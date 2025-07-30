Market News: Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by API issues By: PANews 2025/07/30 21:43

PANews reported on July 30th that Hyperliquid plans to provide automatic refunds to users affected by the API issue, according to market sources. Previously, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that an issue with its API server occurred last night, causing delays in sending orders to its nodes. This was due to a surge in traffic, and no hacking attack or vulnerability exploitation occurred.