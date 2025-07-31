With the “Fee Switch” Activated, Will the New Stablecoin Protocol RESOLV Become the Next ENA?

By: PANews
2025/07/31 08:00
Planet
PLANET$0.0000006548-2.64%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.07133+1.11%
Ethena
ENA$0.4409+0.57%

Original | Odaily Planet Daily

Author | Azuma

On July 25th, Beijing time, the interest-bearing stablecoin protocol Resolv officially announced that it will gradually turn on its "fee switch," transferring up to 10% of daily protocol revenue to the foundation treasury to support long-term value creation and incentivize RESOLV stakers. Specifically, Resolv plans to gradually increase the revenue transfer percentage weekly (2.5% → 5% → 7.5% → 10%) over the four-week period from July 31st to August 21st, ultimately reaching the target of 10%.

"Fee switch" is a common term used in DeFi protocols regarding fee distribution. Generally speaking, it refers to a built-in contract function that determines whether the protocol allocates revenue to the native token. However, the specific implementation methods vary between protocols. Previously, well-known projects such as Uniswap and Ethena have discussed the "fee switch" issue, but failed to activate it due to community disputes over allocation and concerns about whether the conditions are ripe.

Generally speaking, a fee switch is a direct benefit to the protocol's native token, as it directly amplifies the token's value capture. However, conversely, since a fee switch often shifts some of the revenue originally accruing to protocol users to token holders, this can harm user interests to a certain extent. Therefore, major protocols are often hesitant to implement fee switches. For example, in the case of Uniswap, liquidity providers (LPs) originally received the full 0.3% transaction fee income, but after the fee switch is enabled, they are forced to transfer some of this income to UNI holders, which negatively impacts LPs' interests.

Resolv's Positioning and Considerations

Resolv, similar to Ethena's USDe, is an interest-bearing stablecoin collateralized by equal amounts of spot longs and futures shorts. Its income primarily comes from staking income from spot longs and funding rate income from futures shorts.

However, compared to Ethena, Resolv has implemented some additional mechanisms. For example, it introduces a risk stratification mechanism through the insurance pool (RLP), enabling USR to achieve a higher over-collateralization ratio; another example is the integration of a larger proportion of liquidity derivative tokens, achieving higher spot staking returns. Thanks to Resolv's mechanism design, the protocol has achieved an annualized yield of approximately 9.5% since its inception, which is quite impressive among emerging stablecoins.

At the end of May, Resolv officially launched its governance token, RESOLV. Despite attempts to empower RESOLV by offering high staking returns and accelerating the accumulation of points for the second season airdrop, its performance after launch has been less than ideal. Perhaps it was precisely to boost the price of the token that Resolv turned its attention to the "fee switch."

In its official announcement regarding the launch of the "fee switch," Resolv stated that "the timing and the architecture are now ripe"—the protocol has achieved real, non-theoretical traction; it has a clear value distribution framework; and it has demonstrated resilience—thus deciding not to postpone the launch of the "fee switch."

With the

As previously mentioned, Resolv plans to gradually increase the revenue transfer ratio over four weeks, ultimately raising it to 10%. As for the specific use of this revenue, Resolv stated that it will be used to "expand the value Resolv provides to users and stakers," including: 1) supporting new integrations between DeFi, fintech, and institutional venues; 2) funding ecosystem grants and product development; and 3) driving buybacks and other token-related initiatives. Resolv also mentioned that a dedicated dashboard will be launched in the future to track revenue usage.

Resolv also made rough assumptions about the protocol's revenue distribution after the "fee switch" is turned on. Based on the current protocol's $500 million TVL and a 10% average yield, it is expected to generate $50 million in annual revenue. After the "fee switch" is turned on, $45 million will still flow directly to users through product revenue, while the protocol will retain $5 million for long-term value creation.

Is RESOLV more cost-effective than ENA?

In last week's article, "Up Nearly 50% in a Week, Will ENA Be ETH's Biggest Beta?" In "ENA: A Token Sale," we analyzed the logic behind ENA's recent strong rise. Ethena subsequently launched a treasury reserve mechanism similar to "MicroStrategy," further boosting ENA's price.

With the early launch of ENA, more and more people have begun to turn their attention to Resolv, an interest-bearing stablecoin project with a similar mechanism. So, is RESOLV truly more cost-effective than ENA?

Looking at static figures, Ethena's current TVL is $7.781 billion, ENA's circulating market capitalization (MC) is $4.016 billion (MC/TVL ratio is 0.51), and its fully distributed value (FDV) is $9.48 billion (FDV/TVL ratio is 1.22). Resolv's current TVL is $527 million, RESOLV's circulating market capitalization (MC) is $57.28 million (MC/TVL ratio is 0.108), and its fully distributed value (FDV) is $205 million (FDV/TVL ratio is 0.39).

Judging solely from the MC/TVL and FDV/TVL ratios, RESOLV indeed offers a better static price/performance ratio than ENA. While ENA is currently receiving support from its treasury reserve strategy, considering that RESOLV will be the first to open its "fee switch," the prices of both tokens are expected to see some support in the short term.

Objectively speaking, however, USR's current scope of application and network effects are far less than USDe. Furthermore, Ethena also has a secondary business line, USDtb, in addition to USDe. Therefore, Resolv still lags far behind Ethena in terms of protocol potential.

Also, it's worth noting that, as mentioned above, Resolv stated that revenue from the "fee switch" will be used to expand the value Resolv provides to users and stakers. However, it didn't specify what percentage of the 10% revenue will go to RESOLV stakers, making it difficult to estimate the scale of additional value captured by RESOLV after the "fee switch" is opened.

In summary, considering RESOLV's relatively low market capitalization, it currently offers a promising alternative to ENA after its recent surge. However, the long-term prospects of the Resolv protocol itself remain to be evaluated, and the detailed revenue distribution plan after the "fee switch" is activated has yet to be disclosed. Whether it's worth investing in is something you'll need to decide for yourself.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Singapore Fintech Festival 2025: Charting the Future of Digital Finance Through AI, Tokenization, Quantum

Singapore Fintech Festival 2025: Charting the Future of Digital Finance Through AI, Tokenization, Quantum

The world's largest fintech gathering returns to Singapore EXPO on November 12-14, marking a decade of innovation with groundbreaking discussions on next-generation financial technologies
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11604+1.43%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009946-8.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08403+0.39%
Share
Blockhead2025/10/15 12:43
Share
Sorare’s Move to Solana Could Boost Fantasy Sports Scalability, CEO Says, While Ethereum Support Continues

Sorare’s Move to Solana Could Boost Fantasy Sports Scalability, CEO Says, While Ethereum Support Continues

The post Sorare’s Move to Solana Could Boost Fantasy Sports Scalability, CEO Says, While Ethereum Support Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Sorare migration to Solana is a strategic upgrade shifting its fantasy-sports NFT games and more than 10 titles from Ethereum to Solana to improve scalability, reduce user friction and support higher transaction throughput while retaining Ethereum access via Base and ETH deposits. COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧭 Research → Plan → Execute Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🛡️ Risk comes first Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan. 👉 Start today → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders…
Movement
MOVE$0.08417-0.95%
Boost
BOOST$0.08498+0.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01613+3.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 12:22
Share
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02649+0.60%
Threshold
T$0.01324+1.37%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8153+1.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share

Trending News

More

Singapore Fintech Festival 2025: Charting the Future of Digital Finance Through AI, Tokenization, Quantum

Sorare’s Move to Solana Could Boost Fantasy Sports Scalability, CEO Says, While Ethereum Support Continues

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Elon Musk's Bitcoin Energy Thesis Cited By Cynthia Lummis To Back Strategic Reserve, While Pierre Farragu Hails It As BTC's Most 'Compelling' Argument

'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver Pays $50 Million To Settle Tax Evasion Case With DOJ, Admits To 'Intentional Violation' Of Legal Duty