Meta's Q2 2025 revenue reached $47.52 billion, exceeding expectations.

By: PANews
2025/07/31 07:31
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000085--%

PANews reported on July 31 that Meta Platforms (META.O) had revenue of $47.52 billion in Q2 2025 (including $46.563 billion in advertising revenue in the second quarter), compared to $39.07 billion in the same period last year and the market expectation of $44.764 billion. Quarterly revenue exceeded expectations, and Meta's US stock price once soared 10% after the market closed. Meta Platforms (META.O) expects third-quarter revenue to be between $47.5 billion and $50.5 billion. The year-on-year revenue growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to be lower than that in the third quarter. In addition, Meta also raised the lower limit of its capital expenditure forecast range for fiscal 2025 as the company continues to increase investment in talent, infrastructure, data centers and energy to remain competitive in the rapidly developing AI race. Meta currently expects full-year capital expenditures to be between $66 billion and $72 billion, an increase from the previous forecast of $64 billion to $72 billion.

In June 2025, Meta's average daily active users (DAP) reached 3.48 billion, a 6% year-over-year increase. Meta Platforms (META.O)'s AI monthly active users exceeded 1 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Singapore Fintech Festival 2025: Charting the Future of Digital Finance Through AI, Tokenization, Quantum

Singapore Fintech Festival 2025: Charting the Future of Digital Finance Through AI, Tokenization, Quantum

The world's largest fintech gathering returns to Singapore EXPO on November 12-14, marking a decade of innovation with groundbreaking discussions on next-generation financial technologies
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11604+1.43%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0009946-8.82%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08403+0.39%
Share
Blockhead2025/10/15 12:43
Share
Sorare’s Move to Solana Could Boost Fantasy Sports Scalability, CEO Says, While Ethereum Support Continues

Sorare’s Move to Solana Could Boost Fantasy Sports Scalability, CEO Says, While Ethereum Support Continues

The post Sorare’s Move to Solana Could Boost Fantasy Sports Scalability, CEO Says, While Ethereum Support Continues appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Sorare migration to Solana is a strategic upgrade shifting its fantasy-sports NFT games and more than 10 titles from Ethereum to Solana to improve scalability, reduce user friction and support higher transaction throughput while retaining Ethereum access via Base and ETH deposits. COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧭 Research → Plan → Execute Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency. 👉 Join now → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🛡️ Risk comes first Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan. 👉 Start today → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders…
Movement
MOVE$0.08417-0.95%
Boost
BOOST$0.08498+0.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01613+3.99%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 12:22
Share
Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

The post Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The suitcoiners are in town.  From a low-key, circular podium in the middle of a lavish New York City event hall, Strategy executive chairman Michael Saylor took the mic and opened the Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference event. He joked awkwardly about the orange ties, dresses, caps and other merch to the (mostly male) audience of who’s-who in the bitcoin treasury company world.  Once he got onto the regular beat, it was much of the same: calm and relaxed, speaking freely and with confidence, his keynote was heavy on the metaphors and larger historical stories. Treasury companies are like Rockefeller’s Standard Oil in its early years, Michael Saylor said: We’ve just discovered crude oil and now we’re making sense of the myriad ways in which we can use it — the automobile revolution and jet fuel is still well ahead of us.  Established, trillion-dollar companies not using AI because of “security concerns” make them slow and stupid — just like companies and individuals rejecting digital assets now make them poor and weak.  “I’d like to think that we understood our business five years ago; we didn’t.”  We went from a defensive investment into bitcoin, Saylor said, to opportunistic, to strategic, and finally transformational; “only then did we realize that we were different.” Michael Saylor: You Come Into My Financial History House?! Jokes aside, Michael Saylor is very welcome to the warm waters of our financial past. He acquitted himself honorably by invoking the British Consol — though mispronouncing it, and misdating it to the 1780s; Pelham’s consolidation of debts happened in the 1750s and perpetual government debt existed well before then — and comparing it to the gold standard and the future of bitcoin. He’s right that Strategy’s STRC product in many ways imitates the consols; irredeemable, perpetual debt, issued at par, with…
DAR Open Network
D$0.02649+0.60%
Threshold
T$0.01324+1.37%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.8153+1.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:12
Share

Trending News

More

Singapore Fintech Festival 2025: Charting the Future of Digital Finance Through AI, Tokenization, Quantum

Sorare’s Move to Solana Could Boost Fantasy Sports Scalability, CEO Says, While Ethereum Support Continues

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Elon Musk's Bitcoin Energy Thesis Cited By Cynthia Lummis To Back Strategic Reserve, While Pierre Farragu Hails It As BTC's Most 'Compelling' Argument

'Bitcoin Jesus' Roger Ver Pays $50 Million To Settle Tax Evasion Case With DOJ, Admits To 'Intentional Violation' Of Legal Duty