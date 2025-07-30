Linea announces token distribution details, 9% will be distributed to users via airdrop

According to PANews on July 30th, Linea project leader Declan Fox stated in a post on the X platform that the team has confirmed that 10% of tokens will be allocated to early contributors, including 9% for users who participate in Linea voyages and receive LXP. Eligibility criteria and checkers will be announced before the TGE. A snapshot has been completed and Sybil filtering has been performed. This airdrop does not involve CEX listing, InfoFi, or other dilution, and the team and investors will not receive any distributions. An additional 1% will be allocated to strategic builders, managed at the discretion of the Linea team, and used to incentivize dapps and the community. Liquidity provider rewards are included in the 75% ecosystem fund, and LXP-L details will be announced by the alliance. Of the 22% circulating supply, 12% (excluding the airdrop) will be used for governance initiatives such as exchange liquidity, market making, and partnerships. The ecosystem fund has a 10-year vesting period. According to Linea.eth, LINEA has launched a new L2 token economics model, featuring ETH as the sole gas token, no internal allocations, no token governance, 85% dedicated to the ecosystem, and 15% to the Consensys treasury (locked for 5 years). The project utilizes a dual burn mechanism: all gas fees are paid in ETH, 20% of net transaction fees are used to burn ETH, and 80% is used to burn LINEA tokens, directly linking network usage and value growth. An ecosystem fund, managed by the Linea Alliance, holds 75% of the total supply. 25% is allocated for ecosystem incentives, and the remaining 50% is unlocked over 10 years. 10% is allocated to early contributors, 9% is distributed to users via airdrops, and 1% is allocated to strategic builders. The TGE circulating supply accounts for approximately 22% of the total supply, or approximately 1.58 billion LINEA tokens, 1,000 times the initial circulating supply of ETH.