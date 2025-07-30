Eugene: This "alt-chain season" may be the weakest in history, and I am taking a defensive stance on the August market.

By: PANews
2025/07/30 15:15
MAY
MAY$0.03015-3.67%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.000359+17.32%

According to PANews on July 30, renowned crypto trader Eugene (0xENAS) announced that he has exited most of his long positions and is maintaining a defensive stance. He noted that August is traditionally a difficult month to predict, and this year's market may not be smooth sailing either. Furthermore, he noted that this "alt season" may be the weakest in history. While ETH prices have risen, it hasn't brought about a significant wealth effect. This suggests that institutional investors are the primary buying force, and funds are not flowing back into the altcoin market. Therefore, he recommends continuing to focus on ETH investments.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

Macro analyst Luke Gromen’s comments come amid an ongoing debate over whether Bitcoin or Ether is the more attractive long-term option for traditional investors. Macro analyst Luke Gromen says the fact that Bitcoin doesn’t natively earn yield isn’t a weakness; it’s what makes it a safer store of value.“If you’re earning a yield, you are taking a risk,” Gromen told Natalie Brunell on the Coin Stories podcast on Wednesday, responding to a question about critics who dismiss Bitcoin (BTC) because they prefer yield-earning assets.“Anyone who says that is showing their Western financial privilege,” he added.Read more
Threshold
T$0.01324-1.63%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,721.19-0.66%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02424-3.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:22
Share
VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

PANews reported on October 15 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote that VanEck submitted an updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC with a fee of 0.30%.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:56
Share
Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

The Central Bank of Russia’s long-term strategy for 2026 to 2028 paints a picture of growing concern. The document, prepared […] The post Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy appeared first on Coindoo.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.1283-12.73%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:30
Share

Trending News

More

Knocking Bitcoin's lack of yield shows your ‘Western financial privilege’

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

Russia’s Central Bank Prepares Crackdown on Crypto in New 2026–2028 Strategy

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Anyone can open a perpetual contract market: Hyperliquid HIP-3 Core Questions and Answers