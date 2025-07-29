The Future of Bitcoin BTC Income: EarnMining App Offers Stable Daily Rewards

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/29 22:25
Solana
SOL$201.63-3.72%
RealLink
REAL$0.06874-3.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,410.17-1.87%
GET
GET$0.002701-2.91%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12009+3.74%
RWAX
APP$0.001244-17.06%

EarnMining, a fast-growing name in digital finance, has officially launched a new BTC-based mobile earning app that redefines what it means to earn cryptocurrency passively.

Turn Your Smartphone Into a Passive Income Powerhouse

EarnMining’s novel mobile platform allows anyone, anywhere, to earn daily returns in BTC using only a smartphone. The app offers a seamless experience with user-friendly controls, a fully automated profit system, and no complicated setup required.

Users can activate contracts and begin earning immediately, bypassing the traditional barriers of mining hardware or blockchain expertise. This solution is perfect for crypto newcomers, busy professionals, or anyone seeking hands-off income streams.

Start Earning in Three Easy Steps

Anyone can get started with EarnMining’s platform in just a few minutes:

1. Register at https://earnmining.com
Sign up and receive a $15 bonus. Instantly begin earning up to $0.60 per day, with no deposit required

2. Choose a Mining Contract
Select from several USD-pegged earning plans. Funds can be deposited in crypto and automatically converted to USD for price stability.

3. Activate and Earn
Once active, the system begins earning immediately. Users receive daily income, with withdrawal available once the balance hits $100, or reinvest to grow further.

Why Choose EarnMining Over Competitors?

Unlike many platforms that require large investments or complicated onboarding, EarnMining stands out by offering:

  • Zero Barrier to Entry – start earning immediately, no purchase necessary.
  • Verified Security – top-tier protection with enterprise-grade partners.
  • User-Centric Design – mobile-first platform made for real people, not just tech experts.
  • Transparent Operations – clear pricing, easy withdrawals, and no hidden terms.
  • Returns – providing daily income to millions of users around the world.

Key Features That Set EarnMining Apart

EarnMining has built more than just another crypto app. It delivers unmatched simplicity, reliability, and performance. Here are the standout features driving its rapid global adoption:

Fully Automated Earning System
Activate a plan and let the system handle everything – from asset conversion to real-time mining.

Multi-Crypto Payouts
Withdraw earnings in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), and more.

Eco-Conscious Infrastructure
All operations run on renewable energy, ensuring sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Advanced Security Protocols
Integrated with McAfee® and Cloudflare®, the app offers strong protection against threats, fraud, and unauthorized access.

Final Thoughts: Crypto Earning, Simplified

As crypto continues to evolve, so must the ways people access its benefits. EarnMining has eliminated the complexity and risks once tied to mining and made earning digital assets as easy as downloading an app.

From students saving for the future to global investors building diversified portfolios, the new BTC-powered EarnMining app provides a gateway to passive income – securely, sustainably, and smartly.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

The post Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Laura Loomer alleges a “well-funded” effort is underway to secure a presidential pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried, claiming political operatives are lobbying for clemency; there is no public, verifiable record confirming an organized campaign as of the March 2025 posts. Allegation: a mobilized, funded lobby is seeking SBF’s pardon Key facts: SBF was convicted in 2024, sentenced to 25 years and ordered to forfeit $11 billion, per federal court records. Context: Claims reported on X (March 11, 2025) have not been corroborated by official statements from the Trump campaign or Bankman‑Fried’s legal team. Sam Bankman‑Fried pardon effort: Laura Loomer warns of a “well‑funded” lobby to secure clemency — read the verified facts, court records, and what this means for politically charged crypto issues. Stay informed with COINOTAG. What is the alleged effort to pardon Sam Bankman‑Fried? The alleged Sam Bankman‑Fried pardon effort refers to claims made by conservative activist Laura Loomer on X that a “highly mobilized and well funded” campaign is lobbying for presidential clemency for the FTX founder. Federal court records show Bankman‑Fried was convicted in 2024 and…
WELL3
WELL$0.0000745-4.48%
MAY
MAY$0.03015-3.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015891-0.35%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:34
Share
Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

The post Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Stripe stablecoin subscriptions let U.S. merchants accept recurring payments in USDC, USDP and USDG across Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana, with fiat settlement options and integrated billing — designed to simplify recurring crypto receipts and dashboard management for merchants. Accept recurring USDC/USDP/USDG payments on major chains Supports Elements, Checkout, Payment Intents API and Payment Links for seamless integration Limits: $10,000 per transaction and $100,000 per month; over 400 supported wallets and operations in 101 countries Stripe stablecoin subscriptions enable U.S. merchants to accept recurring USDC/USDP/USDG on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana — learn setup steps and dashboard controls today. Published: October 14, 2025 | Updated: October 14, 2025 | Author: COINOTAG COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 🧭 Research →…
MAY
MAY$0.03015-3.45%
Union
U$0.007101-6.38%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9994+0.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:13
Share
IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

The post IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → The IMF warns the current AI investment bubble echoes the dot‑com surge: valuations may face a sharp correction, but the IMF judges the risk of widespread banking-sector contagion to be low because investments are largely equity‑funded by cash‑rich tech firms. IMF says AI valuations resemble the dot‑com era and could correct sharply. Investments are driven by cash‑rich firms, reducing direct financial‑system exposure. IMF data: AI investment rose by under 0.4% of US GDP vs. a 1.2% GDP rise during 1995–2000; inflation forecasts adjusted accordingly. AI investment bubble: IMF warns AI‑driven valuations echo the dot‑com surge and may correct sharply but are unlikely to trigger a banking crisis. COINOTAG analysis. By COINOTAG — Published: October 14, 2025 — Updated: October 14, 2025 COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 💎 Join a professional trading community Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks. 👉 Join the group → COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group 📊 Transparent performance, real process Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing. 👉 Get access…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08266-7.01%
Boom
BOOM$0.034871+5.66%
Echo
ECHO$0.02442-17.47%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/15 07:01
Share

Trending News

More

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

Stripe May Allow U.S. Merchants to Accept USDC Subscription Payments on Ethereum, Polygon, Base and Solana

IMF Warns AI Investment Boom Could Echo Dot‑Com Era but May Not Trigger Broader Financial Crisis

Famous Economist Warns That The Bitcoin Price Recovery Is A Dead Cat Bounce, What This Means

Fed Chair Powell says FOMC is divided on additional rate cuts in 2025