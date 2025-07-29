SharpLink: Target to Hold 1 Million ETH By: PANews 2025/07/29 21:00

THINK $0.00602 -0.66% ETH $4,090.07 -2.84%

PANews reported on July 29th that publicly listed SharpLink (SBET) posted on the X platform: "Our goal is to hold 1 million ETH. We are closer than you think and accelerating." Previously, SharpLink disclosed that it currently holds approximately 438,190 ETH.