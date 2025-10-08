2025-10-13 Monday

Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series 'Clue'

Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’

The post Netflix Orders Reality Competition Series ‘Clue’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Netflix has ordered reality series “Clue” that will mix elements of the famous board game with unscripted competition. Netflix/Hasbro Netflix has greenlit a reality competition series inspired by the Hasbro board game Clue. The new unscripted series, produced by Hasbro Entertainment, The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), and B17 Entertainment, will, per the logline, “bring the classic murder mystery game to life as contestants navigate a series of physical and mental challenges to uncover who committed the crime, where it happened, and with what weapon.” Clue is far from the first board game adapted for television. Previous non-scripted series include Monopoly, Scrabble, Trivial Pursuit, Pictionary, and Battleship, among others — and it’s unlikely to be the last. The scoop on Clue: Familiar characters from the game — including Miss Scarlet, Colonel Mustard, Professor Plum, and Mrs. White — will play into the show’s immersive setting, as players gather clues and make strategic deductions to avoid elimination. Correct guesses will increase the prize pot, while wrong turns could prove costly. “Like so many families and friends over the years, we’ve gathered around the table trying to figure out who did it – making Clue a source of nostalgia that everyone shares,” said Jeff Gaspin, VP of Unscripted Series, Netflix in a statement. “Thanks to the incredible vision of our partners at Hasbro Entertainment, IPC, and B17, we’re delivering a fresh, imaginative whodunit competition that will invite today’s audiences into that iconic world.” Netflix’s Clue marks the latest adaptation of the long-running franchise, which has previously inspired feature films, stage plays, and a number of television projects. No host has been announced at press time. Nor has an expected date to debut. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/10/07/netflix-orders-reality-competition-series-clue/
Who Is Ed Gein? Inside The Real-Life Story Of The 'Monster' Whose Grisly Crimes Inspired 'Psycho'

Who Is Ed Gein? Inside The Real-Life Story Of The ‘Monster’ Whose Grisly Crimes Inspired ‘Psycho’

The post Who Is Ed Gein? Inside The Real-Life Story Of The ‘Monster’ Whose Grisly Crimes Inspired ‘Psycho’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The villains in some of America’s most iconic horror movies, like “Psycho” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” were inspired by crimes dating back to the 1950s committed by real-life killer and grave robber Ed Gein. Gein, who admitted to killing two women, also had a house of horrors – authorities uncovered bowls made from skulls, human heads, women’s body parts used to make furniture and household items, and both face masks and a woman suit made out of human skin. Most recently, Gein’s story is spotlighted in the latest season of the Netflix series “Monster.” Harold Schechter, author of “Deviant: The Shocking True Story of the Original ‘Psycho,’” joins “Forbes True Crime” to discuss the killer now known as the Butcher of Plainfield. Watch the full interview above. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestv/2025/10/07/who-is-ed-gein-inside-the-real-life-story-of-the-monster-whose-grisly-crimes-inspired-psycho/
Bucks Film Room Notebook: Preseason Opener At Heat

Bucks Film Room Notebook: Preseason Opener At Heat

The post Bucks Film Room Notebook: Preseason Opener At Heat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MIAMI, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 06: Norman Powell #24 of the Miami Heat reacts to a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Kaseya Center on October 06, 2025 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Getty Images The Milwaukee Bucks opened their preseason with a 103–93 win over the Miami Heat on Monday night. The Bucks have emphasized getting up more threes this season, and they wasted no time testing that goal—launching 41 of them in the opener. The results weren’t pretty, as they connected on just 13 for a 31.7 percent clip. That’s to be expected in Game 1, but it’s an early sign of the stylistic shift Milwaukee wants to make. Milwaukee played its starters and main rotation players through the first half before emptying the bench after halftime. Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out entirely, giving others a chance to find their rhythm. I watched the game twice to dig deeper into the film and see what stood out on second viewing. Here are the main takeaways. Kyle Kuzma Kyle Kuzma has been one of the most talked-about Bucks all offseason, so I spent every second of his minutes watching closely—both on and off the ball. His stat line (two points on 1-for-6 shooting, eight rebounds, one assist, and one turnover in 17 minutes) summed up his night pretty well. U-G-L-Y. With Antetokounmpo out, Kuzma started at the 4, his most natural position, which is where Milwaukee should plan to use him most this season. Kuzma’s Offense He spent much of his time parked in the weakside corner. When involved, it was typically as…
How Women Leaders Are Transforming Women's Sport Visibility And Growth

How Women Leaders Are Transforming Women’s Sport Visibility And Growth

The post How Women Leaders Are Transforming Women’s Sport Visibility And Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 30: ESPN reporter Holly Rowe interviews Chelsea Gray #12, A’ja Wilson #22, Jackie Young #0, Aaliyah Nye #13 and Dana Evans #11 of the Las Vegas Aces after the team’s 107-98 overtime victory over the Indiana Fever in Game Five of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces won the series three games to two. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images The numbers tell a story that Rita Ferro, President of Global Advertising at Disney, has been building toward for years. The 2024 WNBA season delivered ESPN’s second most-watched coverage ever, up 170 percent year-over-year, with 54 million unique viewers and 22 games seeing over one million viewers tune in. The 2025 WNBA regular season built on this viewership success as ESPN networks recorded their most watched WNBA regular season, and a 6 percent increase from 2024 viewership numbers. The 2025 regular season games averaged 1.3 million viewers, including ESPN’s most-watched WNBA game on record when 2.7 million viewers tuned in on May 17 to watch the Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever on ABC. For Ferro and her ESPN executive counterparts, this growth was inevitable, not some huge payout from a risky bet. “Women’s sports are one of the fastest-growing opportunities in all of sports, full stop,” Ferro said. “The trajectory is undeniable. We’re already seeing breakthrough moments with record ratings, sold-out arenas, and cultural relevance that rivals any other property.” Importantly, it’s becoming clear that this trajectory of women’s sport growth didn’t happen by accident. Instead, it’s the…
India To Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency, Official Says

India To Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency, Official Says

The post India To Launch RBI-Backed Digital Currency, Official Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Indian government expressed renewed skepticism toward cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as it prepared to launch new digital currency initiatives backed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). India will soon launch an RBI-backed digital currency, India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said in a roundtable during his visit to Qatar, local news agency The Hindu reported on Tuesday. In a separate development, the RBI plans to launch a pilot on deposit tokenization on Wednesday, RBI’s chief general manager of the fintech department, Suvendu Pati, reportedly said. According to Reuters, the RBI is expected to use the wholesale segment of India’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) as the foundational layer for its deposit tokenization pilot, collaborating with several domestic banks. Not a stablecoin, not a CBDC According to Commerce Minister Goyal, India’s forthcoming digital currency will be backed by the RBI and is aimed at simplifying transactions and enabling faster, more transparent transactions than traditional banking. The minister reportedly opposed an RBI-backed project on stablecoins, claiming that the new system would facilitate transactions “more easily and efficiently.” Source: India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal “It will only make it easier to transact. It will also reduce paper consumption and will be faster to transact than the banking system,” the minister said, adding that the initiative will be backed by blockchain technology to ensure transparency and help curb illicit transactions.  Crypto is not encouraged or discouraged: “We only tax it” While unveiling the new digital currency project by the RBI, Goyal expressed skepticism about cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), claiming that such assets have “no back end guaranteeing any value.” “We have not been encouraging cryptocurrency which does not have sovereign backing or which is not backed by assets,” the minister reportedly said. He emphasized that India has not banned cryptocurrency trading, adding: “Suppose tomorrow…
Zcash Price's 200% Rally Issues Bear Flag for Bitcoin, Signals Altcoin Season

Zcash Price’s 200% Rally Issues Bear Flag for Bitcoin, Signals Altcoin Season

The post Zcash Price’s 200% Rally Issues Bear Flag for Bitcoin, Signals Altcoin Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Zcash’s 200% explosive performance since last month and this week’s 100% triggered ‘Uptober’ excitement. An analyst explained a Zcash price rally has historically signalled the start of the altcoin season. The TOTAL3 chart, tracking all cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin and Ethereum, hit a record high of $1.18 trillion. Zcash’s explosive performance in recent weeks has stirred ‘Uptober’ excitement after it soared 202%,  followed by another 100% rally that happened this week. One analyst suggested that such sharp gains in privacy coins like Zcash and other smaller altcoins often mark the later stages of a Bitcoin rally and could pave the way for the next altcoin season. The latest rally lifted ZEC to its highest level since April 2022, although it still trades nearly 96% below its all-time high of $3,193 set in 2016. Zcash Price Rally Signals Altcoin Season According to CryptoQuant’s on-chain analyst JA_Martuun, the recent surge in Zcash (ZEC) could be sending an early warning signal for Bitcoin. In a post shared on X, the analyst cautioned that “Zcash pumps are usually a red flag for Bitcoin,” noting that similar altcoin spikes have historically occurred near local or cycle tops. The chart shared by CryptoQuant highlights several previous instances where sharp increases in ZEC’s price coincided with major peaks in Bitcoin’s market cycle. Source: Maartunn Each red-shaded zone on the chart marks a period when Zcash rallied aggressively, often followed by a correction in Bitcoin’s price. This pattern suggests that strong moves in ZEC may reflect speculative excess or waning momentum in the broader market. At present, Zcash price has climbed dramatically by over 200% over the last one month and 100% this week, reviving memories of those earlier warning phases. While not a definitive predictor, the correlation between ZEC rallies and Bitcoin tops has become difficult…
Delon Wright Giving Indiana Pacers His All In Fight For Roster Spot

Delon Wright Giving Indiana Pacers His All In Fight For Roster Spot

The post Delon Wright Giving Indiana Pacers His All In Fight For Roster Spot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JANUARY 10: Delon Wright #55 of the Washington Wizards drives against T.J. McConnell #9 of the Indiana Pacers during the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on January 10, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images INDIANAPOLIS – In the second half of the Indiana Pacers intrasquad scrimmage on Sunday, Delon Wright caught the ball in the right corner with space in front of him. He faked a jumper, took the rock to the cup, and after an awkward first shot attempt he grabbed his own miss and scored. It was an off-ball play, and one of a few in the game that showed what Wright hopes his role can be with Indiana. He was in the corner on that play, and the veteran guard played as a combo guard all day – he was paired with Andrew Nembhard or RayJ Dennis next to him in every minute he played. And Wright’s defense, his best skill and the primary one that got him signed by the Pacers a week ago, was sharp. He finished the outing with a team-high three steals. That was Wright’s first action with the team. The 10-year pro agreed to a contract with the Pacers just before training camp and finished last season battling against them in the Eastern Conference Finals as a member of the New York Knicks. He now finds himself in a roster race for Indiana’s 15th spot – the team is trying to determine if they need a third point guard like Wright or prefer to keep four centers. Other dark-horse candidates are in the mix but are far less likely. As for Wright, he joins the blue and gold with prior experience playing for current Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle. The two overlapped with the…
Cote Opens Highly Anticipated Korean Steakhouse On Las Vegas Strip

Cote Opens Highly Anticipated Korean Steakhouse On Las Vegas Strip

The post Cote Opens Highly Anticipated Korean Steakhouse On Las Vegas Strip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Exclusive to Las Vegas is the new BlackJack Sandwich layered with Kagoshima A5 Wagyu, Périgord black truffle, truffle aioli, and milk toast. COTE Las Vegas One of Las Vegas’ most anticipated openings has finally started service on the strip. New York’s COTE Korean Steakhouse announced its expansion to The Venetian Resort in Summer 2024. The 17,000-square-foot restaurant finally opened its doors on Monday, October 6, marking the first West Coast expansion of COTE, which also has steakhouses in Miami and Singapore. Known as the only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse in the United States, COTE was founded by James Beard Award-nominated Simon Kim, who also founded COQODAQ, an elevated Korean fried chicken concept, under the umbrella of Gracious Hospitality Management. “Las Vegas is where it all started for me—studying at UNLV, managing restaurants and casino floors, and learning the fundamentals of hospitality from the ground up in a city that never sleeps, ” said Kim. “The energy of the Strip, the spectacle of lights, and endless possibilities have always lived in the DNA of COTE, and now we’re bringing that full circle. Opening COTE in Las Vegas is not just a personal milestone, but a defining moment for our company as we expand to the West Coast with intention and integrity.” Steak omakase at COTE Las Vegas COTE Las Vegas Inside COTE Las Vegas COTE Las Vegas is part of The Venetian’s $1.5 billion renovation. The restaurant was designed by Rockwell Group, its first collaboration with COTE. Theatricality, spectacle, and immersive energy areat the core of the new design. A gold-and-crimson portal entryway leads guests into the theater-inspired dining room, inspired by COTE’s floral logo. Stadium-style eating spirals around a central bar, offering diners the opportunity to see and be seen. Those who want more privacy, however, can book an upstairs skybox-style…
Four Week 6 Waiver Wire Additions Fantasy Players Should Make

Four Week 6 Waiver Wire Additions Fantasy Players Should Make

The post Four Week 6 Waiver Wire Additions Fantasy Players Should Make appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 14: Troy Franklin #11 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 14, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Getty Images Fantasy football is nearing the midway point of the season, and it’s now or never for every competitor to add any advantage possible to their current squad. So, whether you’re 5-0 or 0-5 (like I am in two leagues) the time is now to add to your roster and gain the leg up on your upcoming competitor. What better way to do that than hitting the weekly waiver wire and adding a potential hidden gem to your fantasy team. Below are four waiver wire choices for Week 6 that can help your chances for a fantasy football victory. QB Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks (31% Rostered) SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 05: Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks throws a pass during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lumen Field on October 05, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images) Getty Images Darnold enters Week 6 following his best performance of the young season where he posted season-highs in completions (28), pass attempts (34), passing yards (341) and touchdown tosses (4) in a 38-35 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was Darnold’s third multi-touchdown passing game in five weeks, but by far his best fantasy point output of the year as he finished with 27.64 points on the afternoon. Luckily for waiver wire fanatics, Darnold is only rostered in 31 percent of leagues as he enters a promising showdown against the opportunistic Jacksonville Jaguars defense. Jacksonville leads the league in takeaways, but they also surrendered consecutive 300-yard passing games to Brock Purdy and Patrick…
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Invests $2 Billion In Polymarket

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Invests $2 Billion In Polymarket

The post Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Invests $2 Billion In Polymarket appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), owner of the New York Stock Exchange, announced a $2 billion investment in Polymarket, valuing the once-penalized prediction market at over $8 billion. CANADA – 2025/06/27: In this photo illustration, the Polymarket logo is seen displayed on a smartphone screen. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts The all-cash deal makes ICE a global distributor of Polymarket’s event-driven data and includes plans to collaborate on tokenization initiatives. The investment was announced ahead of Polymarket’s planned U.S. relaunch, which is delayed by the ongoing government shutdown that has paused operations at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC)—the agency responsible for processing Polymarket’s self-certification filings for new markets, according to Yahoo Finance. The CFTC fined Polymarket $1.4 million in 2022 for letting users trade on event outcomes (i.e. elections or crypto prices) without the proper market licenses, ordering the company to shut down those markets and block U.S. users. Why Is The Move Significant For Prediction Markets? Intercontinental Exchange is a highly regulated financial giant that is widely viewed as conservative in its investment decisions. A series of recent legal victories, the Trump administration appearing to have a more favorable stance toward the industry compared with former President Joe Biden’s and the credibility of ICE’s backing have improved the outlook for prediction markets in the past year, according to the Financial Times. Polymarket CEO Shayne Coplan also says Intercontinental Exchange’s investment could also effectively legitimize prediction markets, describing the move as “a major step in bringing prediction markets into the financial mainstream.” Surprising Fact Polymarket is trading on its own future, running a market that asks, “Will Polymarket US go live in 2025?” where 99% of traders have bet “Yes”. Key Background Founded in 2020, Polymarket has evolved from…
