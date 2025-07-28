Publicly listed Upexi reaches $500 million equity financing agreement to support its Solana reserve strategy

By: PANews
2025/07/28 20:40
Gravity
G$0,008052-3,24%

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Investing, Nasdaq-listed company Upexi (Nasdaq: UPXI) has signed an equity financing line agreement with A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners. Under the agreement, Upexi can sell up to $500 million of common stock at its own discretion, subject to certain restrictions and transaction conditions. The company said it will use the proceeds from the equity financing line for general corporate purposes and to advance its Solana asset reserve strategy. The equity financing line structure enables Upexi to independently choose the timing to enter the capital market without having to raise funds immediately. Such agreements typically allow companies to sell shares over a period of time based on market conditions and funding needs.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

The post U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The United States is contending with the intricacies of cryptocurrency regulation as newly enacted legislation stirs debate over centralized versus decentralized finance. The recent passage of the GENIUS Act under Bo Hines’ leadership is perceived to skew favor towards centralized entities, potentially disadvantaging decentralized innovations. Continue Reading:U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/u-s-moves-grip-on-crypto-regulation-intensifies
Union
U$0,007139-1,03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,015899+14,05%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0,02467-1,83%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:09
Share
Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

Massive $8.2B Open Interest sets stage for HYPE’s biggest upgrade yet.
CROWN
CROWN$0,0445-1,33%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0,4248-6,84%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$39,77-7,51%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/15 04:00
Share
Australia’s ASIC cuts compliance burden for stablecoin intermediaries

Australia’s ASIC cuts compliance burden for stablecoin intermediaries

Stablecoin intermediaries in Australia have been allowed to distribute licensed stablecoins without having to hold a separate financial services license as per a “first-of-its-kind” special exemption granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC). According to ASIC, the exemption…
KIND
KIND$0,0010096-11,90%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 15:56
Share

Trending News

More

U.S. Moves Grip on Crypto Regulation Intensifies

Can Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 keep the ‘everything exchange’ crown?

Australia’s ASIC cuts compliance burden for stablecoin intermediaries

How US-China Conflict Rocked Ethereum: Price Drops and Derivatives Market Cools

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events