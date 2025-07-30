Anchorage Digital bought over $1.19 billion worth of Bitcoin in 9 hours By: PANews 2025/07/30 09:46

BTC $112,921.46 -1.03%

According to a report by PANews on July 30th, Lookonchain reported that Anchorage Digital has purchased a cumulative 10,141 BTC through multiple wallets in the past 9 hours, with a total value of approximately US$1.19 billion.