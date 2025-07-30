Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets secures $1 million in funding By: PANews 2025/07/30 09:42

BILLY $0.002195 +0.31% AI $0.08275 -5.32%

PANews reported on July 30 that Virtuals-based AI agent Billy Bets recently completed US$1 million in financing, with investors including Coinbase Ventures, Virtuals Ventures, and Contango Digital Assets.