USDC Treasury mints 750 million new USDC on the Solana network By: PANews 2025/07/30 21:31

USDC $0.9995 +0.04%

According to PANews on July 30, Whale Alert monitoring shows that in the past 20 minutes, USDC Treasury minted a total of 750 million USDC in three batches on the Solana network. According to PANews on July 30, Whale Alert monitoring shows that in the past 20 minutes, USDC Treasury minted a total of 750 million USDC in three batches on the Solana network.