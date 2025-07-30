Coinbase to List BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network By: PANews 2025/07/30 07:39

BNKR $0.0004429 -4.81%

According to PANews on July 30, Coinbase announced that it will add support for BankrCoin (BNKR) on the Base Network. Trading will begin on or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time on July 30, 2025, subject to liquidity conditions. BNKR-USD trading pairs will be rolled out in phases once sufficient supply of these assets is available. Support for BNKR may be limited in some supported jurisdictions.