Publicly listed Upexi reaches $500 million equity financing agreement to support its Solana reserve strategy By: PANews 2025/07/28 20:40

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company Upexi (Nasdaq: UPXI) has signed an equity financing line agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. Under the agreement, Upexi can sell up to $500 million of common stock at its own discretion, subject to certain restrictions and transaction conditions. The company said it will use the proceeds from the equity financing line for general corporate purposes and to advance its Solana asset reserve strategy. The equity financing line structure enables Upexi to independently choose the timing to enter the capital market without having to raise funds immediately. Such agreements typically allow companies to sell shares over a period of time based on market conditions and funding needs.