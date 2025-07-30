Polygon Labs: The blockchain explorer is updating data, and the chain itself is not down. By: PANews 2025/07/30 22:20

According to PANews on July 30, Polygon Labs staff stated in a Discord thread that Polygonscan is updating data, and the chain itself is not down; only some RPC service providers need to update patches.