Bitmain to launch first U.S. Bitcoin mining chip factory by 2026: Bloomberg

Bitmain plans to open its first U.S.-based manufacturing facility by early 2026 and set up a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida later this year.

Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of Bitcoin (BTC) mining ASIC chips, plans to launch its first production facility in the United States by early 2026, according to a Bloomberg report. The company also aims to establish a new headquarters in either Texas or Florida by the third quarter of this year.

According to Irene Gao, Bitmain’s global business chief, this strategic move is designed to speed up delivery and repair times for U.S.-based customers while expanding Bitmain’s footprint in one of the largest Bitcoin mining markets.

She also revealed plans to hire around 250 local employees for manufacturing and facility maintenance roles during the initial phase.

Chinese mining giants shift to U.S. amid tariff pressures

Bitmain’s decision follows a trend among major Chinese Bitcoin mining hardware producers to relocate or expand manufacturing in the U.S. Alongside Bitmain, other major industry players — most notably Canaan and MicroBT — are also establishing manufacturing operations in the U.S. Together, these three companies produce over 90% of the world’s Bitcoin mining rigs.

Reuters recently reported that establishing U.S.-based facilities is seen as a way to sidestep the hefty tariffs imposed during the ongoing U.S.–China trade tensions. However, the shift also brings potential challenges, as it risks “stoking security concerns the U.S. has with China in areas as varied as chip making and energy security.”