2025-10-13 Monday

Crypto News

Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Julio Rodriguez Is Living Up To The Hype On Baseball’s Biggest Stage

Julio Rodriguez Is Living Up To The Hype On Baseball’s Biggest Stage

The post Julio Rodriguez Is Living Up To The Hype On Baseball’s Biggest Stage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Julio Rodriguez is starting to live up to the hype as the face of the Seattle Mariners franchise. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Getty Images When when the Seattle Mariners signed Julio Rodriguez as an international free agent in 2017, they anticipated that they had a five-tool player on their hands. There was a belief within the organization that they had their next superstar, after Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez, Randy Johnson, and Ichiro Suzuki. Rodriguez was a player that they could build the franchise around for the next decade plus. In his first year, Rodriguez lived up to the hype, slashing .284/.345/.509, with 28 home runs. During that rookie campaign, the club signed the speedy center fielder to one of the most inventive contracts in the history of the sport. As he was so early in his career, the Mariners had to be careful not to overpay…by too much. Because he was so early in his career, Rodriguez had to be careful not to sell himself short. So, his agents at Octagon and president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto came up with a choose-your-own adventure construct, which has all sorts of levers and incentives and ways to protect both sides from having the deal be too one-sided. In a nutshell, the deal could be any of the following: 7 years, $120 million (base deal) 12 years, $210-$245 million (with player option) 14 years, $288 million (mutual option) 15 years, $320-$400 million (base team option) 17 years, $470 million (supersized team option) Unfortunately for the player and the team, Rodriguez has not been a consistent superstar. His smile radiates joy. The show he put on at the 2022 Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium, when he hit 81 total dingers, introduced him to normie baseball fans. His charitable work and…
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.77+0.51%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000309+14.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:39
Share
XRP ETF Decision Countdown: Ripple, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Avalanche Named Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Q4 Breakout

XRP ETF Decision Countdown: Ripple, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Avalanche Named Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Q4 Breakout

The next few weeks could shape the crypto landscape as the XRP ETF decision nears. Amid this, MAGACOIN FINANCE and Avalanche (AVAX) are drawing interest from traders looking for the best crypto to buy ahead of the fourth-quarter breakout. XRP ETF Review Enters Final Phase Prospective issuers, including Grayscale, Bitwise, and Franklin, have prepared their [...] The post XRP ETF Decision Countdown: Ripple, MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Avalanche Named Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Q4 Breakout appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.5642+8.29%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.41%
Avalanche
AVAX$22.19+3.59%
Share
Blockonomi2025/10/08 04:30
Share
Furloughed Workers Might Not Be Paid, White House Warns

Furloughed Workers Might Not Be Paid, White House Warns

The post Furloughed Workers Might Not Be Paid, White House Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The White House suggested Tuesday furloughed federal workers might not receive back pay once the government reopens, as the partisan stalemate over the shutdown enters its seventh day. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Timeline Tuesday, Oct. 7President Donald Trump said “in four of five days” there will be “substantial” job cuts and “a lot of those jobs will never come back” if the shutdown continues, adding “we have a lot of things that we’re going to eliminate.” Tuesday, Oct. 7Federal workers might not receive back pay for days they have been furloughed, White House budget chief Russ Vought said in a memo, arguing a 2019 law that mandated the back pay is invalid and that Congress must appropriate funds specifically for that purpose in order for employees to be paid, multiple outlets reported. Democrats have contested the memo, with Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., calling it “another baseless attempt to try and scare” federal workers. Monday, Oct. 6Republicans rejected a Democratic-backed measure that would have kept the government open and also funded subsidies for the Affordable Care Act that are set to expire at the end of the year, after a vote of 50-45 largely along party lines. A second “clean” funding bill pushed by Republicans, which would have kept the government open until at least Nov. 21 under current spending levels, also failed after a 52-42 vote—falling short of the 60-vote threshold to overcome the filibuster in the Senate. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., were the only two members of their party…
Notcoin
NOT$0.000954+5.06%
PAID Network
PAID$0.0164+2.50%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002072-5.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:27
Share
BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Becomes Firm’s Most Profitable Fund

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Becomes Firm’s Most Profitable Fund

The post BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Nears $100 Billion, Becomes Firm’s Most Profitable Fund appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock, celebrated for its diverse suite of exchange-traded funds spanning decades of market trends, has a new crown jewel: its Bitcoin ETF.  The iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT), launched just 21 months ago, is on the verge of reaching $100 billion in assets under management, making it BlackRock’s most profitable fund — outranking even products that have been in circulation for more than two decades. According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas, IBIT currently generates roughly $244.5 million in annual revenue.  “Check out the ages of the rest of the Top 10. Absurd,” Balchunas noted on X, highlighting the speed and stark contrast between the Bitcoin fund and BlackRock’s long-established revenue leaders like the 25-year-old iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. Last quarter, IBIT passed Coinbase Global’s Deribit platform to become the world’s largest venue for Bitcoin options. A Bitcoin ETF lets investors gain exposure to Bitcoin without actually buying or storing the cryptocurrency themselves. Instead, the fund holds Bitcoin (or Bitcoin-related contracts) while investors simply buy shares on a stock exchange, with the share price moving alongside Bitcoin’s market value.  Being a regulated financial product, it provides a safer, more accessible way to invest in Bitcoin through familiar brokerage accounts. BlackRock and other investors are turning to Bitcoin The fund’s meteoric rise underscores a broader shift in investor behavior. Bitcoin itself hit a new all-time high of $126,200 on Monday, fueling inflows into IBIT.  Market conditions are playing a critical role: declining U.S. interest rates, combined with a weakening dollar amid the ongoing government shutdown, are driving investors to seek alternative stores of value.  ETFs tracking digital assets like Bitcoin have emerged as a natural destination for capital in this climate. For IBIT, every 1% increase in Bitcoin’s price translates into nearly $1 billion added to assets under management, bringing…
FUND
FUND$0.01383-29.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.63%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0455-1.72%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:25
Share
Fed’s Miran insists neutral rate is far below current rates

Fed’s Miran insists neutral rate is far below current rates

The post Fed’s Miran insists neutral rate is far below current rates appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Federal Reserve (Fed) Board of Governors member Stephen Miran made another long-winded appearance on Tuesday, reiterating that he believes any underlying inflation pressures within the US economy are entirely contained within migrant population effects, and will be solved mainly by immigration controls. Miran also gave his own personal estimate of the neutral rate of interest, or r-star as it is known to economists, of 0.5%. Miran’s unexplained personal model for r-star comes in well below even the most aggressive common r-star models, which all currently land somewhere in the 1% to 0.8% range at the absolute lowest. Key highlights Growth in the first half of the year was slower than expected amid uncertainty.A lot of uncertainty on the economy has lifted.There are reasons to be more optimistic going forward on uncertainty lifting.If the economy does well, it doesn’t have firm implications for monetary policy.Fed policy is more restrictive as neutral rate came down, and restrictive monetary policy has risks.There are risks if monetary policy isn’t adjusted.My view is that monetary policy should be forward-looking.Monetary policy should be forward looking given the lags of policy impact.I’m more sanguine on inflation outlook than many others.The average rent inflation should moderate.Easing shelter inflation gives me comfort that price pressures will ease.Being data dependent makes policy look backward.My best attempt at a real neutral rate estimate is 0.5%.Bond market reaction to Fed supports push to aggressively cut rates.I don’t think the Fed needs to actively target long-term rates.The Fed does not need to target long-term rates in normal circumstances.All economic data needs nuanced interpretation and analysis.Declining response rates have been a significant problem.I remain optimistic we’ll have data by the October Fed meeting.Private data is not a sufficient replacement for government data.I don’t see tariffs as a material driver of inflation.Tariff inflation may be…
Farcana
FAR$0.000286--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.63%
Starpower
STAR$0.12954+13.77%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:24
Share
Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! “Led by the US…”

Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! “Led by the US…”

The post Deutsche Bank Announces Huge 5-Year Forecast for Bitcoin (BTC)! “Led by the US…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rivalry between Bitcoin (BTC) and gold has been ongoing for years, with gold advocates claiming that Bitcoin cannot replace gold. However, Bitcoin is becoming more trusted in the corporate world every day, which supports the digital gold narrative of BTC. At this point, Deutsche Bank analysts published a new report concerning Bitcoin and gold. Accordingly, Deutsche Bank analysts stated that Bitcoin is actually following in the footsteps of gold and could become a part of the balance sheets of many central banks by 2030. Despite concerns about Bitcoin’s volatility, analysts stated that central banks will also accept BTC thanks to its legitimacy and liquidity, limited supply, diversification advantages, and ability to hedge against inflation and geopolitical risks. Analysts noted that although gold does not provide regular dividends or returns to investors like Bitcoin, it is seen as a safe haven during periods of volatility, and that US-led adoption could elevate Bitcoin far beyond its status as a speculative asset. “A strategic Bitcoin allocation could emerge as a modern cornerstone of financial security, mirroring the role of gold in the 20th century. Considering volatility, liquidity, strategic value and trust, we believe that Bitcoin will be on the balance sheets of central banks along with gold by 2030. At this point, history seems to be repeating itself for gold and Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin, gold was once subject to skepticism, suspicion, and speculation. Like Bitcoin, gold has experienced periodic periods of volatility, its performance often determined by the slightest shifts in public perception. However, we believe that Bitcoin adoption will continue as regulatory developments, macroeconomic conditions, and above all, time, lead to greater public acceptance of Bitcoin as a store of value.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source:…
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.14547+6.45%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,640.95+3.16%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.63%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:22
Share
Friendship, Inclusivity… And Cocktails. Paris Hilton’s New ‘Wicked’ Promo Is, Indeed, For Good

Friendship, Inclusivity… And Cocktails. Paris Hilton’s New ‘Wicked’ Promo Is, Indeed, For Good

The post Friendship, Inclusivity… And Cocktails. Paris Hilton’s New ‘Wicked’ Promo Is, Indeed, For Good appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paris Hilton for the Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection Marc Duron Count Paris Hilton among the legions of Wicked fans counting down the days until the November 21 release of part two of the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. The multi-hyphenate entertainer, entrepreneur, activist and advocate says she relates to both the film’s protagonists. “I love Elphaba. I think she’s such a bold and emotional power woman, and I love when she speaks her truth. She’s very misunderstood and that’s very relatable to so many people,” Hilton says. “And of course Galinda, with her sparkle and the pink, just the way she is a princess.” Hilton emerged as a superfan of the franchise last year, sharing among other content a promo video where she and longtime friend Nicole Richie dressed in character (Hilton chose to embody Galinda). “The whole thing was amazing and made me feel like a little kid again and remembering the first time watching the Wizard of Oz. It was just stepping into this dream world and it was such a beautiful set and so cool to be there and shooting that together in our gowns,” she says. “Nicole and I used to be obsessed with the Wizard of Oz when we were little; we probably watched it like 50 times so that was also such a full circle moment.” Now, Hilton is partnering with Absolut for the launch of the spirits company’s limited-time Absolut-ly Wicked Good Cocktail Collection with a campaign that embraces both the sparkle and the substance of Wicked: For Good. Hilton has been in on inspired mixology recipes—her favorite is the Absolut Ozmopolitan—and will help select 11 fans from those who share a photo or video of themselves enjoying an Absolut Wicked-inspired cocktail on social media and also sharing how the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.63%
Particl
PART$0.2771+4.21%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04682+14.86%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:15
Share
NZD/USD retreats near 0.5800 as RBNZ rate cut looms

NZD/USD retreats near 0.5800 as RBNZ rate cut looms

The post NZD/USD retreats near 0.5800 as RBNZ rate cut looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD retreats on Tuesday, extending consolidation below 0.5840 to trade near 0.5810 at the time of writing. Market participants turn their attention to the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) monetary policy decision due on Wednesday. The New Zealand central bank is widely expected to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR), currently at 3%, to support a weakening economy. However, markets remain divided between a 25-basis-point reduction to 2.75% and a more aggressive 50-basis-point move to 2.50%. The move would be the eighth rate cut since August 2024. According to Brown Brothers Harriman, “the 0.9% GDP contraction in the second quarter leaves scope for the RBNZ to front-load rate cuts.” The RBNZ had already indicated in September that “there is scope to lower the Official Cash Rate further.” Commerzbank also considers a 25-basis-point cut as the most likely scenario, adding that “the market has already fully priced in this decision,” and that “the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is therefore unlikely to react strongly.” The bank notes, however, that persistently weak growth and recent signs of cooling inflation are likely to prompt the RBNZ to continue its easing cycle in the coming months. Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) remains firm, supported by political and fiscal uncertainty in France and Japan, which weighs on the Euro (EUR) and the Japanese Yen (JPY). Investors are still confident that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will deliver rate cuts in October and December, which nonetheless limits the Greenback’s upside potential. New Zealand Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against listed major currencies today. New Zealand Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.36% 0.30% 0.53% -0.01% 0.32% 0.57% 0.19% EUR -0.36% -0.05% 0.19% -0.36% -0.00% 0.22%…
NEAR
NEAR$2.423+5.80%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.63%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09035+8.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 04:12
Share
Top Crypto to Invest in as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Heat Up

Top Crypto to Invest in as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Heat Up

Dogecoin (DOGE) has witnessed a major rally in the past few weeks, driven by renewed retail interest combined with social media frenzy. The rally, however, is against the headwinds as early investors begin to sell out and skepticism about sustainability of its momentum continues to dominate. Meanwhile, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), in its Stage 6 presale […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20676+9.86%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.000947+21.41%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/08 04:00
Share
Heidrick and struggles Soars 19.6% on go-private deal announcement

Heidrick and struggles Soars 19.6% on go-private deal announcement

The post Heidrick and struggles Soars 19.6% on go-private deal announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key takeaways Heidrick & Struggles surged 19.6% after announcing a $1.3B go-private acquisition deal. The $59-per-share all-cash offer marks a major milestone in HSII’s transformation strategy. The buyout highlights continued private equity interest in human capital and consulting firms. Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII – Free Report) surged 19.6% on Oct. 6, after the global executive search and consulting firm announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a private investment consortium in a deal valued at approximately $1.3 billion. The all-cash transaction, priced at $59 per share, represents a substantial premium over the company’s prior closing price. The deal marks a major milestone for HSII, which has evolved from a traditional executive search business into a broader leadership advisory firm with a strong presence in organizational consulting, culture shaping and on-demand talent solutions. Over the past few years, HSII, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company, has successfully diversified its offerings to include digital transformation and talent analytics, allowing it to compete more effectively with larger rivals such as Korn Ferry (KFY – Free Report) and ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN – Free Report) . KFY and MAN currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the past year, HSII has gained 58.5% compared with its peer group’s 18.7% growth. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research HSII’s expected earnings growth rate for the next year is 17.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 2.4% over the past 60 days. It has a VGM Score of A. Market participants interpreted the acquisition as a signal that private equity continues to see value in professional services and human capital businesses, particularly those with strong client relationships. HSII stock opened sharply higher on Monday and maintained gains throughout the session, closing near the deal…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012552+25.63%
1
1$0.00391+5.22%
Major
MAJOR$0.12292+39.57%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/08 03:48
Share

Trending News

More

The USST line launched by STBL, a stablecoin project under Tether Lianchuang, continues to decouple

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025

MARA Holdings purchased another 400 BTC, worth approximately $46.31 million

Avalanche Price Prediction 2025: Can AVAX Smash Past $30 and Hit $49?

HyperSwap has opened an airdrop query tool, but claims have not yet started.