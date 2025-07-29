US seeks to claim $2.4M in Bitcoin seized from ransomware group

By: PANews
2025/07/29 14:32
Bitcoin
BTC$113,204.04

US seeks to claim $2.4M in Bitcoin seized from ransomware group

The US is seeking the forfeiture of 20.2 BTC seized by the Dallas FBI from the Chaos ransomware group, adding to the country’s proposed Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Hackernoon2025/10/15 02:59
Building a Simple REST API in Go Without Frameworks

Building a Simple REST API in Go Without Frameworks

This guide walks through building a simple RESTful API in Go from scratch—no frameworks, just Go’s net/http package. It covers setting up routes, designing REST endpoints, handling requests, using an in-memory map for data storage, and ensuring thread safety with a mutex. Along the way, it highlights key REST principles, proper HTTP methods, and Go best practices for clean, concurrent web services. A must-read for developers learning Go backend fundamentals.
LayerNet
NET$0.00004985-29.47%
Hackernoon2025/10/15 05:42
Naughty or Nice? ChatGPT to Allow Erotica in December, Says Sam Altman

Naughty or Nice? ChatGPT to Allow Erotica in December, Says Sam Altman

After years of strict filtering, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says age verification will unlock adult content in December, as the AI giant attempts to catch up to rivals.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.08345-7.26%
CATCH
CATCH$0.0099+2.06%
Coinstats2025/10/15 06:05
