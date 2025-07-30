Coinbase Derivatives to Launch SOL and XRP Mini Perpetual Futures on August 18 By: PANews 2025/07/30 15:02

SOL $202.69 -1.51% XRP $2.5019 -2.40%

PANews reported on July 30 that according to Cointelegraph, Coinbase Derivatives will launch nano SOL and nano XRP US perpetual futures on August 18, further expanding its derivatives product line and providing broader market access for US investors.