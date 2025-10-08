2025-10-13 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Grayscale Stakes 32,000 ETH in ETFs But Faces Slow Inflows Despite Launch

Grayscale Stakes 32,000 ETH in ETFs But Faces Slow Inflows Despite Launch

TLDR Grayscale staked 32,000 ETH worth $150M in its Ethereum ETFs on October 6. BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF saw $92M in inflows while Grayscale’s ETFs fell short. Grayscale offers staking rewards as cash or reinvests for compounded growth. Ethereum price rises 4% to $4,707, fueling hopes for fresh all-time highs. Grayscale has marked a significant milestone [...] The post Grayscale Stakes 32,000 ETH in ETFs But Faces Slow Inflows Despite Launch appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ethereum
ETH$4,152.52+8.38%
4
4$0.18719+52.32%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/08 06:39
Share
Wirecutter’s Path To $1 Billion In Commerce, One Product Review At A Time

Wirecutter’s Path To $1 Billion In Commerce, One Product Review At A Time

The post Wirecutter’s Path To $1 Billion In Commerce, One Product Review At A Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Outside The New York Times building in New York City. The New York Times When The New York Times bought Wirecutter back in 2016, the deal was about more than a simple acquisition of a product review site. The site would go on to become one of the first additions to the Times’ lifestyle portfolio that today stretches across cooking, games, and other fast-growing subscriber offerings. The Wirecutter deal, in other words, was just the beginning. In the years that followed, the Times snapped up Serial Productions, The Athletic, and the viral word game Wordle, expanding its reach beyond traditional news. Nearly a decade later, Wirecutter itself has become a trusted authority on what and what not to buy — as well as a billion-dollar commerce engine within the Times portfolio. The site drove more than $1 billion in gross merchandise value in both 2023 and 2024, underscoring the scale of its influence in online shopping. And days like today, with the kickoff of Amazon’s two-day fall shopping event Prime Big Deal Days, arguably put that influence on full display. Wirecutter’s value to The New York Times For shoppers on the hunt for bargains and early holiday deals, Wirecutter’s deals expert Nathan Burrow curated a roundup of the best deals, helping readers quickly zero in on the discounts they’re looking for. “Wirecutter contributes significantly to the journalistic mission at the Times,” Wirecutter deputy publisher Cliff Levy told me in an interview. “It’s a different kind of journalism than hard news, but the mission is the same – to be the best in the business in every area we cover.” The site, which reaches 15 million visitors each month, has a newsroom that now numbers 160 journalists who cover everything from outdoor gear to sustainability. After years of operating solely on…
1
1$0.003791-2.09%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013099+22.27%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.7999+3.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:12
Share
S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Index with Dinari Collaboration

S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Index with Dinari Collaboration

The post S&P Launches Digital Markets 50 Index with Dinari Collaboration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: S&P Global and Dinari introduce the Digital Markets 50 Index Integrates 15 cryptocurrencies with 35 digital-focused equities Offers hybrid exposure for diverse investment strategies S&P Global, in partnership with Dinari, launched the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index on October 7, 2025, to facilitate diversified investments across leading cryptocurrencies and blockchain-focused public companies. This launch marks a significant step in merging traditional and digital finance, potentially influencing market dynamics and increasing institutional engagement in the cryptocurrency sector. S&P and Dinari’s New Digital Asset Benchmark The introduction of this index represents a notable shift for institutional investors, focusing on hybrid exposure to digital and equity markets. Dinari’s tokenized version, called ‘dShare’, aims to improve accessibility and transparency, allowing both retail and institutional investors to engage easily. Industry leaders, including Cameron Drinkwater from S&P and Anna Wroblewska of Dinari, emphasized the importance of independent benchmarks and the potential of blockchain technology to enhance financial systems. “From North America to Europe to Asia, market participants are beginning to treat digital assets as part of their investment toolkit – whether for diversification, growth, or innovation strategies.” — Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer, S&P Dow Jones Indices. Bitcoin’s Market Performance Amid New Financial Index Did you know? The integration of digital assets with traditional finance is not new; indices like S&P’s previous initiatives have historically brought enhanced market attention and liquidity to featured cryptocurrencies, suggesting potential outcomes post-launch. As of October 7, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $122,082.14, with a market cap of $2.43 trillion and a dominance of 58.18%. The trading volume in the last 24 hours was $78.77 billion, rising by 11.85%. Its 24-hour price dropped by 2.45% but gained 6.66% over the week, according to CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 20:24 UTC on October 7,…
PoP Planet
P$0.10242+1.55%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$0.941+7.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013099+22.27%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:11
Share
Happy Birthday, Litecoin: LTC Genesis Block Marks 14 Years

Happy Birthday, Litecoin: LTC Genesis Block Marks 14 Years

The post Happy Birthday, Litecoin: LTC Genesis Block Marks 14 Years appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin, often referred to as the “silver” to Bitcoin’s “gold” is marking its 14th anniversary today. October 7 marks Litecoin’s official birthday as on Oct. 7, 2011, the first block of the Litecoin blockchain, the Genesis Block, was mined by Litecoin creator Charlie Lee. This marked the official beginning of the Litecoin network. On October 7, 2011, the first block of the Litecoin blockchain — the Genesis Block — was mined, by @SatoshiLite, marking the official beginning of the Litecoin network. The Genesis Hash for Litecoin was notably and intentionally generated using the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Over… pic.twitter.com/WL5NTIaUra — Litecoin Foundation ⚡️ (@LTCFoundation) October 7, 2025 Litecoin’s Genesis Hash for Litecoin was generated using the Scrypt hashing algorithm and has stood the test of time, remaining the foundational pillar of the blockchain. The Genesis hash also plays a crucial role in ensuring Litecoin network’s security, consensus mechanism and overall integrity. At the start of October, Litecoin reported a new high in its mining difficulty, surpassing the 100 million mark for the first time. As more hashing power is added to the Litecoin mining network, the difficulty must increase to ensure blocks are not being generated too quickly. Litecoin news The SEC missed the deadline on Canary Capital’s spot Litecoin exchange-traded fund. The U.S. regulator took no action on Oct. 2, the original deadline for it to make a decision. It remains unknown whether SEC’s silence on Canary’s spot Litecoin ETF was due to the government shutdown or also a result of the new generic listing standards, which might render the 19b-4 deadline irrelevant. At the beginning of October, REX-Osprey filed for an LTC ETF under the “1940 act,” not falling under the new Generic Listing Standards. At press time, LTC was down 2.86% in the last 24 hours to $116…
Happy Cat
HAPPY$0.0009193+4.33%
Litecoin
LTC$98.18+3.36%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.01843+23.36%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 06:10
Share
Aptos (APT) Surge Continues Post-ETF Filing — Investors Rotate Toward MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 50x Returns

Aptos (APT) Surge Continues Post-ETF Filing — Investors Rotate Toward MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 50x Returns

Aptos (APT) has delivered one of the strongest performances in the altcoin market this month, soaring nearly 30 percent in a single week to reach $5.50. The rally follows growing optimism around a newly propose blockchain. APT’s resurgence comes at a time when the broader market is recovering from short-term volatility, with Bitcoin consolidating near […] Continue Reading: Aptos (APT) Surge Continues Post-ETF Filing — Investors Rotate Toward MAGACOIN FINANCE for Potential 50x Returns
Aptos
APT$3.842+6.63%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001023+5.90%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002859+1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 06:00
Share
Japanese Real Estate Firm Invests $3.3 Million in Bitcoin to Diversify

Japanese Real Estate Firm Invests $3.3 Million in Bitcoin to Diversify

TLDR Lib Work acquired 29.6431 BTC for $3.3 million in September 2025. The firm plans to integrate cryptocurrency into property transactions and projects. Lib Work’s stock rose 28% following its Bitcoin acquisition announcement. The company may expand its digital asset portfolio with stablecoins and other crypto. Lib Work, a Tokyo-based real estate technology company, has [...] The post Japanese Real Estate Firm Invests $3.3 Million in Bitcoin to Diversify appeared first on CoinCentral.
RealLink
REAL$0.07159+3.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,947.8+2.85%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02134+12.43%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/08 05:47
Share
Here’s Why Solana (SOL) Price Could Be on the Verge of Its Biggest Breakout Yet

Here’s Why Solana (SOL) Price Could Be on the Verge of Its Biggest Breakout Yet

Solana price action is drawing eyes across the market, and this time, it means business. The price is climbing steadily, and traders across X are talking about what could be the start of a massive move.  Analyst Ali shared a chart that’s now doing the rounds in the crypto community, and it paints a very
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+5.02%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002216+1.93%
Solana
SOL$195.9+7.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:30
Share
Water150 Wins the Global Financial Innovation Award at JFEX 2025 for Bridging Blockchain Innovation with Institutional Finance and Sustainability

Water150 Wins the Global Financial Innovation Award at JFEX 2025 for Bridging Blockchain Innovation with Institutional Finance and Sustainability

Water150 took a giant leap toward its goal of becoming the world’s most trusted source of premium spring water, secured via a blockchain-powered ecosystem designed to reserve water for at least 150 years, when it won over the crowd and clinched the Global Financial Innovation Award 2025 at this year’s JFEX event in Amman, Jordan. […]
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001023+5.90%
Octavia
VIA$0.016+1.26%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:23
Share
Bitcoin Bounces Back as Markets Face Mixed Signals

Bitcoin Bounces Back as Markets Face Mixed Signals

As Bitcoin recovers, climbing above $122,000 following a recent dip, the landscape remains unpredictable for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. Market turmoil has stirred unease among altcoin holders, leading to some sell-offs.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Bounces Back as Markets Face Mixed Signals
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0002859+1.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/08 05:23
Share
INE Security Releases "Wired Together: The Case For Cross-Training In Net working And Cybersecurity"

INE Security Releases "Wired Together: The Case For Cross-Training In Net working And Cybersecurity"

INE Security, a leading provider of cybersecurity training and certifications, today announced the results of a global study examining the convergence of networking and cybersecurity disciplines. The report documents operational challenges created by this convergence and presents cross-training as the strategic solution. Only 33% feel well-prepared to handle networking-cybersecurity intersection, creating operational vulnerabilities and increased costs.
CROSS
CROSS$0.14217+3.22%
LayerNet
NET$0.00007077+4.01%
WELL3
WELL$0.00012+40.67%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/08 03:53
Share

Trending News

More

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Foreigner’s Lou Gramm Revisits The Band’s Classic ‘4’ Album, Now Reissued

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Bitcoin Risks Collapse as Bull Market Seeks $116,000 Breakout

Nasdaq Proposal Analysis: How Tokenized Securities Will Reshape the U.S. Stock Trading Ecosystem