the full conversation. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/10/07/how-a-cpa-turned-detective-solved-one-of-arizonas-most-grisly-cold-cases/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
NEAR
NEAR$2.532+10.37%
Everscale
EVER$0.01782-0.39%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:36
Share
Who Is Ed Gein? Inside The Real-Life Story Of The ‘Monster’ Whose Grisly Crimes Inspired ‘Psycho’

Who Is Ed Gein? Inside The Real-Life Story Of The ‘Monster’ Whose Grisly Crimes Inspired ‘Psycho’

The post Who Is Ed Gein? Inside The Real-Life Story Of The ‘Monster’ Whose Grisly Crimes Inspired ‘Psycho’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The villains in some of America’s most iconic horror movies, like “Psycho” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” were inspired by crimes dating back to the 1950s committed by real-life killer and grave robber Ed Gein. Gein, who admitted to killing two women, also had a house of horrors – authorities uncovered bowls made from skulls, human heads, women’s body parts used to make furniture and household items, and both face masks and a woman suit made out of human skin. Most recently, Gein’s story is spotlighted in the latest season of the Netflix series “Monster.” Harold Schechter, author of “Deviant: The Shocking True Story of the Original ‘Psycho,’” joins “Forbes True Crime” to discuss the killer now known as the Butcher of Plainfield. Watch the full interview above. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/10/07/who-is-ed-gein-inside-the-real-life-story-of-the-monster-whose-grisly-crimes-inspired-psycho/
RealLink
REAL$0.07158+3.17%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003613-6.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:30
Share
Bucks Film Room Notebook: Preseason Opener At Heat

Bucks Film Room Notebook: Preseason Opener At Heat

The post Bucks Film Room Notebook: Preseason Opener At Heat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Getty Images The Milwaukee Bucks opened their preseason with a 103–93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Bucks have emphasized getting up more threes this season, and they wasted no time testing that goal—launching 41 of them in the opener. The results weren’t pretty, as they connected on just 13 for a 31.7 percent clip. That’s to be expected in Game 1, but it’s an early sign of the stylistic shift Milwaukee wants to make. Milwaukee played its starters and main rotation players through the first half before emptying the bench after halftime. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out entirely, giving others a chance to find their rhythm. I watched the game twice to dig deeper into the film and see what stood out on second viewing. Here are the main takeaways. Kyle Kuzma Kyle Kuzma has been one of the most talked-about Bucks all offseason, so I spent every second of his minutes watching closely—both on and off the ball. His stat line (two points on 1-for-6 shooting, eight rebounds, one assist, and one turnover in 17 minutes) summed up his night pretty well. U-G-L-Y. With Antetokounmpo out, Kuzma started at the 4, his most natural position, which is where Milwaukee should plan to use him most this season. Kuzma’s Offense He spent much of his time parked in the weakside corner. When involved, it was typically as…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.69-2.96%
WINK
WIN$0.00004279+4.62%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:21
Share
How Women Leaders Are Transforming Women’s Sport Visibility And Growth

How Women Leaders Are Transforming Women’s Sport Visibility And Growth

The post How Women Leaders Are Transforming Women’s Sport Visibility And Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 30: ESPN reporter Holly Rowe interviews Chelsea Gray #12, A’ja Wilson #22, Jackie Young #0, Aaliyah Nye #13 and Dana Evans #11 of the Las Vegas Aces after the team’s 107-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Fever in Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces won the series three games to two. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images The numbers tell a story that Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising at Disney, has been building toward for years. The 2024 WNBA season delivered ESPN’s second most-watched coverage ever, up 170 percent year-over-year, with 54 million unique viewers and 22 games seeing over one million viewers tune in. The 2025 WNBA regular season built on this viewership success as ESPN networks recorded their most watched WNBA regular season, and a 6 percent increase from 2024 viewership numbers. The 2025 regular season games averaged 1.3 million viewers, including ESPN’s most-watched WNBA game on record when 2.7 million viewers tuned in on May 17 to watch the Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever on ABC. For Ferro and her ESPN executive counterparts, this growth was inevitable, not some huge payout from a risky bet. “Women’s sports are one of the fastest-growing opportunities in all of sports, full stop,” Ferro said. “The trajectory is undeniable. We’re already seeing breakthrough moments with record ratings, sold-out arenas, and cultural relevance that rivals any other property.” Importantly, it’s becoming clear that this trajectory of women’s sport growth didn’t happen by accident. Instead, it’s the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.2705-4.90%
The Arena
ARENA$0.005443+28.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:18
Share
India To Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency, Official Says

India To Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency, Official Says

The post India To Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency, Official Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Indian government expressed renewed skepticism toward cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as it prepared to launch new digital currency initiatives backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India will soon launch an RBI-backed digital currency, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a roundtable during his visit to Qatar, local news agency The Hindu reported on Tuesday. In a separate development, the RBI plans to launch a pilot on deposit tokenization on Wednesday, RBI’s chief general manager of the fintech department, Suvendu Pati, reportedly said. According to Reuters, the RBI is expected to use the wholesale segment of India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) as the foundational layer for its deposit tokenization pilot, collaborating with several domestic banks. Not a stablecoin, not a CBDC According to Commerce Minister Goyal, India’s forthcoming digital currency will be backed by the RBI and is aimed at simplifying transactions and enabling faster, more transparent transactions than traditional banking. The minister reportedly opposed an RBI-backed project on stablecoins, claiming that the new system would facilitate transactions “more easily and efficiently.” Source: India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal “It will only make it easier to transact. It will also reduce paper consumption and will be faster to transact than the banking system,” the minister said, adding that the initiative will be backed by blockchain technology to ensure transparency and help curb illicit transactions.  Crypto is not encouraged or discouraged: “We only tax it” While unveiling the new digital currency project by the RBI, Goyal expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), claiming that such assets have “no back end guaranteeing any value.” “We have not been encouraging cryptocurrency which does not have sovereign backing or which is not backed by assets,” the minister reportedly said. He emphasized that India has not banned cryptocurrency trading, adding: “Suppose tomorrow…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
Wink
LIKE$0.00736+10.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14808+0.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:16
Share
Here’s How Much They’ll Cost

Here’s How Much They’ll Cost

The post Here’s How Much They’ll Cost appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Tesla on Tuesday unveiled plans to sell cheaper alternatives of its Model Y and Model 3 cars, its first product release in years, as Elon Musk’s automaker created more affordable options for its bestselling vehicles in an apparent move to offset the recent loss of tax incentives to buy electric vehicles. Elon Musk has said his automaker would sell an affordable Model Y, as “people don’t have enough money in the bank account to buy it” despite high demand. Tesla Key Facts Tesla priced its Model Y Standard and Model 3 Standard vehicles at $37,990 and $34,990, below the “Premium” alternatives at $44,490 and $41,990, respectively. Tesla’s last product unveiling came in 2019 when Musk promoted the Cybertruck, though deliveries for the vehicle were delayed until November 2023 following a series of production issues and battery supply restrictions. The Model Y accounted for 7.4% of the global electric vehicle market through Q1 2025 and remained the bestselling EV worldwide ahead of the Model 3 and BYD’s Seagull, according to Autovista Group, an automotive data firm. Tesla will use less premium materials to produce the new vehicles to offset the loss of a $7,500 federal tax credit for Americans purchasing electric vehicles, which expired last week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Production of a more affordable model began in June, Tesla executives told investors in July, though they did not provide specifics—Musk, however, suggested it would be the Model Y: “The desire to buy the car is very high, it’s just people don’t have enough money in their bank account to buy it.” Big Number 497,099. That’s how many vehicles Tesla delivered through its third quarter, a record quarterly total. Of these, about 97% were Model 3 and Model Y vehicles. Key Background Rumors have swirled in…
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+9.52%
LightLink
LL$0.009206+1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:57
Share
‘Tremendous Boost For Organization And Fan Base’

‘Tremendous Boost For Organization And Fan Base’

The post ‘Tremendous Boost For Organization And Fan Base’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Denver Broncos great John Elway says their win over the Philadelphia Eagles may be their biggest since Super Bowl 50 a decade prior. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Getty Images John Elway knows that this is a “signature” win for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are coming off of a 21-17 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Making matters even more impressive is the fact that Denver overcame a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter, which is just the second time (2-112) they’ve done so in franchise history when on the road. Elway acknowledges this is probably their biggest win since Super Bowl 50 when he was the team’s general manager. “Even though the Broncos made the playoffs last year, it’s been 2015 since we’ve been to a Super Bowl,” says Elway. “Working our way back to that, you don’t like to say regular season games are signature wins, but I think with where the Broncos are, I think it’s as good a win for them as far as just confidence.” It’s a huge win for a franchise that has lacked those types of victories in recent seasons. In fact, while the Broncos made their first playoff appearance in nine years last season, they went just 1-5 – not including their Week 18 season finale against backup Kansas City Chiefs players – against playoff teams. Beating an undefeated team in the Eagles that had won all of their close games this season – against contenders such as the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chiefs – speaks volumes. “Understanding that they’re a good football team because they’re a young football team, and the confidence that they have to be able to go into Philadelphia and defeat the beat of defending champs, it gives them that feeling…
Boost
BOOST$0.08477-0.96%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012864+24.84%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01525+4.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 05:48
Share

Trending News

More

Bank of America raises its gold and silver price forecasts for next year to $5,000 and $65 per ounce, respectively.

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

MoonBull, Brett, and Dogwifhat Compared

ZKsync-based hybrid DEX GRVT raises $19 million Series A

XRP Reclaims Key Trendline: $14 to $28 Projections Ahead