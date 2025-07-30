Viral memecoin to buy now: Fast-growing newcomer poised to overtake DOGE

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/30 03:00
Hyperliquid
HYPE$38.8-8.01%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0008796+3.97%
DOGE
DOGE$0.20416-3.76%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000747-4.35%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00415+8.63%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe is emerging fast, with analysts tipping it to outpace DOGE in utility and hype.

Table of Contents

  • Utility-backed meme culture: The secret sauce of Little Pepe
  • Rapid presale momentum and strategic tokenomics
  • 100-day domination: How Little PEPE could overtake Dogecoin
  • Conclusion: Don’t miss the frog that could leap over DOGE
Summary
  • Little Pepe aims to outgrow DOGE with real utility and viral momentum.
  • Priced at $0.0016, LILPEPE merges memes with blockchain innovation.
  • LILPEPE’s launchpad and Layer-2 tech set it apart from legacy memes.

The memecoin market is heating up once again, with crypto investors and retail enthusiasts scanning the charts for the next Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. But while many are looking in familiar places, a fast-rising underdog named Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has taken the spotlight — and for good reason. 

Currently in Stage 7 of its presale and priced at just $0.0016, Little Pepe is poised to overtake DOGE in community size, utility, and market buzz in as little as 100 days, according to analysts and early investors. This isn’t just another memecoin with hype and no backbone. Little Pepe is rewriting the rules of what memecoins can do.

Utility-backed meme culture: The secret sauce of Little Pepe

While Dogecoin set the foundation and Shiba Inu expanded the ecosystem, Little Pepe is merging meme culture with real blockchain utility — something that legacy memecoins failed to do effectively.  

Despite being a new crypto entrant, Little Pepe made itself a worthy choice of investment for smart investors in 2025.  Powered by a custom-built Layer 2 EVM-compatible blockchain, the Little Pepe ecosystem offers ultra-fast, gas-efficient, and sniper-bot-resistant infrastructure. It’s built specifically for meme-based assets and decentralized launches, turning memes from speculative assets into functional on-chain products. 

What sets Little Pepe apart is its commitment to launching a Meme Launchpad, a space that allows developers to create, market, and launch their meme tokens within a meme-centric ecosystem. Combine that with zero transaction taxes, deep liquidity, and a unique anti-sniper bot protocol, and the result is a memecoin with unmatched fundamentals. Investors are no longer just buying for hype — they’re investing in a memecoin that actually builds.

Rapid presale momentum and strategic tokenomics

One of the key indicators of Little Pepe’s momentum is the blistering pace of its presale stages. Now in Stage 7, with a price tag of $0.0016, the token has already attracted thousands of holders and a growing community backing.  

The tokenomics have been strategically structured to encourage long-term growth, with 26.5% of the supply allocated to presale, 10% to liquidity, 30% to chain reserves, and 13.5% dedicated to staking and rewards. There’s also a strong marketing allocation (10%) fueling viral campaigns, influencer partnerships, and massive exposure across social media platforms. Notably, the team behind Little Pepe remains anonymous, but many in the crypto space claim they are the same experts who supported the rise of several top memecoins in the last bull run.  

With plans already underway to list on two top-tier centralized exchanges (CEXs) and long-term strategies geared toward securing a spot on the largest global exchange, Little Pepe is preparing for a listing boom that could catapult it into memecoin royalty.

100-day domination: How Little PEPE could overtake Dogecoin

Although Dogecoin was the first to enjoy mainstream attention, it did not have the necessary innovations to remain focused in the ever-evolving crypto ecosystem. 

Little Pepe aims to address the same gap in the market that Dogecoin did, however, using far more advanced techniques. Little Pepe’s EVM Layer 2 chain, real-time community incentives, and its blend of memes with technical substance have already allowed the token to capture the attention of both whales and retail investors looking to relive the DOGE success story – but quicker. 

User enthusiasm is at an all-time high with trending mutual aid hashtags like #HOLDERS4LIFE, as well as an active user-interactive $770,000 giveaway. Dogecoin took a long time to harness community and user interest, but Little Pepe has been able to leverage it within weeks. Even a $500 investment, with a current price of $0.0016, has the possibility of replicating returns of 2021’s DOGE and SHIB, transforming hundreds into tens of thousands.

Conclusion: Don’t miss the frog that could leap over DOGE

The forthcoming 100 days may transform the memecoin arena, and Little Pepe is moving ahead with community support and a developed, actual working blockchain. This is more than a coin; it is a revolution. While Dogecoin may have lit the fuse, Little Pepe is carrying the torch — and it’s running faster, smarter, and stronger. For those investors still sitting and waiting, now may be the most opportune time to take action. This frog’s leap may not just be a complete catch-up to DOGE; it might just outpace it.

To learn more about Little Pepe, visit the website, Telegram, and X.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

PANews reported on October 15th that Figure Technology Solutions (ticker symbol FIGR) will launch its regulated yield-generating security token, YLDS, on the Sui blockchain. This marks the token's first deployment on a Layer 1 public blockchain outside of the Provenance blockchain. YLDS is a debt security instrument backed by short-term U.S. Treasury bonds and repurchase agreements, registered with the U.S. SEC. The token offers a daily interest accrual and monthly payments equivalent to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) minus 35 basis points. Sui's partnership with Figure aims to generate yield for DeepBook, Sui's ecosystem limit order book, and support the platform's upcoming margin trading. On DeepBook, stablecoins will be automatically converted to YLDS. Furthermore, the project stated that minting YLDS directly on Sui "will ultimately provide Sui users with direct fiat on/off access, allowing them to access US dollars without relying on traditional cryptocurrency exchanges." The two parties plan to collaborate on further integration of YLDS and SUI.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.009009-5.06%
SUI
SUI$2.7985-5.14%
Solayer
LAYER$0.306-3.56%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:41
Share
Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

PANews reported on October 15 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet received 26,199 ETH from FalconX, worth US$108.36 million. The wallet is likely to belong to Bitmine.
Ethereum
ETH$4,089.64-3.07%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-4.37%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02437-3.13%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 07:59
Share
New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

PANews reported on October 15th that a new bill in the U.S. House of Representatives will implement the executive order signed by President Trump, which instructs the Department of Labor to pave the way for the inclusion of cryptocurrency and private equity investments in 401(k) retirement plans. According to a source familiar with the matter, Montana Republican Congressman Troy Downing will introduce the bill, titled the "Retirement Investment Choices Act," on Tuesday. The source stated, "The bill focuses on codifying the executive order and giving it long-term effect. Promoting financial democratization and making these alternative investments accessible to more people are the core driving forces of the bill." The bill has four Republican co-sponsors: Representatives Byron Donalds, Buddy Carter, Warren Davidson and Barry Moore. Sources familiar with the matter said that there is no corresponding version of the bill in the Senate yet.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.249-3.13%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.2444-11.80%
Sidekick
K$0.05109+8.33%
Share
PANews2025/10/15 08:35
Share

Trending News

More

Figure deploys its SEC-registered yield-based security token, YLDS, to the Sui blockchain

Bitmine allegedly received 26,199 ETH, or approximately $108 million, from FalconX via a new wallet.

New US Republican bill aims to legalize Trump's executive order allowing 401(k)s to invest in cryptocurrencies

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months