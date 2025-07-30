Hyperliquid: Last night's API issue was caused by a surge in traffic, and no hacking or vulnerability exploitation occurred. By: PANews 2025/07/30 09:52

According to PANews on July 30th, Hyperliquid announced on Discord that between 10:10 PM and 10:47 PM (UTC+8) last night, an API server issue occurred, resulting in delays in sending orders to the node. This was due to a surge in traffic. No hacking or exploitation was reported. The issue has been fixed, and further improvements will be implemented in the future. Additionally, additional safeguards will be added at all levels of the technology stack to detect API server issues and prevent unexpected user issues.