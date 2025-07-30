Linea releases tokenomics: ETH used for gas, LINEA neither gas nor governance token

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/30 11:57
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009185-2.59%
Solayer
LAYER$0.3109-1.30%
Ethereum
ETH$4,133.55-1.48%

Linea, the Ethereum layer 2 network developed by ConsenSys, has officially released its LINEA tokenomics framework, revealing a unique Ethereum-aligned model.

Summary
  • Linea released tokenomics showing ETH as gas and no governance role for LINEA.
  • 85% of LINEA’s 72B supply goes to ecosystem incentives while 15% is reserved for ConsenSys.
  • Fee structure burns ETH and LINEA to link usage with long-term value.

The update was shared in a July 29 blog post and arrives ahead of Linea’s anticipated Token Generation Event. ETH will serve as the sole gas token, while the new LINEA token will function as an incentive and funding mechanism. 

LINEA not for gas or governance

Unlike typical L2 models, Linea separates utility and value capture by using ETH exclusively for gas while burning both ETH and LINEA from network fees. 20% of layer 2 ETH revenue is burned, with the remaining 80% used to buy and burn LINEA. This dual-burn mechanism is designed to reinforce ETH’s monetary premium while linking LINEA’s value to real usage.

LINEA will not serve as a governance token, and the protocol will not be governed by a DAO. Strategic decisions will instead be managed by the Linea Consortium, a council of Ethereum-native projects including ENS Labs, Eigen Labs, and SharpLink, under a U.S.-based nonprofit entity.

LINEA tokenomics

The total supply of LINEA is fixed at 72 billion tokens, with 85% allocated to ecosystem growth and 15% reserved for ConsenSys treasury. At launch, 22% of the total supply will be circulating, largely through early user airdrops and liquidity programs. No tokens have been sold to investors or employees.

Linea releases tokenomics: ETH used for gas, LINEA neither gas nor governance token - 1

The Ecosystem Fund, comprising 75% of the total supply, will be deployed over a 10-year period. In the first 12 to 18 months, about 25% will go toward community development, builder support, exchange readiness, and liquidity provisioning. The remaining 50% will go toward ecosystem infrastructure, public goods, and protocol research and development.

9% of the supply will be distributed to early users via airdrops and will be fully unlocked at TGE. Eligibility is based on Linea XP and onchain activity that reflects authentic usage and ecosystem engagement.

Another 1% will go to strategic builders, such as key decentralized applications and infrastructure partners, chosen through a curated selection process focused on long-term alignment.

Focused on Ethereum alignment

Instead of framing the LINEA token as a governance tool, Linea positions it as an “economic coordination tool.” Participation, not capital, will determine how it is allocated to users, builders, and ecosystem contributors. The model, which emphasizes decentralized growth and long-term public goods funding, echoes Ethereum’s (ETH) 2015 launch.

Currently, Linea has $155 million in total value locked, as per DefiLlama data, and hosts more than 350 applications. Two major updates that were recently rolled out include native USD Coin (USDC) integration and a fee subsidy partnership with Layerswap to reduce the cost of bridging into Linea.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

PANews reported on October 15 that Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart wrote that VanEck submitted an updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC with a fee of 0.30%.
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:56
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.009227-5.81%
Union
U$0.00709-4.11%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8936+19.19%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share
Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

PANews reported on October 15th that Japanese regulators plan to ban insider trading in the cryptocurrency sector, according to Decrypt. The country's top financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, will soon be authorized to investigate related violations and may recommend additional penalties or refer cases for criminal investigation against those who trade using non-public information. Previously, insider trading regulations did not cover the digital asset sector. The Financial Services Agency of Japan will discuss the details of the new regulations, aiming to pass them by 2026. In terms of implementation, regulators will first clearly prohibit the use of non-public information in cryptocurrency trading, and will subsequently develop more detailed and specific rules to regulate the cryptocurrency market, protect investor rights, and promote the healthy development of the digital asset industry.
Comedian
BAN$0.0587-1.12%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SOON
SOON$0.8539-15.32%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:46
Share

Trending News

More

VanEck submits updated Solana staking ETF application to the US SEC, with a fee of 0.30%

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Japanese regulators plan to ban cryptocurrency insider trading

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Hadron Labs Launches Bitcoin Summer on Neutron, Offering 5–10% BTC Yield