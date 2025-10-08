Vaneck-Backed AI Raises $5M, After Harvard, MIT Cancer Breakthrough
Crunch Lab, the core contributor behind CrunchDAO, raised $5 million in a strategic funding round to advance its decentralized artificial intelligence predictions network, a system credited with contributing to cancer research breakthroughs at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The new round of capital brings the protocol's total funding to $10 million, which will be used to build an institutional "intelligence layer" for decentralized AI, the company said in a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph. The round was co-led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, with participation from VanEck and Multicoin, which occurred in June. Crunch Lab aims to transform enterprise forecasting challenges into "encrypted modeling competitions," rewarding participants who create the most accurate predictive models. "When thousands of practitioners compete, you uncover solutions even the best internal teams miss," Jean Herelle, co-founder and CEO of Crunch Lab, told Cointelegraph. "Instead of competing for scarce talent, we give enterprises secure access to all of it through a decentralized network." Crunch Lab raises $5M for decentralized AI network. Source: Crunch Lab Funding to drive decentralized AI innovation Crunch Lab's approach uses blockchain-based incentives to "decentralize" the process of building AI intelligence by allowing data scientists to compete anonymously while preserving data privacy. The new decentralized AI network may serve as an "intelligence layer for global enterprises," according to Will Nuelle, general partner at Galaxy. "Whether predicting asset prices, optimizing energy demand, or advancing healthcare diagnostics, CrunchDAO's crowdsourced models unlock smarter, faster decision-making," he added. The network plans to use the funding to expand into real-world industries beyond finance and biomedical research. Related: Stablecoin market boom to $300B is 'rocket fuel' for crypto rally Crunch Lab's AI drives real-world breakthroughs Crunch Labs' crowdsourced AI solution is already delivering significant results for leading global institutions, including the Broad Institute of MIT…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:34