Asia’s stablecoin future: Local stablecoins aren’t just an option, they’re a necessity | Opinion

Disclosure: The views and opinions expressed here belong solely to the author and do not represent the views and opinions of crypto.news’ editorial.

The global stablecoin landscape is currently dominated by tokens pegged to the U.S. dollar. As the global reserve currency and one of the primary trade currencies, this has had immediate benefits as an inflation hedge and cross-border payment rail. While U.S. dollar stablecoins served a crucial role in advancing the regulatory conversation and mainstream adoption of stablecoins, relying solely on dollar-denominated stablecoins presents a fundamental challenge for Asia’s long-term digital future. 

Summary
  • Asia’s digital money future hinges on local stablecoins, which can preserve monetary sovereignty while enabling next-gen financial innovation.
  • Overreliance on USD-pegged stablecoins risks “digital dollarization,” limiting central banks’ control over capital flows and complicating monetary policy.
  • Local stablecoins can unlock true financial inclusion, offering faster, cheaper payments for the region’s unbanked, underbanked, and remittance-reliant communities.
  • They also fuel homegrown fintech ecosystems, generating critical data for credit, DeFi, and smart contracts built on national payment rails.
  • The choice is clear: build digital finance from within, or risk importing external systems that dilute local autonomy and limit innovation at the margins.

Across this vast and diverse continent, multiple jurisdictions are reshaping their relationship with digital assets and how we think about money. For Asia to harness the transformative potential and present value of stablecoins, local regulators must strategically prioritize and foster the development of local-currency stablecoins to maintain monetary sovereignty, achieve genuine last-mile financial inclusion, and retain the long-tail benefits of financial innovation.

Monetary sovereignty and capital flows

A core tenet of national economic stability is the ability of central banks to manage their own currency and control capital flows. When a significant portion of domestic transactions, trade settlements, or cross-border transfers begin to rely heavily on stablecoins pegged to a foreign currency, this traditional control can be undermined. Such reliance introduces external pressures and complicates a central bank’s ability to implement effective monetary policy or safeguard its foreign exchange reserves.

We see this concern articulated clearly by central bankers in Asia. For instance, South Korea’s central bank governor, Rhee Chang-yong, has openly stated his reservations about a potential increase in demand for U.S. dollar stablecoins by making it easier to convert local currency to foreign-pegged stablecoins, thereby complicating the central bank’s efforts to manage foreign exchange.

This is not a hypothetical fear; it’s a real-world central bank challenge. Before the advent of cryptocurrencies, dollarization was a serious problem for many emerging market central bankers. Dollarization, in monetary policy terms, refers to the widespread use of a foreign currency, typically the U.S. dollar, by a country’s residents for transactions, savings, or as a unit of account, either alongside or in place of their domestic currency. The International Monetary Fund says: 

Local-currency stablecoins empower Asian monetary policymakers to integrate digital assets into existing supervisory frameworks while retaining control over monetary policy, aligning innovation with national economic goals.

Last-mile financial inclusion

Beyond macroeconomic stability, the true power of local stablecoins lies in their potential to transform everyday financial lives, particularly for the vast unbanked and underbanked populations across Asia. 

Traditional payment systems in many parts of the continent are plagued by high costs and slow processing times for cross-border and even domestic transfers. This disproportionately impacts migrant workers sending remittances home, small businesses engaged in cross-border trade, and individuals without access to a full suite of traditional banking services.

While existing U.S. dollar stablecoins have shown promise in reducing cross-border friction, expecting a street vendor in Manila or a gig worker in Jakarta to transact in a U.S. dollar-pegged digital asset consistently is not a realistic long-term path to widespread inclusion. A stablecoin pegged to the local fiat currency removes the need for currency conversions, offering a far more accessible solution for daily transactions. Asia’s high cryptocurrency adoption rates in countries like Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam, coupled with significant unbanked populations and large remittance inflows, highlight this urgent need. 

Local stablecoins directly address the demand for cheaper, faster, and more inclusive payment rails in their native currencies. What’s more, stablecoins can be openly traded on crypto exchanges 24/7 for those who do need to move between currencies.

Long-tail benefits of local innovation

Perhaps the most important argument for local currency stablecoins in Asia extends far beyond immediate payment efficiencies. By fostering their development, nations actively stimulate broader innovation within their own financial technology ecosystems. Information on payment flows is the foundation of critical financial activities that grease the wheels of capitalism, most notably, credit scoring. Managed by licensed local providers, this would give governments and local entrepreneurs the data to offer better-priced and higher-value financial services.

Local currency stablecoins and the payments data they generate would encourage the creation of native blockchain infrastructure, the development of smart contract applications tailored to specific local economic needs, and the emergence of DeFi solutions built to natively integrate sovereign digital rails, like India’s UPI, Hong Kong’s FPS, or Thailand’s PromptPay.

Unlike merely adopting foreign stablecoins, cultivating local stablecoins nurtures domestic talent, generates intellectual property, and builds a robust, self-sustaining digital economy. Leading Asian financial hubs, such as South Korea, Singapore, and Hong Kong, understand this deeply, which is why they are moving quickly to lay sustainable foundations for onshore stablecoin issuance. 

These jurisdictions recognize that this proactive approach drives deeper, more impactful financial innovation specific to their unique markets and cultural contexts and correlates strongly with long-term economic resilience and competitiveness.

A balanced path forward for Asia

The embrace of local-currency stablecoins is not merely a technological upgrade; it is a strategic imperative for Asia’s long-term financial health and global standing. It presents an opportunity to leapfrog legacy systems, enhance financial inclusivity, and foster home-grown innovation while preserving the vital autonomy of national monetary policy.

Achieving this future demands a collaborative and forward-thinking approach. Asian regulators, central banks, and private innovators must work in tandem to establish robust frameworks that judiciously balance innovation with stability and consumer protection. This isn’t about choosing between centralized and decentralized finance, but about intelligently integrating the strengths of both.

Asia deserves, and needs, a digital money landscape that is not only efficient, transparent, and inclusive but also intrinsically linked to the strength and sovereignty of its diverse national economies. By embracing local stablecoins, Asia can drive a new era of digital prosperity that genuinely serves its people and positions the continent as a leader in digitally native payments.

Jae S. Jeong
Jae S. Jeong

Dr. Jae S. Jeong is the CTO and Founder of Gurufin. Dr. Jeong is a pioneering technologist and the founder of Mirinae Software, widely regarded as the father of video gaming in South Korea. His career spans roles as CEO, CTO, and advisor across IT, gaming, and semiconductor innovation, including work with Samsung, LG, and South Korea’s first satellite program. He has authored over ten books on computing and remains a leading voice in global tech advancement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

