180 Life, a publicly listed company, plans to raise approximately $425 million in a private placement and transform itself into an Ethereum treasury reserve company.

Alleged Well-Funded Lobbying Effort May Seek Pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried of FTX

Laura Loomer alleges a "well-funded" effort is underway to secure a presidential pardon for Sam Bankman‑Fried, claiming political operatives are lobbying for clemency; there is no public, verifiable record confirming an organized campaign as of the March 2025 posts. Allegation: a mobilized, funded lobby is seeking SBF's pardon Key facts: SBF was convicted in 2024, sentenced to 25 years and ordered to forfeit $11 billion, per federal court records. Context: Claims reported on X (March 11, 2025) have not been corroborated by official statements from the Trump campaign or Bankman‑Fried's legal team. Sam Bankman‑Fried pardon effort: Laura Loomer warns of a "well‑funded" lobby to secure clemency — read the verified facts, court records, and what this means for politically charged crypto issues. Stay informed with COINOTAG. What is the alleged effort to pardon Sam Bankman‑Fried? The alleged Sam Bankman‑Fried pardon effort refers to claims made by conservative activist Laura Loomer on X that a "highly mobilized and well funded" campaign is lobbying for presidential clemency for the FTX founder. Federal court records show Bankman‑Fried was convicted in 2024 and…