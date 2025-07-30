Nuvve announces its Board of Directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens By: PANews 2025/07/30 21:41

HYPE $38,9 -6,66%

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Businesswire, Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a Nasdaq-listed clean energy electric vehicle charging technology company, announced that its board of directors has approved the initial purchase of $3 million worth of HYPE tokens, reflecting the company's continued commitment to blockchain infrastructure and its confidence in the transformative potential of the HYPE ecosystem.