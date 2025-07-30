Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop

By: PANews
2025/07/30 08:53
FOX Token
FOX$0.02062-5.84%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009069-3.88%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-3.79%

According to PANews on July 30th, Linea project leader Declan Fox stated in a post on the X platform that the team has confirmed that 10% of tokens will be allocated to early contributors, including 9% for users who participate in Linea voyages and receive LXP. Eligibility criteria and checkers will be announced before the TGE. A snapshot has been completed and Sybil filtering has been performed. This airdrop does not involve CEX listing, InfoFi, or other dilution, and the team and investors will not receive any distributions. An additional 1% will be allocated to strategic builders, managed at the discretion of the Linea team, and used to incentivize dapps and the community. Liquidity provider rewards are included in the 75% ecosystem fund, and LXP-L details will be announced by the alliance. Of the 22% circulating supply, 12% (excluding the airdrop) will be used for governance initiatives such as exchange liquidity, market making, and partnerships. The ecosystem fund has a 10-year vesting period. According to Linea.eth, LINEA has launched a new L2 token economics model, featuring ETH as the sole gas token, no internal allocations, no token governance, 85% dedicated to the ecosystem, and 15% to the Consensys treasury (locked for 5 years). The project utilizes a dual burn mechanism: all gas fees are paid in ETH, 20% of net transaction fees are used to burn ETH, and 80% is used to burn LINEA tokens, directly linking network usage and value growth. An ecosystem fund, managed by the Linea Alliance, holds 75% of the total supply. 25% is allocated for ecosystem incentives, and the remaining 50% is unlocked over 10 years. 10% is allocated to early contributors, 9% is distributed to users via airdrops, and 1% is allocated to strategic builders. The TGE circulating supply accounts for approximately 22% of the total supply, or approximately 1.58 billion LINEA tokens, 1,000 times the initial circulating supply of ETH.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009064-3.88%
SUI
SUI$2.8161-3.98%
Solayer
LAYER$0.308-2.77%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:41
Share
Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 26,199 ETH from FalconX, worth US$108.36 million. The wallet is likely to belong to Bitmine.
Ethereum
ETH$4,108.96-2.26%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-3.77%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02435-3.14%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 07:59
Share
New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on October 15th that a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives will implement the executive order signed by President Trump, which instructs the Department of Labor to pave the way for the inclusion of cryptocurrency and private equity investments in 401(k) retirement plans. According to a source familiar with the matter, Montana Republican Congressman Troy Downing will introduce the bill, titled the "Retirement Investment Choices Act," on Tuesday. The source stated, "The bill focuses on codifying the executive order and giving it long-term effect. Promoting financial democratization and making these alternative investments accessible to more people are the core driving forces of the bill." The bill has four Republican co-sponsors: Representatives Byron Donalds, Buddy Carter, Warren Davidson and Barry Moore. Sources familiar with the matter said that there is no corresponding version of the bill in the Senate yet.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.264-2.30%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2451-11.29%
Sidekick
K$0.05207+7.67%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:35
Share

Trending News

More

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead