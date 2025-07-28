Volcon, a listed company, increased its holdings of 316.8 bitcoins, and its total holdings exceeded 3,500 bitcoins By: PANews 2025/07/28 21:31

PANews reported on July 28 that according to investing, the US electric car company Volcon (stock code: VLCN) announced that since the last update on July 25, the company has purchased another 316.8 bitcoins at a price of $37.3 million. Currently, the company holds 3,500.18 bitcoins, with a total purchase price of approximately $412 million, and an average purchase price of $117,683 per bitcoin. Volcon also sold more short-term put contracts, which give it the option to potentially buy more bitcoins at an exercise price between $115,000 and $118,000.