Hamak Gold, a British listed company, purchased 20 Bitcoins for the first time and reached a cooperation with Archax By: PANews 2025/07/30 14:29

PANews reported on July 30th that Hamak Gold, a UK-listed company, announced its first purchase of 20 Bitcoins at an average price of £88,569, totaling approximately £1.7714 million, as part of its capital allocation and balance sheet optimization strategy. The company also established a strategic partnership with Archax, a digital asset platform regulated by the FCA, to jointly advance its Bitcoin vault strategy.