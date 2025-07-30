With an annual revenue of 13 million, will Spheron's "revenue reaching target and then issuing tokens" set a new benchmark in the AI field?

By: PANews
2025/07/30 08:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0,08257-5,84%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00411+7,59%

Another project has already announced its TGE with ARR results! Recently, Spheron Network announced its TGE with over $13 million in ARR revenue.

With revenue now generated and the ecosystem established, it's time to discuss TGEs. Will this become the standard for TGEs in the AI infrastructure sector?

Let's take a closer look at the Spheron project:

1) Spheron Network is a decentralized computing network that aggregates global GPU/CPU resources to provide services for high-performance computing tasks such as AI training, inference, and rendering.

In addition to computing power, the platform also integrates supporting services such as IPFS storage, ENS domain name management, and Arbitrum-based smart contract deployment, providing relatively complete infrastructure support for AI developers.

From a technical perspective, Spheron has built a relatively complete product portfolio, covering every aspect from computing power supply to application scenarios.

Fizz Nodes, the core infrastructure of the entire network, allow individual users—especially gamers—to contribute their idle GPUs/CPUs to the network and earn revenue through a simple onboarding process.

This design significantly lowers the threshold for computing power provision, incorporating even scattered personal devices. Through a business-to-consumer (B2C) revenue-sharing model, a decentralized computing network is rapidly formed.

KlippyAI, an AI video creation tool, targets consumer users directly, using $SPON tokens for payment. It has already generated nearly 5,000 AI video NFTs on Base L2.

Unlike most agents that rely on developer accounts to access computing resources, Skynet attempts to enable AI agents to pay for computing power directly with tokens, while providing a one-click service from wallet creation to contract deployment.

In addition, products such as Supernodez (node-as-a-service), Aquanode (AI inference workloads), and Spheron Console (one-click GPU access), along with Fizz Nodes, form a complete closed loop from supply to demand.

2) Judging by operational data, Spheron has demonstrated considerable network scale. 44,000 active nodes are distributed across over 170 countries, providing the computing power of over 8,300 GPUs and over 600,000 CPUs, and paying out over $500,000 in node rewards weekly. Notably, AI businesses account for $7.6 million of the $13 million+ in ARR, demonstrating that AI applications are generating real, paid demand.

However, the sustainability of this two-sided marketplace model ultimately depends on whether both supply and demand can maintain synchronized growth.

Computing power suppliers receive token rewards, demanders pay tokens for service usage, and the platform collects service fees—while this sounds promising, it faces numerous challenges in practice: Can the service quality of a decentralized network be sustained? How long can the cost advantage over giants like AWS and Google Cloud last?

3) AI agent infrastructure is indeed a large, early-stage market. Spheron has a certain advantage in terms of time window by deploying related services ahead of time. However, competition in this sector is far more intense than expected.

Platforms such as Hyperbolic, IO.NET, VANA, and Sahara AI each have their own differentiated positioning, all focusing on AI infrastructure services.

The market landscape is far from settled, and the ultimate winner may not be the one with the most advanced technology, but rather the one with the most balanced performance across a range of dimensions, including product iteration speed, ecosystem development capabilities, and service stability.

Anyway, from a broader industry perspective, if "entering TGE with ARR" truly becomes the new standard in the AI infrastructure sector, it may not be a bad thing for the entire industry.

At the very least, it will allow the market to focus more on actual products and revenue, rather than pure hype.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,009064-3,88%
SUI
SUI$2,8161-3,98%
Solayer
LAYER$0,308-2,77%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:41
Share
Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 26,199 ETH from FalconX, worth US$108.36 million. The wallet is likely to belong to Bitmine.
Ethereum
ETH$4 108,96-2,26%
Octavia
VIA$0,0153-3,77%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,02435-3,14%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 07:59
Share
New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on October 15th that a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives will implement the executive order signed by President Trump, which instructs the Department of Labor to pave the way for the inclusion of cryptocurrency and private equity investments in 401(k) retirement plans. According to a source familiar with the matter, Montana Republican Congressman Troy Downing will introduce the bill, titled the "Retirement Investment Choices Act," on Tuesday. The source stated, "The bill focuses on codifying the executive order and giving it long-term effect. Promoting financial democratization and making these alternative investments accessible to more people are the core driving forces of the bill." The bill has four Republican co-sponsors: Representatives Byron Donalds, Buddy Carter, Warren Davidson and Barry Moore. Sources familiar with the matter said that there is no corresponding version of the bill in the Senate yet.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6,264-2,30%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0,2451-11,29%
Sidekick
K$0,05207+7,67%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:35
Share

Trending News

More

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead