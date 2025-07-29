MARA Wraps $950M Notes Offering for Bitcoin and Expansion

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/29 02:35
Key Takeaways:

  • MARA’s $950M notes offering shows a growing reliance on convertible debt among crypto infrastructure firms.
  • Access to capital markets is becoming a competitive advantage for miners seeking to expand their hashrate and accumulate Bitcoin.
  • Institutional Bitcoin demand, amplified by ETF inflows, is influencing how miners allocate proceeds from large-scale fundraising.

MARA Holdings has closed its upsized $950 million offering of 0.00% convertible senior notes due 2032 for Bitcoin and corporate expansion.

According to a press release published on July 28, the transaction was finalized on July 25 and conducted as a private sale under Rule 144A of the Securities Act.

$950 Million Raised by MARA Holdings

The company reported net proceeds of approximately $940.5 million after discounts and commissions.

MARA said it has already used $18.3 million of the funds to repurchase $19.4 million of outstanding 1.00% convertible senior notes due 2026. An additional $36.9 million went toward capped call transactions with initial purchasers and financial institutions.

The majority of the remaining proceeds will be allocated to acquiring additional Bitcoin and funding corporate expansion initiatives. MARA said these include working capital support, scaling its infrastructure, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and paying down other obligations.

The notes will mature on August 1, 2032, and may be converted into cash, MARA common stock, or a combination of both, at the company’s discretion. They are convertible prior to May 1, 2032, only under certain conditions, and thereafter until two days before maturity.

The initial conversion rate is 49.3619 shares per $1,000 principal amount, equivalent to about $20.26 per share, subject to adjustments.

The company also retains the right to redeem the notes for cash after January 15, 2030, if its stock trades at least 130% above the conversion price for a specified period.

MARA noted that capped call transactions were arranged to mitigate dilution risk upon conversion and offset potential cash payments exceeding the principal amount. The cap price for these transactions was set at $24.14 per share, a 40% premium to MARA’s average stock price on July 23.

Financing and Bitcoin Accumulation

Many large crypto firms are navigating capital markets to strengthen their balance sheets while accumulating Bitcoin. Convertible debt structures are increasingly favored as they allow firms to raise funds without immediate dilution while positioning for potential equity upside.

At the same time, the move underscores how institutional interest in Bitcoin is influencing corporate treasury management.

With U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs and debt-financed acquisitions fueling demand, miners and infrastructure providers are competing not only on hashrate capacity but also on access to capital, a factor that may determine long-term industry leadership.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What role do interest-free notes play in corporate strategy?

Because MARA’s notes carry a 0.00% coupon, the company avoids ongoing interest expenses. That frees more cash for operations and Bitcoin accumulation but shifts the focus to managing eventual conversion or redemption risk.

How does the capped call structure protect MARA’s shareholders?

The capped call transactions reduce dilution risk if the notes convert to equity, while setting an upper price limit where protection ends. This tool is increasingly used by firms issuing large-scale convertible debt.

What risks come with funding expansion through debt in the mining sector?

Debt commitments can pressure firms during downturns in Bitcoin’s price or periods of reduced mining profitability, increasing the importance of risk management and operational efficiency.

