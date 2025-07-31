JPMorgan builds a bridge to crypto with Coinbase integration

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/31 03:32
Movement
MOVE$0.08402-2.12%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12781-12.94%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00404+8.02%

Jamie Dimon once called Bitcoin a “hyped-up fraud.” Now, his bank is rolling out direct fiat-to-crypto rails with Coinbase. The move signals a seismic shift in how Wall Street’s biggest players view digital assets.

Summary
  • JPMorgan and Coinbase are partnering to allow direct bank-to-wallet crypto transfers, loyalty point conversions, and credit card funding.
  • The move marks a major reversal from CEO Jamie Dimon’s earlier anti-Bitcoin stance and signals Wall Street’s deeper integration with crypto.

On July 30, JPMorgan Chase and crypto exchange Coinbase announced a partnership that effectively stitches traditional banking into the crypto economy. The deal gives Chase customers a direct path to move cash, credit, and even credit card rewards into Coinbase wallets, bypassing the clunky ACH transfers and third-party processors that have long made crypto onboarding a headache.

Starting in 2026, users can link Chase accounts directly to Coinbase via API, while Chase Ultimate Rewards points will convert to crypto at a 1:1 ratio, the companies said in the statement. Later this fall, Chase credit cards will also be enabled for Coinbase funding, a first for a major U.S. bank.

From skeptic to stakeholder: JPMorgan’s crypto evolution takes form

The initiative is being billed by JPMorgan executives as a move toward financial empowerment. Melissa Feldsher, who leads Payments and Lending Innovation at the bank, described the partnership as a foundational shift in how customers interact with both their money and their data.

JPMorgan’s partnership with Coinbase marks a sharp philosophical pivot for the bank and its executives. In 2017, CEO Jamie Dimon Jamie Dimon called Bitcoin a ‘fraud’ and joked it was only good for drug dealers.

That was nearly eight years ago. Fast forward to today, and the JPMorgan boss’s bank is rolling out the red carpet for crypto, letting customers buy digital assets with credit cards, bank transfers. The message is clear: crypto is no longer a fringe experiment. It’s a feature of modern finance.

Beyond the Coinbase deal, JPMorgan’s crypto ambitions are widening. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that the bank was exploring crypto-backed loans, potentially allowing clients to borrow against their digital asset holdings.

This service has long been offered by crypto-native lenders but is unprecedented for a traditional banking giant. If implemented, it would mark another milestone in Wall Street’s cautious but accelerating embrace of blockchain-based finance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlackRock Hits $13.4T AUM — Larry Fink Says Digital Wallets Hold the Next $4 Trillion Opportunity

BlackRock Hits $13.4T AUM — Larry Fink Says Digital Wallets Hold the Next $4 Trillion Opportunity

BlackRock’s assets under management surged to $13.46 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, up from $11.48 trillion a year earlier, reflecting how rapidly traditional finance is merging with digital-asset strategies. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, noted that roughly $4.1 trillion is now held in digital wallets worldwide — much of it outside the United States. BlackRock Bets on Crypto Boom Fink argued that if products like ETFs could be tokenized and digitized, it would allow new crypto-market investors to transition toward traditional long-term investment products, creating “the next wave of opportunity” for BlackRock. The comment coincided with the world’s largest asset manager reporting record assets under management of $13.46 trillion for the quarter, underscoring how fast traditional finance converges with digital assets. Fink’s outlook places tokenized markets near the center of BlackRock’s growth thesis. He said that crypto now plays a role similar to gold — an alternative store of value — and pointed to expanding institutional demand through regulated channels. Company data show digital-asset exposure in its funds has roughly tripled since 2024. Analysts say the trend reflects surging demand for Bitcoin ETFs and growing industry interest in tokenization initiatives. BlackRock’s Aladdin technology supports these initiatives. Source: Reuters BlackRock’s assets climbed from $11.48 trillion a year earlier, with long-term net inflows of $171 billion. Revenue rose to $6.5 billion on an 8% rise in organic base fees, while total expenses increased to $4.6 billion. Private-market inflows reached $13.2 billion, and retail inflows rose to $9.7 billion. GIP, Preqin, and HPS Acquisitions bolstered data and infrastructure capabilities supporting its digital-asset pipeline. Technology revenue jumped 28% to $515 million, led by Aladdin — a system increasingly used for managing tokenized portfolios and integrating blockchain analytics. Fink described BlackRock’s model as a “unified public-private platform,” linking traditional ETFs, private credit, and digital assets under one architecture. Bitcoin ETFs Anchor Institutional Shift The firm’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has become its top-earning ETF, generating $244.5 million annually from a 0.25% fee. IBIT’s assets have reached nearly $100 billion in under 450 days — faster than any ETF in history. Across US markets, Bitcoin ETFs are on pace to attract $30 billion this quarter, a report found, reflecting Wall Street’s tightening control over crypto liquidity. Fink’s optimism coincides with a broader institutional shift. JP Morgan’s head of markets confirmed the bank will buy and trade Bitcoin — a pivotal signal legitimizing digital assets within mainstream finance. Morgan Stanley dropped restrictions on which wealth clients can access crypto funds, extending exposure across all account types. This “wirehouse distribution” trend unlocks new ETF demand across retail and institutional channels. Meanwhile, BlackRock’s own balance-sheet exposure has grown. Thomas Fahrer reported that the company purchased 522 Bitcoin, bringing total holdings to about 805,000 BTC — valued near $100 billion. Analysts interpret the move as a balance-sheet signal of conviction in digital reserves. Market observer Holger Zschaepitz noted that its growing crypto franchise partly drove total inflows of $205 billion in Q3. The $4.5 trillion figure often cited by industry analysts illustrates the scale of digital wealth outside the banking system. For traditional asset managers, that capital represents both competition and opportunity. With its expanding ETF empire, tokenization initiatives, and institutional credibility, BlackRock appears positioned to intermediate the next wave of on-chain finance — one that could make digital wallets as central to investing as custodial accounts are today.
4
4$0.21049+39.67%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0010216-7.36%
1
1$0.00883+38.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 10:32
Share
BlackRock Surges to $13.4T as Crypto Integration Deepens

BlackRock Surges to $13.4T as Crypto Integration Deepens

The post BlackRock Surges to $13.4T as Crypto Integration Deepens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock’s assets under management surged to $13.46 trillion in the third quarter of 2025, up from $11.48 trillion a year earlier, reflecting how rapidly traditional finance is merging with digital-asset strategies. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, noted that roughly $4.1 trillion is now held in digital wallets worldwide — much of it outside the United States. Sponsored Sponsored BlackRock Bets on Crypto Boom Fink argued that if products like ETFs could be tokenized and digitized, it would allow new crypto-market investors to transition toward traditional long-term investment products, creating “the next wave of opportunity” for BlackRock. The comment coincided with the world’s largest asset manager reporting record assets under management of $13.46 trillion for the quarter, underscoring how fast traditional finance converges with digital assets. Fink’s outlook places tokenized markets near the center of BlackRock’s growth thesis. He said that crypto now plays a role similar to gold — an alternative store of value — and pointed to expanding institutional demand through regulated channels. Company data show digital-asset exposure in its funds has roughly tripled since 2024. Analysts say the trend reflects surging demand for Bitcoin ETFs and growing industry interest in tokenization initiatives. BlackRock’s Aladdin technology supports these initiatives. Source: Reuters Sponsored Sponsored BlackRock’s assets climbed from $11.48 trillion a year earlier, with long-term net inflows of $171 billion. Revenue rose to $6.5 billion on an 8% rise in organic base fees, while total expenses increased to $4.6 billion. Private-market inflows reached $13.2 billion, and retail inflows rose to $9.7 billion. GIP, Preqin, and HPS Acquisitions bolstered data and infrastructure capabilities supporting its digital-asset pipeline. Technology revenue jumped 28% to $515 million, led by Aladdin — a system increasingly used for managing tokenized portfolios and integrating blockchain analytics. Fink described BlackRock’s model as a “unified public-private platform,” linking traditional…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01611+1.02%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0010216-7.36%
4
4$0.21049+39.67%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 10:52
Share
‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

The post ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOVE ISLAND GAMES — Episode 201 — Pictured: Ariana Madix — (Photo by: Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images) Ben Symons/PEACOCK via Getty Images We’ve got a text! It’s time for another season of Love Island Games. With fan-favorites returning in hopes of winning the $250,000 cash prize, read on to learn more about Love Island Games Season 2, including the release schedule so you don’t miss a second of drama. Love Island Games is a spinoff in the Love Island franchise that first premiered in 2023. The show follows a similar format to the original series, but with one major twist: all contestants are returning Islanders from previous seasons of Love Island from around the world, including the USA, UK, Australia and more. Another big difference is that games take on much more importance in Love Island Games than the mothership version, with the results “determining advantages, risks, and even who stays and who goes,” according to Peacock. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix is taking over hosting duties for Love Island Games Season 2, replacing Love Island UK star Maya Jama who hosted the first season. Iain Stirling returns as the show’s narrator, while UK alum Maura Higgins will continue to host the Saturday show Love Island: Aftersun. ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Cast? Meet The IslandersBy Monica Mercuri Jack Fowler and Justine Ndiba were named the first-ever winners of Love Island Games in 2023. Justine had previously won Love Island USA Season 2 with Caleb Corprew, while Jack was a contestant on Love Island UK Season 4. In March 2024, Fowler announced on his Instagram story that he and Justine decided to remain “just friends.” The Season 2 premiere revealed the first couples of the season: Andrea Carmona and Charlie Georgios, Andreina Santos-Marte and Tyrique Hyde,…
Threshold
T$0.01328+0.75%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01439-0.34%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8936+26.05%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:50
Share

Trending News

More

BlackRock Hits $13.4T AUM — Larry Fink Says Digital Wallets Hold the Next $4 Trillion Opportunity

BlackRock Surges to $13.4T as Crypto Integration Deepens

‘Love Island Games’ Season 2 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Come Out?

Rising Long-Term U.S. Bond Yields Impact Crypto Markets

Bitcoin Tumbles As Trump Reignites China Trade Tensions; Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Fall: Analyst Says BTC 'Must' Reclaim This Level Or Drop Below $100K