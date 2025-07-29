The crypto market is flashing bearish signals today, with the total market cap down by 5%. Bitcoin continues to trade sideways, fluctuating between $118,000 and $119,000, marking a 0.6% decline over the past 24 hours. Ethereum remains resilient, holding above the $3,700 support level as spot ETF inflows extend their streak to 17 consecutive days, bringing in $5.2B, reflecting sustained institutional interest. Meanwhile, XRP has slipped 4% and is now trading just above the $3 mark, echoing broader market weakness.
But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.