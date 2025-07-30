The White House may have delayed the vote on the CFTC chairman nomination because he still serves as a director of Kalshi By: PANews 2025/07/30 08:01

According to PANews on July 30, Eleanor Terrett reported that the White House postponed the vote on the CFTC Chairman nomination, suspected of being due to concerns about conflicts of interest arising from Quintenz's team seeking to obtain confidential CFTC information involving competitors such as Polymarket and PredictIt while he was still a director of Kalshi.