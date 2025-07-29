Robinhood CEO's wealth surges sixfold in a year to $6.1 billion By: PANews 2025/07/29 18:47

PANews reported on July 29th that, according to Forbes, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev's personal wealth has increased sixfold in a year, reaching $6.1 billion. This is due in part to his full commitment to the crypto space, as he embarks on a global financial services acquisition journey with tokenized stocks, AI-driven investing, and an attempt to control the upcoming $124 trillion intergenerational wealth transfer. Tenev plans to dominate the next generation of investors in three steps. First, he aims to capture the active trader market, where investment returns are immediate, as evidenced by Robinhood's impressive performance. In the medium term, within approximately five years, he aims to fully meet the full range of customers' financial needs, from credit cards and cryptocurrencies to mortgages and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The third phase: building the world's leading financial ecosystem, expected to be underpinned by Robinhood's blockchain technology. In preparation for the next day's shareholder meeting, Tenev stated, "This phase will be far larger than the previous two. The opportunity will start slowly but will grow exponentially over time."