Yuanbi Technology completes US$40 million Series A2 financing round, led by ZhongAn International and others

By: PANews
2025/07/30 13:06

PANews reported on July 30th that RD Technologies, a Hong Kong-based fintech group, announced the successful completion of its Series A2 funding round, raising nearly US$40 million. This round was led by ZA Global, China Harbour, Bright Venture, and Hivemind Capital, with participation from Sequoia China (HSG), Eternal Digital, Junshi Investment, and Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund. RD Technologies stated that this funding will accelerate the development of its regulated stablecoin infrastructure and actively cooperate with Hong Kong's upcoming stablecoin licensing regime. ZhongAn Bank has also signed a strategic cooperation memorandum with RD Technologies to jointly explore the compliant application of stablecoins in financial services.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Michigan’s Stalled Reserve Bill Advances After 7 Months

Michigan’s Stalled Reserve Bill Advances After 7 Months

The post Michigan’s Stalled Reserve Bill Advances After 7 Months appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. After seven months of inactivity, Michigan’s Bitcoin Reserve Bill, HB 4087, made progress Thursday by advancing to the second reading in the state House of Representatives. The bill, introduced in February, aims to establish a strategic bitcoin BTC$115,427.11 reserve by authorizing the state treasury to invest up to 10% of its reserves in the largest cryptocurrency and possibly others. It has now been referred to the Committee on Government Operations. If approved, Michigan would join the three states — Texas, New Hampshire and Arizona — that have enacted bitcoin reserve laws. While Texas allocated $10 million to purchase BTC in June, the other two have yet to fund the reserve with state money. Recently, the U.S. House directed the Treasury Department to study the feasibility and governance of a strategic bitcoin reserve, including key areas such as custody, cybersecurity and accounting standards. Sovereign adoption of bitcoin has emerged as one of the defining trends of 2025, with several U.S. states and countries considering or implementing BTC reserves as part of their public finance strategy. That’s in addition to the growing corporate adoption of bitcoin in company treasuries. This institutional embrace has contributed to a significant boost in bitcoin’s market valuation. The BTC price has increased 25% this year, and touched a record high near $124,500 in August, CoinDesk data show. Despite the enthusiasm, skeptics remain concerned about the risks posed by bitcoin’s notorious price volatility. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/policy/2025/09/19/michigan-s-stalled-bitcoin-reserve-bill-advances-after-7-months
NEAR
NEAR$2.474-3.62%
Union
U$0.007075-2.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,068.05-0.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 04:26
Share
VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

PANews reported on October 15 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote that VanEck submitted an updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC with a fee of 0.30%.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:56
Share
Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

The Argument for Ethereum’s Upcoming Ten YearsContinue reading on Coinmonks »
LightLink
LL$0.009082-1.17%
Share
Medium2025/09/18 23:20
Share

Trending News

More

Michigan’s Stalled Reserve Bill Advances After 7 Months

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

Ethereum’s Super Cycle Has Already Started — If You Wait to Notice, You’ll Be Too Late

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Anyone can open a perpetual contract market: Hyperliquid HIP-3 Core Questions and Answers