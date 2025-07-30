@crypto account on Telegram received a $25 million acquisition offer, and the price soared 70 times in two years By: PANews 2025/07/30 22:23

According to CoinDesk, a Telegram user who purchased the @crypto username for $350,000 in 2023 has now received a $25 million offer to acquire the account, highlighting the surge in the value of tokenized usernames on the TON blockchain. Telegram CEO Pavel Durov stated that Telegram usernames are unique digital assets on the network, requiring no intermediaries and without the risk of confiscation.