Dutch crypto derivatives exchange D2X completes €4.3 million strategic funding round, with participation from Circle Ventures and others

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to CoinDesk, Dutch crypto derivatives exchange D2X has completed a strategic funding round of €4.3 million (approximately $5 million). Investors include Circle Ventures, CMT Digital, Canton Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Tioga Capital, GSR, and Fortino Capital. D2X, which holds a Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) license under the EU's MiFID II framework, recently launched USD-denominated Bitcoin and Ethereum futures contracts and plans to launch related options products.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.