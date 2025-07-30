[LIVE] Ten Years of Ethereum: From Smart Contracts to a Global Financial Layer

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/30 21:45
Threshold
T$0.01319-1.78%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.010021-4.69%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016089+0.87%
SphereX
HERE$0.000225-1.74%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004455+17.73%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3081-1.34%

Ethereum marks a historic milestone this week: its 10-year anniversary.

Since its genesis block in July 2015, Ethereum has evolved from a novel smart contract platform into the backbone of decentralized finance, NFTs, DAOs, and a new generation of internet infrastructure.

Over the past decade, it has redefined how value moves online—supporting permissionless innovation, open finance, and a global developer community pushing the boundaries of what’s possible on-chain.

As Ethereum enters its second decade, the conversation is no longer just about technology—it’s about economic infrastructure, cultural shifts, and resilience. From proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, from early ICO mania to scalable Layer 2s, Ethereum’s journey has been anything but linear, yet its impact has been undeniable.

Ten Years: Hackerspace to Infrastructure

Developer Lefteris Karapetsas reflects on Ethereum’s 10-year anniversary with a powerful throwback to July 30, 2015—when a small team of hackers in Berlin launched what would become one of the most transformative technologies of the decade. As he looks ahead to the next 10, 25, and even 100 years, he challenges the next generation to shape Ethereum’s future: “What will you build?”

Gonçalo, Le Brute (@GNSPS) celebrates Ethereum’s 10th birthday with a nostalgic nod to the early days, sharing throwback photos from a decade ago. His post captures the unwavering dedication of early contributors who’ve been “all in” since the network’s launch in 2015.

CryptoNews will be covering the official “Ten Years of Ethereum” livestream—an event that reflects on Ethereum’s past and looks boldly toward its future.

The lineup features Ethereum’s creator Vitalik Buterin, Tim Beiko, Joseph Lubin, and Ethereum Foundation executive directors Tomasz Stańczak and Hsiao-wei Wang.

Tune in and join the global Ethereum community as we reflect, celebrate, and chart the next ten years of decentralized innovation.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Citigroup plans to launch a crypto custody service in 2026, becoming the latest major bank to diversify into digital asset services. The bank has been working on its crypto custody service for nearly three years.
Major
MAJOR$0.11046-2.29%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.12842-12.43%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/10/15 07:23
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001161-3.16%
Startup
STARTUP$0.003367-18.33%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0302+3.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

Polygon, the well-known blockchain framework is making a big splash in the world of blockchains with its focus on real-world use-cases. CEO and founder, Sandeep Nailwal, shared his perspective on the Company’s future. The platform s focus is on real-world use-cases: stablecoins and payments. It’s gaining an increasing presence in these areas and is set […]
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08223-4.27%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1173+0.84%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000892+14.35%
Share
Tronweekly2025/10/15 10:00
Share

Trending News

More

Citi To Launch Crypto Custody Services In 2026

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Polygon Expands Into AI and Digital Asset Treasuries for Future Growth: Report

Dogecoin Whale Wallets Add $300M in August — Meme Coin Frenzy Builds With MAGACOIN FINANCE Buzz

‘I’m Really Proud Of The Theme Of Female Empowerment’