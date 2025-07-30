Multiple addresses accumulated 648,000 ETH worth $2.44 billion in just half a month By: PANews 2025/07/30 08:41

ETH $4,111.3 -2.10%

According to a report by PANews on July 30, the address 0x3dF…E3E continued to accumulate 12,000 ETH (approximately $45.01 million) through Galaxy Digital 7 hours ago. Since July 19, the address has accumulated a total of 112,972 ETH (approximately $413 million) in eleven days, with an average price of $3,662. It is reported that since July 10, a large number of addresses (not the same entity) have been hoarding ETH through multiple channels. The total hoarded ETH has reached 648,000, with a market value of approximately US$2.44 billion and an average price of approximately US$3,445. According to a report by PANews on July 30, the address 0x3dF…E3E continued to accumulate 12,000 ETH (approximately $45.01 million) through Galaxy Digital 7 hours ago. Since July 19, the address has accumulated a total of 112,972 ETH (approximately $413 million) in eleven days, with an average price of $3,662. It is reported that since July 10, a large number of addresses (not the same entity) have been hoarding ETH through multiple channels. The total hoarded ETH has reached 648,000, with a market value of approximately US$2.44 billion and an average price of approximately US$3,445.