BitGo Wins VARA License in Dubai as Regulators Target Violators

TLDR BitGo received a broker-dealer license from the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority in Dubai. The license allows BitGo to offer regulated digital asset trading to institutional clients in the MENA region. VARA announced financial penalties against 19 companies for conducting unlicensed virtual asset activities. BitGo’s approval follows recent regulatory expansion in Europe with a license [...] The post BitGo Wins VARA License in Dubai as Regulators Target Violators appeared first on Blockonomi.
OpenAI bans ChatGPT accounts linked to Chinese government entities for requesting social media surveillance tools

OpenAI announced Tuesday that it has closed several ChatGPT accounts believed to be connected to Chinese government organizations. The accounts were shut down after users tried to get help creating tools to track and monitor social media activity. The company released its newest public threat report explaining that some people had asked the chatbot to […]
Forward Industries Unveils 0%-Fee Solana Validator – Built with Galaxy and Firedancer

Forward Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD), a Solana-focused treasury company, said it launched an institutional-grade validator node on the Solana blockchain in partnership with DoubleZero, a company that provides network infrastructure optimized for blockchain performance. The validator, already live on DoubleZero’s infrastructure, is built in collaboration with Galaxy and using Jump Crypto’s Firedancer client. The validator is engineered to enhance speed and scalability across the Solana ecosystem. Zero-Commission Staking and Network Optimization Forward’s validator offers 0% commission, allowing Solana holders to delegate stake directly to the company’s node at no cost. All tokens staked by Forward Industries are currently delegated to this validator, and the company plans for all future validators to operate exclusively on DoubleZero’s network. The collaboration also includes pilot programs focused on revenue optimization, bandwidth expansion, and latency reduction, further strengthening Solana’s position as the blockchain of choice for institutional and enterprise use. At launch, Forward’s validator is expected to rank among the top ten Solana validators globally, showing a major step in the company’s transformation from a capital allocator to an active ecosystem contributor. Strengthening Solana’s Institutional Backbone “Decentralized networks only reach their full potential when the underlying infrastructure meets institutional standards of scale, security, and performance,” said Kyle Samani, Chairman of the Board at Forward Industries. “By running our validator on DoubleZero and establishing a long-term partnership, we are aligning with the foremost innovators in blockchain infrastructure,” Samani added. “Together with DoubleZero, Galaxy, and Firedancer, we’re fortifying Solana’s resiliency and helping ensure it remains the standard for institutional adoption in decentralized finance.” Forward Industries Closes $1.65B PIPE to Launch Treasury In September, Forward Industries announced the successful close of its previously disclosed private investment in public equity (PIPE) financing, raising $1.65 billion before fees and expenses. The firm said the funding round was led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital, which together invested more than $300 million. The company intends to use the proceeds to establish its cryptocurrency treasury operations, with a focus on purchasing SOL, the native token of the Solana blockchain. Funds will also be allocated to working capital, future transactions, and related expenses as Forward Industries launches its Solana-focused strategy. Broad Investor Participation and Board Appointments In addition to Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin, the PIPE attracted commitments from a wide network of global investment firms, asset managers, and prominent angel investors across the digital asset ecosystem. The transaction shows institutional interest in Solana and Forward Industries’ role as a publicly traded vehicle for exposure to its growth
S&P Global lanceert Digital Markets 50 Index: brug tussen bitcoin, crypto en finance

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De invloed van de cryptosector op de financiële markten groeit. Daar speelt S&P Global nu op in met de lancering van de S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. Deze nieuwe benchmark combineert voor het eerst cryptocurrencies en beursgenoteerde blockchainbedrijven in één samengestelde index. Het initiatief, ontwikkeld in samenwerking met tokenisatiebedrijf Dinari, markeert een belangrijke stap richting erkenning van digitale activa binnen de traditionele financiële wereld. Wat is de Digital Markets 50 Index? De S&P Digital Markets 50 Index volgt de prestaties van 15 grote cryptovaluta en 35 beursgenoteerde bedrijven die actief zijn in de digitale economie. Het doel is een evenwichtige weergave te bieden van het totale ecosysteem rondom blockchain en crypto. De kernpunten van de index: Bestaat uit 15 cryptocurrencies met een marktkapitalisatie van minstens $300 miljoen. Bevat 35 aandelen uit de cryptosector met een marktkapitalisatie van minimaal $100 miljoen. Geen enkele component mag meer dan 5% van de totale index vertegenwoordigen. De selectie wordt periodiek herzien om marktontwikkelingen te weerspiegelen. Voorbeelden van bedrijven die in de index worden opgenomen zijn onder meer Strategy (MSTR), Coinbase (COIN) en Riot Platforms (RIOT). Ondernemingen die nauwe banden hebben met de Bitcoin- en blockchainindustrie. Zo ziet de Digital Markets 50 Index eruit “Van de marge naar het centrum” Volgens Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product and Operations Officer bij S&P Dow Jones Indices, weerspiegelt de lancering hoe ver de digitale activamarkt zich heeft ontwikkeld. Waar crypto ooit als niche werd beschouwd, vervult het nu “een meer gevestigde rol in de wereldwijde markten”. De index is zelf niet direct verhandelbaar, maar fungeert als belangrijke benchmark. Zulke referentiepunten worden vaak gebruikt om de prestaties van markten te meten en dienen als basis voor nieuwe beleggingsproducten, zoals ETF’s en indexfondsen. Tokenisatie als volgende stap Het partnerschap met Dinari gaat nog een stap verder. Dinari ontwikkelt een tokenized versie van de index, de zogenoemde “dShare”, waarmee beleggers via blockchain directe blootstelling kunnen krijgen aan de index. Dit betekent dat de index niet alleen als meetinstrument dient, maar ook als on-chain investeringsproduct. De tokenized variant wordt naar verwachting gelanceerd vóór het einde van 2025. Daarmee zou het een van de eerste hybride indexproducten worden waarin digitale en traditionele markten daadwerkelijk samenkomen. Voordelen van tokenisatie volgens Dinari: Transparantie: realtime inzicht in samenstelling en waarde. Toegankelijkheid: investeerders wereldwijd kunnen deelnemen zonder tussenkomst van banken. Efficiëntie: snellere afwikkeling en lagere transactiekosten. De vraag is alleen: wie handhaaft de waarde van die digitale tokens? Een digitaal certificaat van bezit maakt het niet ineens waar. Dat moet (net als normale contracten) wel gehandhaafd worden. Betekenis voor institutionele beleggers van de Digital Markets 50 Index De komst van de Digital Markets 50 Index wordt gezien als een signaal aan institutionele partijen dat de cryptomarkt volwassen wordt. Banken, fondsen en pensioenbeheerders krijgen nu een betrouwbare en gereguleerde maatstaf voor hun blootstelling aan digitale activa. Bovendien kan de index de weg vrijmaken voor passieve beleggingsproducten, vergelijkbaar met de SPDR S&P 500 ETF, die de S&P 500 volgt. Een toekomstige ETF die de Digital Markets 50 weerspiegelt, zou beleggers via één instrument toegang geven tot zowel cryptomunten als de bedrijven die de sector ondersteunen. Nieuwe fase in de erkenning van crypto De lancering van deze index past in een bredere trend waarin crypto-activa steeds meer onderdeel worden van de gevestigde financiële infrastructuur. Andere spelers, zoals Bitwise en Hashdex, bieden al cryptofondsen aan die de grootste digitale valuta volgen. Toch is de stap van S&P van groter symbolisch belang: het bevestigt dat crypto niet langer wordt genegeerd door de traditionele financiële wereld. Toch zijn er ook kanttekeningen: Regelgeving en toezicht blijven cruciale factoren. De volatiliteit van crypto kan de stabiliteit van de index beïnvloeden. De liquiditeit van kleinere tokens en bedrijven kan schommelingen veroorzaken. Ondanks die risico’s is de boodschap van S&P helder: crypto en blockchain zijn gekomen om te blijven. Conclusie Met de S&P Digital Markets 50 Index slaat S&P Global een brug tussen traditionele en digitale markten. Door crypto-activa en aandelen te combineren in één benchmark, biedt het bedrijf een nieuwe manier om de groeiende digitale economie te meten én te betreden. De aankomende tokenized versie, de dShare, kan bovendien een revolutie betekenen in de manier waarop investeerders wereldwijd toegang krijgen tot digitale markten. Wat ooit begon als een experimentele niche, wordt steeds meer een integraal onderdeel van het wereldwijde financiële systeem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht S&P Global lanceert Digital Markets 50 Index: brug tussen bitcoin, crypto en finance is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Inside Leverage.Trading: The Risk-First Hub Turning 15 Million Calculations Into Early Signals for Crypto Futures and Margin Trading

This content is provided by a sponsor. In leveraged trading, speed gets headlines, but survival takes discipline. Every percentage point of margin, every funding fee, every liquidation threshold is the difference between staying in the game or being forced out. Yet until recently, retail traders had little to measure those risks with beyond exchange dashboards […]
LunarCrush: CAKE’s Hype Holds While Engagement Slips – Is a Cool‑Off Coming?

LunarCrush has tracked rising CAKE mentions alongside a decline in engagement and a 19-point drop in Galaxy Score, suggesting conversation has stayed active while participation has eased, with AltRank steady and momentum risks focused on engagement per mention.
Game On with the Gaming Giants: Global Games Show 2025 Unveils Exclusive Speaker Lineup

Abu Dhabi, UAE – The Global Games Show 2025 will take place on 10–11 December 2025 at Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi, co-hosted with Times of Games. Presented by VAP Group, the show returns for its landmark second edition, bringing the industry’s brightest minds from across the gaming, esports, and metaverse industries together. Following success in its first run, this year’s event boasts an even more impactful experience with a focus on future AI game design, the growth of esports, new gaming engines, and metaverse impact on online play. With the support of the Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Global Games Show solidifies the UAE as the nation that is bold enough to dream of being the Middle East’s gaming and esports destination. Why Abu Dhabi & Space42 Arena? Backed by a $1.5 billion gaming economy and initiatives like AD Gaming and twofour54, Abu Dhabi is quickly becoming a worldwide hub for studios, developers, and esports teams. The state-of-the-art Space42 Arena offers an immersive, future-oriented environment designed for next-gen technology showcases and global gaming communities. Global Thought Leaders on Stage The 2025 edition brings an A-list lineup of speakers who have influenced and disrupted the gaming landscape worldwide: Jens Hilgers, ESL’s Co-Founder & BITKRAFT Ventures General Partner – a visionary of modern esports. Dirk Lueth, Upland’s Co-Founder & Co-CEO – leading metaverse-driven economies and digital real estate innovation. Sébastien Borget, Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox – a leader in NFT, gaming, and open metaverse. Mohammed Yaseen, Esports & Gaming Association UAE Founder – driving grassroots esports growth in the Middle East. Johnson Yeh, Founder & CEO, Ambrus Studio; former MD, Riot Games Greater China – expert in scaling esports and Web3 gaming. Yat Siu, Co-Founder, Animoca Brands – advancing digital property rights and blockchain gaming adoption globally. Event Highlights Attendees can expect conversations and showcases covering: Beyond the Game: How Esports Will Define Abu Dhabi’s Tech & Game Economy The Future of Gaming Engines: Unreal Engine 6 and Beyond AI-Generated Game Design: Is Machine Creativity Taking Over? The Metaverse Effect: Changing Multiplayer Gaming Experience With high-level panel discussions, networking, and live presentations, the Global Games Show 2025 is set to be a milestone platform for creators, developers, investors, and communities shaping the next wave in gaming. Early-bird pricing is offered for a limited period, and tickets are now available. Sign up now About The Global Games Show The Global Games Show is more than an expo — it’s where creativity, technology, and culture collide. It unites developers, studios, investors, and gamers from around the world to shape the future of interactive entertainment. Its mission: to push the boundaries of gaming innovation, celebrate community, and build an inclusive ecosystem where play, progress, and possibility go hand in hand. Event Details: Venue: Space42 Arena, Abu Dhabi Dates: 10–11 December 2025 Official Partner : Times Of Games Website: globalgamesshow.com About VAP Group: A leading AI, Blockchain, and Gaming consulting giant driving AI and Web3 solutions over the past 12 years under the flagship events that are globally renowned under the brand of Global AI Show, Global Games Show, and Global Blockchain Show. With a strong footprint in the UAE, UK, India, and Hong Kong, our expert team of over 170 professionals ensures that our clients remain at the forefront of innovation. We drive innovation through Strategic PR and Marketing, Bounty Campaigns, and Global Events that showcase the brightest minds in the transformative fields of Web3, AI, and Gaming. We also offer services in advertising and media, as well as staffing. Press Contact: Public Relations Team | media@globalgamesshow.com This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.
Dell nearly doubled its annual profit growth target to at least 15%, up from around 8%, driven by strong AI server demand

Dell Technologies announced Tuesday it expects profits to grow much faster over the next four years, banking on continued strong sales of servers used for artificial intelligence work. The computer maker nearly doubled its profit growth outlook during a meeting with financial analysts. The company now projects earnings per share will climb at least 15% each year, a big jump from its earlier estimate of around 8% annual growth. Dell also boosted its revenue projections. The firm said it expects yearly sales to increase between 7% and 9% over the next four years. That replaces its previous forecast of 3% to 4% growth. The improved outlook comes as companies race to buy servers that handle AI programs like ChatGPT. Dell counts Elon Musk’s AI company xAI and CoreWeave among its customers for these specialized machines. “Customers are hungry for AI and the compute, storage and networking we provide to deploy intelligence at scale,” said Michael Dell, the company’s chief executive, as quoted by Reuters. He added that Dell remains in the early stages of AI adoption despite two years of development. The company’s stock went up 2% Tuesday following the announcement. Winning in the generative AI boom Dell has emerged as a major beneficiary of the AI boom. However, some investors had worried that competition and high production costs might hurt profit margins on AI servers. Jacob Bourne, who analyzes technology companies for Emarketer, said Dell holds an edge over competitors. “Dell has a volume advantage due to its scale, established supply chain, and relationships with major buyers, compared to rivals like Super Micro,” Bourne explained. The company kept its predictions for the current quarter and full year unchanged. Back in August, Dell had already raised its AI server shipment target to $20 billion for fiscal year 2026. Dell reported selling roughly $10 billion worth of AI-optimized servers during fiscal 2025. For the current fiscal year, the company anticipates AI system sales will reach about $15 billion. Dell’s infrastructure unit sees biggest gains The infrastructure solutions division, which handles storage, software, and servers, will see the biggest gains. Dell expects this unit’s revenue to grow between 11% and 14% annually over the long term. The company had previously estimated growth of 6% to 8% for this division. Meanwhile, Dell’s client solutions group, which sells personal computers, faces tougher conditions. The company still expects this division to grow 2% to 3% yearly. Heavy competition in the consumer market has created challenges for this business in recent years, though Dell maintains a strong presence selling computers to business customers. Michael Dell said the company is successfully turning customer demand into growth and strong cash flow, which has mostly been returned to shareholders. The higher growth targets reflect what Dell called “the unprecedented pace of change in technology,” especially in artificial intelligence. Claim your free seat in an exclusive crypto trading community - limited to 1,000 members.
Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach $5,000? What’s Needed for a Major Rally?

The world's largest altcoin, Ethereum, is performing less well than BNB's recent rally. Continue Reading: Will Ethereum (ETH) Reach $5,000? What’s Needed for a Major Rally?
S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿

The post S&P Global Announces Hybrid Crypto-Equity Index In Partnership With Dinari﻿ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 07, 2025 at 18:10 // News S&P Global announced the planned launch of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This new benchmark is designed to offer market participants comprehensive exposure to the crypto ecosystem by uniquely combining cryptocurrencies and publicly traded crypto-linked equities into a single index. A tool to track and understand According to PRNewsWire, the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index is set to track both the pure digital assets and the companies whose business models are intertwined with the success of the broader crypto and blockchain space. The index composition will include 35 companies involved in digital asset operations, infrastructure providers, financial services, and blockchain applications. These equities will be combined with 15 cryptocurrencies selected from the existing S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index. Crucially, S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) is collaborating with Dinari, a provider of tokenized U.S. public securities, to make this index directly investible on-chain. Dinari will create a token, dubbed dShares, which will track the performance of the S&P Digital Markets 50 Index. This innovation is touted as the first time investors can access both U.S. equities and digital assets within a single, transparent, and on-chain product. How Blockchain technology can modernize financial standards? According to S&P DJI, this expansion of their digital asset suite provides consistent, rules-based tools for market participants to evaluate and gain diversified exposure. The move demonstrates how blockchain technology is beginning to modernize and expand the reach of established financial standards, making them more efficient, accessible, and globally relevant. Anna Wroblewska, Chief Business Officer at Dinari, commented: “By making the S&P Digital Markets 50 investible via dShares, we are not just tokenizing an index, we are demonstrating how blockchain infrastructure can modernize trusted benchmarks.” Source: https://coinidol.com/hybrid-crypto-equity-index/
