SEC Opens Door to In-Kind Redemption Option for Crypto ETFs

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/30 12:08
MemeCore
M$1.99326-2.14%
Threshold
T$0.01333-1.62%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02428-3.76%
Capverse
CAP$0.10382+0.17%

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has cleared the way for crypto ETFs to use in-kind creations and redemptions, a move industry participants say could make the fast-growing market more efficient and cost-effective.

The regulator voted on July 29 to approve orders allowing authorized participants to create and redeem shares of Bitcoin and Ether exchange-traded products (ETPs) in kind, meaning they can receive the underlying cryptocurrency directly rather than cash.

Until now, spot Bitcoin and Ether ETPs approved in 2024 were restricted to cash-only transactions.

Chairman Paul S. Atkins said following the vote: “A key priority of my chairmanship is developing a fit-for-purpose regulatory framework for crypto asset markets. Investors will benefit from these approvals, as they will make these products less costly and more efficient.”

New Redemption Option to Boost Flexibility and Cut Costs

The in-kind redemption model is common for traditional stock and commodity ETFs. In this system, authorized participants exchange shares for the underlying securities rather than cash.

Now, applying the same mechanism to crypto ETPs, industry observers say, reduces friction. Additionally, it gives issuers and market makers greater flexibility when managing the funds.

Move Lets Investors Defer Capital Gains Until Crypto Sale

By allowing in-kind transfers, the SEC also gives institutional investors better tax efficiency. In a cash redemption, ETP issuers must sell the underlying cryptocurrency to raise funds, often triggering capital gains that are then passed on to shareholders.

In-kind redemptions allow investors to receive the crypto directly and defer taxes until they decide to sell the assets.

The Commission’s vote also advanced other initiatives to standardize the treatment of crypto-based products. It approved exchange applications to list and trade a mixed spot Bitcoin and Ether ETP, as well as options and Flexible Exchange (FLEX) options on certain spot Bitcoin products. Position limits for options on Bitcoin ETPs were increased to align with generic limits of up to 250,000 contracts.

ETP Issuers Poised to Benefit as SEC Eases Operational Constraints

Two scheduling orders were also issued to seek public comment on whether national securities exchanges should be allowed to list and trade two large-cap crypto ETPs. These products had been approved earlier by the Division of Trading and Markets under delegated authority.

The decision marks a departure from the more restrictive framework adopted for crypto ETFs last year. In addition, analysts said the shift brings the sector closer to how mainstream ETFs operate. As a result, it could lead to tighter spreads and better liquidity. Moreover, it may attract new institutional investors who had been cautious about the operational constraints of cash-only redemptions.

Crypto ETF assets have grown rapidly since spot Bitcoin ETFs debuted in early 2024, amassing tens of billions in assets under management. The SEC’s latest orders could accelerate that growth as issuers adapt to the new framework.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

PANews reported on October 15 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote that VanEck submitted an updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC with a fee of 0.30%.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:56
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.009227-5.81%
Union
U$0.00709-4.11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8936+19.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

PANews reported on October 15th that Japanese regulators plan to ban insider trading in the cryptocurrency sector, according to Decrypt. The country's top financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, will soon be authorized to investigate related violations and may recommend additional penalties or refer cases for criminal investigation against those who trade using non-public information. Previously, insider trading regulations did not cover the digital asset sector. The Financial Services Agency of Japan will discuss the details of the new regulations, aiming to pass them by 2026. In terms of implementation, regulators will first clearly prohibit the use of non-public information in cryptocurrency trading, and will subsequently develop more detailed and specific rules to regulate the cryptocurrency market, protect investor rights, and promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry.
Comedian
BAN$0.0587-1.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.8539-15.32%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield