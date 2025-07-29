Market News: Pump.Fun pledges to use 100% of daily revenue for buybacks By: PANews 2025/07/29 21:20

FUN $0.005563 +0.23% TOKEN $0.009039 -4.85% PUMP $0.004037 -4.98% DAO $0.09052 -4.15%

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to market sources, pump.fun has increased its token repurchase efforts, pledging to use 100% of its daily revenue for repurchases. Update: Dumpster DAO analysis indicates that pump.fun is suspected of using 100% of its daily revenue to repurchase tokens in just one day, suggesting this model may be unsustainable.