Vaneck-Backed AI Raises $5M, After Harvard, MIT Cancer Breakthrough

Vaneck-Backed AI Raises $5M, After Harvard, MIT Cancer Breakthrough

The post Vaneck-Backed AI Raises $5M, After Harvard, MIT Cancer Breakthrough appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crunch Lab, the core contributor behind CrunchDAO, raised $5 million in a strategic funding round to advance its decentralized artificial intelligence predictions network, a system credited with contributing to cancer research breakthroughs at Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). The new round of capital brings the protocol’s total funding to $10 million, which will be used to build an institutional “intelligence layer” for decentralized AI, the company said in a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph. The round was co-led by Galaxy Ventures and Road Capital, with participation from VanEck and Multicoin, which occurred in June. Crunch Lab aims to transform enterprise forecasting challenges into “encrypted modeling competitions,” rewarding participants who create the most accurate predictive models. “When thousands of practitioners compete, you uncover solutions even the best internal teams miss,” Jean Herelle, co-founder and CEO of Crunch Lab, told Cointelegraph. “Instead of competing for scarce talent, we give enterprises secure access to all of it through a decentralized network.” Crunch Lab raises $5M for decentralized AI network. Source: Crunch Lab Funding to drive decentralized AI innovation Crunch Lab’s approach uses blockchain-based incentives to “decentralize” the process of building AI intelligence by allowing data scientists to compete anonymously while preserving data privacy. The new decentralized AI network may serve as an “intelligence layer for global enterprises,” according to Will Nuelle, general partner at Galaxy. “Whether predicting asset prices, optimizing energy demand, or advancing healthcare diagnostics, CrunchDAO’s crowdsourced models unlock smarter, faster decision-making,” he added. The network plans to use the funding to expand into real-world industries beyond finance and biomedical research. Related: Stablecoin market boom to $300B is ‘rocket fuel’ for crypto rally Crunch Lab’s AI drives real-world breakthroughs Crunch Labs’ crowdsourced AI solution is already delivering significant results for leading global institutions, including the Broad Institute of MIT…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:34
Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin Rally, Says It is 15% Below Gold Record

Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin Rally, Says It is 15% Below Gold Record

The post Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin Rally, Says It is 15% Below Gold Record appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin traded above $126 K but is still 15% below its record high when priced in gold. Peter Schiff says BTC must reach about $148 K to match its previous gold-denominated peak. He calls the current rally a bear market move while gold approaches $4,000 per ounce. Veteran economist and gold advocate Peter Schiff argued that Bitcoin’s latest rally is “just a bear market bounce,” even after the token set a new all-time high around $126,198. Schiff said Bitcoin ( BTC ) must surpass its record high priced in gold before calling it a bull market. Based on current gold prices near $4,000 per ounce, he estimated that BTC would need to reach about $148,000 to match its previous peak in gold terms; roughly 15% below its record. At the time of writing, 1 BTC exchanged for 31.33 gold ounces, down from its December 2024 high of 40 ounces. Source: xe Schiff Says Rising Gold Makes Bitcoin’s Target a Moving Goalpost Responding to a question on X about the exact price Bitcoin would need to hit to match gold’s move, Schiff said the target “keeps rising as gold keeps rising.” He used the moment to reinforce his long-held criticism that Bitcoin cannot be a reliable store of value until it outperforms gold in real-term valuation. Schiff maintains that gold’s ongoing momentum, with prices approaching $4,000 per ounce, shows why he continues to favor metal over digital assets. Related: Wall Street Veteran Paul Tudor Jones Renews Bitcoin Call as Institutional Profits Climb Macro Backdrop Fuels Gold’s Momentum and Investor Caution Gold’s parabolic climb has come against a broader backdrop of U.S. macroeconomic stress, including the US government shutdown and rising public debt levels. Furthermore, Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, has warned that the U.S. government must deal with its…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:14
Meanwhile Raises $82 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Savings Solutions

Meanwhile Raises $82 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Savings Solutions

The post Meanwhile Raises $82 Million to Expand Bitcoin-Based Life Insurance and Savings Solutions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Meanwhile, a Bitcoin-focused life insurer has completed an $82 million funding round to expand its Bitcoin-denominated insurance and savings products. The new capital injection comes amid surging global demand for financial solutions that safeguard wealth against inflation and currency volatility. The financing was co-led by Bain Capital Crypto and Haun Ventures, with participation from Pantera Capital, Apollo, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, and Stillmark. With this latest round, Meanwhile’s total funding for 2025 now stands at $122 million, following a $40 million Series A round earlier this year backed by Framework Ventures and Fulgur Ventures. Expanding Bitcoin-Based Products The company intends to use the new funding to accelerate the rollout of its Bitcoin-based life insurance, annuity, savings, and insurance bond products. These financial instruments are designed to offer stability, protection, and long-term value preservation by leveraging Bitcoin’s scarcity and inflation-resistant properties. Regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, Meanwhile ensures its operations meet the highest prudential and solvency standards expected of global insurers. Meanwhile’s Bitcoin assets under management have reportedly grown by over 200%, reflecting heightened interest from both individual investors and institutional clients looking for secure Bitcoin-linked financial solutions and treasury management options. Advertisement &nbsp Commenting on the project, Zac Townsend, CEO of Meanwhile stated: “Life insurers have always provided the steady, long-term capital that keeps financial markets moving. We’re bringing that same role to Bitcoin—helping families save and protect wealth in BTC, while giving institutions new ways to earn returns and launch bitcoin-indexed products that are compliant and easy to scale. This…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:01
Euro pressured as French political crisis boosts US Dollar demand

Euro pressured as French political crisis boosts US Dollar demand

The post Euro pressured as French political crisis boosts US Dollar demand appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Euro (EUR) remains under pressure on Tuesday, slipping toward a one-month low against the US Dollar (USD) as deepening political turmoil in France fuels risk-off sentiment in European markets. At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading around 1.1672, stabilizing somewhat after earlier losses. French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu resigned on Monday, only weeks after taking office, deepening the country’s political crisis and adding pressure on President Emmanuel Macron. Macron has asked the outgoing prime minister to stay in office until Wednesday evening to hold “final negotiations” with political parties in an effort to define a platform for action and stability for the country. The resignation has highlighted Macron’s growing political isolation, as former allies, including ex-Prime Minister Édouard Philippe, have urged him to call early elections. Meanwhile, the Greenback is drawing support from the political turmoil in France as investors seek safer assets. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, is hovering around 98.40, up nearly 0.30% on the day, marking its strongest level since September 25. The renewed demand for the Greenback underscores market caution, with traders betting the US Dollar will remain resilient amid global political and economic uncertainty. However, the prolonged United States (US) government shutdown is already disrupting the release of key economic data, adding another layer of risk for markets. While the Greenback continues to attract safe-haven flows for now, traders are wary that the disruption, combined with mounting expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its upcoming October and December policy meetings, could limit the US Dollar’s ability to extend its recent gains. Looking ahead, markets will closely watch upcoming remarks from Fed officials for signals on the monetary policy outlook. Policymakers have emphasized that inflation remains above the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:00
Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

Bitcoin Overtakes Ethereum in ETF Inflows, Signaling Market Shift

BlackRock’s IBIT drew nearly $970M in a single day, helping spot BTC ETFs record $1.19B in October 6 inflows.
CryptoPotato2025/10/08 03:37
Autonomys and Nubila Network Ensure Transparency and Trust to Climate Data

Autonomys and Nubila Network Ensure Transparency and Trust to Climate Data

Autonomys joins Nubila Network to secure, verify, and decentralize climate data using blockchain and AI for transparent environmental insights.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/08 03:30
SharpLink Gaming Rockets $900M in Unrealized ETH Profits Since Pivoting to a DAT

SharpLink Gaming Rockets $900M in Unrealized ETH Profits Since Pivoting to a DAT

The surge in SharpLink's Ethereum holdings has pushed the treasury firm closer to the landmark 1 million ETH.
CryptoPotato2025/10/08 03:25
Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access

The next decade of blockchain will be defined by one word: privacy. Users want control over their data, regulators demand compliance without overexposure, and networks must prove they can scale under heavy usage. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is being built to meet those demands head-on.  With post-quantum cryptography for security, upgradable runtime for sustainability, and [...] The post Miss This and Regret Later: Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Opens Soon for Early Access appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 03:00
Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges

TLDR Kazakhstan shut down 130 illegal cryptocurrency exchanges operating without licenses in 2025. Authorities seized digital assets worth $16.7 million during the crackdown on unregistered trading platforms. The Financial Monitoring Agency revealed that these platforms were involved in laundering criminal proceeds. Officials identified 81 criminal groups responsible for over $44 million in illegal financial transactions. [...] The post Kazakhstan Seizes $17M in Crypto, Shuts Down 130 Illegal Exchanges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/08 02:58
US government shutdown complicates crypto market structure bill’s path forward

US government shutdown complicates crypto market structure bill's path forward

The government’s shutdown may not completely derail cryptocurrency legislation efforts, but insiders say it’s certainly not helping.
Coinstats2025/10/08 02:47
The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.