Bucks Film Room Notebook: Preseason Opener At Heat

MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Getty Images The Milwaukee Bucks opened their preseason with a 103–93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Bucks have emphasized getting up more threes this season, and they wasted no time testing that goal—launching 41 of them in the opener. The results weren't pretty, as they connected on just 13 for a 31.7 percent clip. That's to be expected in Game 1, but it's an early sign of the stylistic shift Milwaukee wants to make. Milwaukee played its starters and main rotation players through the first half before emptying the bench after halftime. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out entirely, giving others a chance to find their rhythm. I watched the game twice to dig deeper into the film and see what stood out on second viewing. Here are the main takeaways. Kyle Kuzma Kyle Kuzma has been one of the most talked-about Bucks all offseason, so I spent every second of his minutes watching closely—both on and off the ball. His stat line (two points on 1-for-6 shooting, eight rebounds, one assist, and one turnover in 17 minutes) summed up his night pretty well. U-G-L-Y. With Antetokounmpo out, Kuzma started at the 4, his most natural position, which is where Milwaukee should plan to use him most this season. Kuzma's Offense He spent much of his time parked in the weakside corner. When involved, it was typically as…