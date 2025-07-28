The total DeFi TVL of the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, reaching a new high since May 2022

By: PANews
2025/07/28 21:48
DeFi
PANews reported on July 28 that according to CoinDesk, DefiLlama data showed that the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi on the entire network exceeded US$153 billion, a new high since May 2022. Ethereum still dominates the DeFi market, with a TVL share of 59.5%, of which the liquidity pledge agreement Lido and the lending platform Aave hold US$32 billion to US$34 billion in assets respectively. Solana's on-chain TVL increased by 23% to US$12 billion within the month, with protocols such as Sanctum and Jupiter performing outstandingly. Avalanche and Sui achieved TVL growth of 33% and 39% respectively, while the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem only rose by 9% to US$6.2 billion.

